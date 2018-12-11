Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. New York Jets Fairbairn is coming off his worst stat line of the season, scoring three fantasy points with no field goals in a loss to the Colts. I like him to rebound this week, though, as he'll face a Jets defense that's been generous to kickers. In fact, the Men in Green have allowed the third-most field-goal conversions and 32 extra points. vs. Brett Maher vs. Indianapolis Colts Maher, listed as a start 'em last week, scored 13 fantasy points and nailed a 62-yard field goal in a huge win over the Eagles. He's a viable starter again this week, as he'll face a Colts defense that's surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to kickers. This could be a scoreboard scorcher, so Maher should produce. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Dallas Cowboys Vinatieri has scored eight or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, and I like him to make it four of five when the Cowboys come to town. Their defense has surrendered an average of more than nine fantasy points per game to kickers on the road, so Vinatieri is a nice option in a potential barnburner. vs. Ryan Succop vs. New York Giants Fantasy owners looking for a streaming kicker should consider Succop, despite his lack of production in recent weeks. That's due to a tremendous matchup against the Giants, who have the most field-goal conversions and fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. Succop is still a free agent in most leagues on NFL.com. Start 'Em: Mike Badgley at Kansas City Chiefs (Thur.), Matt Prater at Buffalo Bills

Sleepers: Brandon McManus vs. Cleveland Browns, Daniel Carlson at Cincinnati Bengals

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Mason Crosby vs. Chicago Bears Crosby was a fantasy monster in last week's win over the Falcons, scoring 12 fantasy points despite what was a bad matchup on paper. I wouldn't chase the points though, as a game against the Bears at Solider Field is not at all favorable. In fact, enemy kickers have averaged just 6.1 fantasy points against them there. vs. Robbie Gould vs. Seattle Seahawks Gould has seen his fantasy production dip in recent weeks, as he's scored a combined 15 fantasy points in his last three games. That includes a Week 13 matchup against his next opponent, the Seahawks, who held him to four fantasy points. Seattle has been tough on enemy kickers overall, making Gould a player to fade this week. vs. Jason Myers vs. Houston Texans Did you know that Myers is the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy football on NFL.com? Wild, right? So while it is tough to bench him, keep in mind that an upcoming matchup against the Texans isn't favorable. In fact, Houston's defense has allowed just 5.7 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers on the road this season. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Washington Redskins Lambo had been a reliable fantasy option earlier in the season, but he's seen his numbers tank in recent weeks. In fact, he's scored a combined 10 points over his last three games. Not very good. His slide is likely to continue this week against the Redskins, who have surrendered just 16 field-goal conversions on the season. Sit 'Em: Cairo Santos at Baltimore Ravens, Chandler Catanzaro vs. New Orleans Saints (Mon.)

Busts: Harrison Butker vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Thur.), Cody Parkey vs. Green Bay Packers

