Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Brandin Cooks vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Cooks has been a major disappointment over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 15.4 fantasy points. I'd keep the faith in him this week, however, as a great matchup against the Eagles is next on the slate. Their defense has surrendered the most yards and 11 touchdowns to receivers who have lined out wide in 2018.
Julian Edelman vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Listed as a start 'em last week, Edelman produced his best stat line of the season in a shocking loss to the Dolphins. I'm expecting him to put up another nice line when the P-Men visit the Steelers, who have given up the most yards, eight touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to enemy slot receivers this season.
Tyler Lockett vs. San Francisco 49ers
Lockett is coming off his worst stat line since Week 9, posting just 42 yards in a win over the Vikings. I would keep the faith in him, however, as Lockett should remain in the flex starter conversation for a battle against the 49ers. Their defense has surrendered 20 touchdowns and the eighth-most points to wide receivers.
D.J. Moore vs. New Orleans Saints
Moore hasn't put up huge numbers in recent weeks, but he has led the Panthers wideouts in snaps and targets since Week 11. I'd keep him in your starting lineup as a potential flex starter against the Saints, who have given up 10 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to receivers who have lined out wide this season.
Dante Pettis vs. Seattle Seahawks
Pettis has been on quite a hot streak, scoring at least one touchdown in three straight games including a two-score performance in Week 13 against this week's opponent, the Seahawks. A free agent in more than 50 percent of NFL.com leagues, Pettis is definitely in the flex starter conversation in this NFC West contest.
Start 'Em: Amari Cooper at Indianapolis Colts, Jarvis Landry at Denver Broncos
Sleepers: Zay Jones vs. Detroit Lions, DaeSean Hamilton vs. Cleveland Browns
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Kenny Golladay vs. Buffalo Bills
I get it, it's hard to sit Golladay (though he was a sit 'em last week). His totals have declined in recent weeks, and his 2.5-point stinker last week was his worst line since Week 8. I would temper expectations when he faces CB Tre'Davious White and the Bills, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to receivers.
Alshon Jeffery vs. Los Angeles Rams
Jeffery bounced back from several down weeks to produce a touchdown and 17 fantasy points in a loss to the Cowboys. I wouldn't chase the points, however, as the veteran will face CB Aqib Talib and a Rams defense that can be tough on receivers lined out wide. I'd consider Jeffery a risk-reward flex starter, but nothing more.
Calvin Ridley vs. Arizona Cardinals
Ridley, listed as a sit 'em last week, scored a mere two fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. The rookie will have another low floor in a matchup against the Cardinals, who have allowed just five touchdowns and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to receivers who have lined out wide. Keep Ridley on the sidelines.
Allen Robinson vs. Green Bay Packers
This week's matchup against the Packers looks good on paper, but Robinson has had a tough time with even the weakest pass defenses during what's been a weak four-week stretch. I see him as no more than a risk-reward flex starter, even against Green Bay, especially when you consider how bad Mitchell Trubisky looked last week.
Chris Godwin vs. Baltimore Ravens
Godwin was a huge flop in last week's loss to the Saints, as he hauled in just one of 10 targets for 13 yards. Despite his high target total, it's hard to recommend the talented Godwin in what is a brutal roadie against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just 22.6 fantasy points per game to wideouts this season.
Sit 'Em: Demaryius Thomas vs. Cleveland Browns, Michael Crabtree vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Busts: Corey Davis at New York Giants, Larry Fitzgerald at Atlanta Falcons
