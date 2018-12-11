Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Brandin Cooks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Cooks has been a major disappointment over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 15.4 fantasy points. I'd keep the faith in him this week, however, as a great matchup against the Eagles is next on the slate. Their defense has surrendered the most yards and 11 touchdowns to receivers who have lined out wide in 2018. vs. Julian Edelman vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Listed as a start 'em last week, Edelman produced his best stat line of the season in a shocking loss to the Dolphins. I'm expecting him to put up another nice line when the P-Men visit the Steelers, who have given up the most yards, eight touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to enemy slot receivers this season. vs. Tyler Lockett vs. San Francisco 49ers Lockett is coming off his worst stat line since Week 9, posting just 42 yards in a win over the Vikings. I would keep the faith in him, however, as Lockett should remain in the flex starter conversation for a battle against the 49ers. Their defense has surrendered 20 touchdowns and the eighth-most points to wide receivers. vs. D.J. Moore vs. New Orleans Saints Moore hasn't put up huge numbers in recent weeks, but he has led the Panthers wideouts in snaps and targets since Week 11. I'd keep him in your starting lineup as a potential flex starter against the Saints, who have given up 10 touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to receivers who have lined out wide this season. vs. Dante Pettis vs. Seattle Seahawks Pettis has been on quite a hot streak, scoring at least one touchdown in three straight games including a two-score performance in Week 13 against this week's opponent, the Seahawks. A free agent in more than 50 percent of NFL.com leagues, Pettis is definitely in the flex starter conversation in this NFC West contest. Start 'Em: Amari Cooper at Indianapolis Colts, Jarvis Landry at Denver Broncos

Sleepers: Zay Jones vs. Detroit Lions, DaeSean Hamilton vs. Cleveland Browns

