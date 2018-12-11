Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jared Cook vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Cook has been on fire in recent weeks, posting at least 100 yards in each of his last two games. He's been one of the most reliable options in the Raiders pass attack for Derek Carr, who should continue to look in his direction against a bad Bengals defense. At this point, Cook is pretty close to being a must-start option.
Cameron Brate vs. Baltimore Ravens
Brate had just 12 yards last week, but he found the end zone twice and has now scored three times in his last three games. It's that red-zone prowess that makes him a viable, touchdown-or-bust option even against a tough Ravens defense. Baltimore has surrendered six touchdown catches to opposing tight ends this season.
David Njoku vs. Denver Broncos
Njoku busted for the second straight week in a win over the Panthers, scoring just 6.5 fantasy points. But at a thin tight end position, he's still in the mix as a viable streamer when the Browns travel to Denver. The Broncos defense has surrendered six touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Austin Hooper vs. Arizona Cardinals
Hooper hasn't been putting up huge yardage totals in recent weeks, but he has scored at least 7.7 fantasy points in three straight games. At a weak tight end position, you can live with that. Hooper also ranks fifth in targets among tight ends since Week 8, so he's at least being allowed opportunities to produce points.
Start 'Em: Eric Ebron vs. Dallas Cowboys, Ian Thomas vs. New Orleans Saints (Mon.)
Sleepers: Vernon Davis at Jacksonville Jaguars, Chris Herndon at Houston Texans (Sat.)
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Jimmy Graham vs. Chicago Bears
Graham will go down as one of the biggest busts in fantasy football this season, as he's found the end zone just twice despite a move to Green Bay. He's a player to avoid this week too, as the Packers face a Bears defense that has allowed just 9.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends and held Graham to 2.8 in Week 1.
Evan Engram vs. Tennessee Titans
Engram was a hot name last week with Odell Beckham Jr. on the sidelines, and he finished with a respectable 77 yards in a win over the Redskins. I'd beware the Ole Miss product if OBJ returns this week, however, as the Titans haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end. They've also allowed the fewest points to the position.
Trey Burton vs. Green Bay Packers
Burton's stock has sunk in recent weeks, as he's scored fewer than five fantasy points in each of his last four games including two games with 1.9 points or fewer. He'll remain a major risk for fantasy fans when he faces the Packers, who have surrendered just one touchdown and the third-fewest points to enemy tight ends.
Gerald Everett vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Everett has scored three touchdowns in his last four games, but he played in just 36 percent of the snaps and ran a mere 18 routes in that time. So while it's nice to have shares of the Rams explosive offense, he's a risk due to lack of opportunities ... plus, the Eagles have been tough on tight ends overall this season.
Sit 'Em: Kyle Rudolph vs. Miami Dolphins, Antonio Gates at Kansas City Chiefs (Thur.)
Busts: None
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!