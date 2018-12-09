Week 14 Fantasy Live Blog: Return of the Sanchise

Welcome to game day.

While teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs race to top playoff seeds in their respective conferences, other clubs have to claw just to stay alive in the postseason discussion. Washington faces a particularly difficult path given the team's plethora of injuries and the challenges facing Mark Sanchez, who starts for the first time this season.

Note: All times listed in pacific.



11:03 a.m. - A LOT IS HAPPENING

A lot just happened in the NFL.

1. Saquon Barkley went over 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career

1. Saquon Barkley went over 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career

2. Patrick Mahomes joined Dan Marino and Kurt Warner as the only first- or second-year quarterbacks with at least 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdown throws in a season

.@Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes5 joins @ProFootballHOF Dan Marino (1984) & Kurt Warner (1999) as the only 1st-or-2nd year QBs in NFL history with 4,000+ passing yards & 40+ TD passes in a single season.



Both Marino & Warner were named AP Most Valuable Player in those seasons. pic.twitter.com/QIts9lDsUV â NFL345 (@NFL345) December 9, 2018

3. Frank Gore passed LaDainian Tomlinson for fifth all-time in rushing

Whew.



10:56 a.m. - Eli Manning reaches 55,000 passing yards

For all the criticisms Eli Manning has received over the years, he has managed to stay on the field at a time when few other quarterbacks can say the same. That availability has allowed Manning to put up some lofty career numbers. On Sunday, the former Super Bowl MVP crossed the 55,000-yard threshold as a passer.

The Giants currently lead 10-0.



10:46 a.m. - Brandon Bolden scores long TD

The Dolphins offense lacks the talent of other units, but it does pull out a big play here and there. Brandon Bolden, in an apparent #REVENGEGAME, scooted 54 yards down the field to brutalize his former team.

Miami currently leads 14-13.



10:41 a.m. - Mark Sanchez throws a touchdown ... to the Giants

Few had high hopes for the Sanchise era in Washington, and it didn't take long for the journeyman quarterback to live up to his reputation. Sanchez tossed a wildly inaccurate pass over the middle, an area where only the Giants could corral it. New York defensive back Curtis Riley intercepted the throw and walked it into the end zone. Fait accompli.



10:30 a.m. - Davante Adams reaches end zone (again)

No player has scored more receiving touchdowns since the start of 2016 than Davante Adams, who did the deed again to end the Packers' first drive of the game. Green Bay might not have a realistic shot at the playoffs, but Adams continues to produce for fantasy managers.



10:28 a.m. - Sam Darnold heads to locker room

Sam Darnold's return from a foot injury might not have lasted a full quarter. The Jets rookie quarterback has left for the locker room, leaving veteran Josh McCown to take over the offense.



10:18 a.m. - Julio lifts off

The first series of Falcons vs. Packers went about as poorly as possible for the home team. Not only did Green Bay burn both of their challenges within the opening three minutes, but Julio Jones collected three catches for 63 yards, the last of which put Atlanta on the board.

The Packers will get their first possession shortly.