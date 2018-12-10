Fantasy Live Podcast: High Points Drifter

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all back in the studio to recap Week 14! The group starts off with the biggest news headlines from the weekend such as Tyreek Hill potentially having a serious foot injury and LeSean McCoy being day-to-day with a hamstring injury (2:10). Next, the guys talk about the good, the bad and the weird from Week 14 (11:50) and gave a playoff Week 2 look-ahead (31:10). Lastly, the group wrapped up the show with some Monday Moanin' tweets read by Eddie Spaghetti (40:45).

Listen to the podcast below: