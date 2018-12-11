Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Phillip Lindsay vs. Cleveland Browns Lindsay has been on absolute fire in the stat sheets, scoring a combined six touchdowns over his last four games while seeing 57 percent of the snaps in that time. He'll remain a virtual must-start against the Browns, who have allowed an average of 4.7 yards per rush and the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2018. vs. Dalvin Cook vs. Miami Dolphins Cook has started to see his snaps and touches rise in recent weeks, and an upcoming matchup against the Dolphins makes him a solid No. 2 fantasy runner. Their leaky run defense has surrendered an average of almost five yards per rush attempt and the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing home running backs this season. vs. Jaylen Samuels vs. New England Patriots Listed as a start 'em last week, Samuels produced seven catches, 92 scrimmage yards and 16.2 points in a loss to the Raiders. He also saw 80 percent of the snaps, so he saw the workload of a featured back. I'd keep him active as a flex starter against the Patriots, who have struggled against pass-catching running backs. vs. Derrick Henry vs. New York Giants I know ... this is a week late, but Henry has earned at least a flex spot in fantasy lineups after his huge four-touchdown game against the Jaguars. He won't do that again in New York, but the G-Men have surrendered 10 rushing touchdowns and the eighth-most fantasy points (26.8 PPG) to opposing running backs this season. vs. Doug Martin vs. Cincinnati Bengals Martin has dominated the touches in Oakland's backfield in recent weeks, and he's scored a touchdown in each of his last three games. He's a viable flex starter against the Bengals, who have allowed an average of 4.8 yards per rush, six touchdown runs and the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs since Week 11. Start 'Em: Nick Chubb at Denver Broncos, Spencer Ware vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Thur.)

Sleepers: Justin Jackson at Kansas City Chiefs, Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Seattle Seahawks

