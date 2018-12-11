Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jimmy Graham vs. Chicago Bears Graham will go down as one of the biggest busts in fantasy football this season, as he's found the end zone just twice despite a move to Green Bay. He's a player to avoid this week too, as the Packers face a Bears defense that has allowed just 9.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends and held Graham to 2.8 in Week 1. vs. Evan Engram vs. Tennessee Titans Engram was a hot name last week with Odell Beckham Jr. on the sidelines, and he finished with a respectable 77 yards in a win over the Redskins. I'd beware the Ole Miss product if OBJ returns this week, however, as the Titans haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end. They've also allowed the fewest points to the position. vs. Trey Burton vs. Green Bay Packers Burton's stock has sunk in recent weeks, as he's scored fewer than five fantasy points in each of his last four games including two games with 1.9 points or fewer. He'll remain a major risk for fantasy fans when he faces the Packers, who have surrendered just one touchdown and the third-fewest points to enemy tight ends. vs. Gerald Everett vs. Philadelphia Eagles Everett has scored three touchdowns in his last four games, but he played in just 36 percent of the snaps and ran a mere 18 routes in that time. So while it's nice to have shares of the Rams explosive offense, he's a risk due to lack of opportunities ... plus, the Eagles have been tough on tight ends overall this season. Sit 'Em: Kyle Rudolph vs. Miami Dolphins, Antonio Gates at Kansas City Chiefs (Thur.)

