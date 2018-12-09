Week 14 Fantasy Live Blog: Julio Jones having big day

Welcome to game day.

While teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs race to top playoff seeds in their respective conferences, other clubs have to claw just to stay alive in the postseason discussion. Washington faces a particularly difficult path given the team's plethora of injuries and the challenges facing Mark Sanchez, who starts for the first time this season.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments. For a running list of inactives, make sure to stop by NFL.com/inactives and visit our rankings page to find your replacement options.

Note: All times listed in pacific.



12:46 p.m. - Jamison Crowder goes 79 yards for the touchdown

Even with the game out of hand, Jamison Crowder made his biggest play of the season. The wideout caught a short pass and ran nearly 80 yards for the end zone, his first reception of more than 25 yards all year.

That score technically also counts as Josh Johnson's first touchdown pass since 2011.



12:35 p.m. - Julio reaches end zone again

Social media bombarded Julio Jones with touchdown jokes throughout the first half of the 2018 season, but the veteran wideout has made end-zone trips a regular occurrence of late. Jones has now scored twice Sunday, his most recent a 12-yard catch and run.

Jones now has five touchdown receptions on the year. He needs one more to double his 2017 total.



12:27 p.m. - Sam Darnold runs 15 yards backwards to throw 7-yard touchdown

Sam Darnold's return from a foot injury began rough, leaving the game during the first half. However, Darnold returned and has played well, showing off some of his play-making ability in the process.

On that play, Darnold [checks notes] ran 15 yards into the backfield in order to eventually toss a 7-yard touchdown pass. Incredible.



12:24 p.m. - Julio Jones goes over 1,400 receiving yards for fifth consecutive year

Everyone already knows Julio Jones ranks among the best offensive players in the league, but perhaps not everyone realizes to what degree he dominates. Jones has now gone over 1,400 receiving yards for the fifth-consecutive season, a first for the franchise. Not many players reach 1,400 receiving yards in a season, but Jones has managed to make it seem routine.



12:20 p.m. - Kyle Lauletta vs. Josh Johnson

Both of the quarterbacks who started at FedEx field have left, Eli Manning due to his team's massive lead and Mark Sanchez for performance. That leaves Kyle Lauletta and Josh Johnson, the latter signed just days earlier, to duel for the remainder of the afternoon.



12:09 p.m. - Josh Allen joins rare group of Buffalo ... rushers

Josh Allen has delivered a strange rookie season, and nothing better encapsulates that weirdness like this stat:

Josh Allen has surpassed 95+ yards rushing in three consecutive games, joining Fred Jackson, Thurman Thomas and O.J. Simpson as the only @buffalobills to ever do so. â Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 9, 2018

Anytime your quarterback plays like a Hall of Fame running back, it's ... impressive?



11:56 a.m. - Aaron Rodgers sets NFL record

Aaorn Rodgers and Randall Cobb haven't played as much together this season as the Packers hoped, but the two reclaimed their old magic on a beautiful 24-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

With that throw, Rodgers broke the NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception (359).



11:55 a.m. - Tyreek Hill returns to action

The Chiefs can breathe a sigh of relief. Star wideout Tyreek Hill has returned to the game after leaving during the first half with a heel injury. Kansas City currently leads 17-10.



11:52 a.m. - LeSean McCoy (hamstring) ruled out

A forgettable season for LeSean McCoy looks to end on a low note. The Bills ruled out a return for the running back, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the game. Buffalo holds a 20-13 lead early in the third quarter.



11:47 a.m. - Jordan Reed (foot) ruled out

Jordan Reed avoided injuries for much of the season, but he the end of the year hasn't proven as kind to the veteran tight end. Reed will miss the rest of the game with a foot injury. Given Washington's current 34-point deficit, only fantasy managers will complain.



11:31 a.m. - Tyreek Hill (heel) questionable to return

Bad news for the top offense in the AFC. Tyreek Hill left before halftime with a heel injury and is questionable to return. The Chiefs might not need Hill to emerge victorious Sunday, but he remains one of the most important skill-position players in the NFL.



11:26 a.m. - Aaron Rodgers, a.k.a. Houdini

Aaron Rodgers hasn't delivered his usual All-Pro play this season, but he still has pulled off a few magical plays. The latest defies traditional description.

The Packers ended up with a field goal on the drive, sending the game into halftime.



11:03 a.m. - A LOT IS HAPPENING

A lot just happened in the NFL.

1. Saquon Barkley went over 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career

Cross another one off the list! @saquon's 13th total TD of the season sets a new franchise record for total touchdowns by a rookie. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/44flXpE316 â New York Giants (@Giants) December 9, 2018

2. Patrick Mahomes joined Dan Marino and Kurt Warner as the only first- or second-year quarterbacks with at least 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdown throws in a season

.@Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes5 joins @ProFootballHOF Dan Marino (1984) & Kurt Warner (1999) as the only 1st-or-2nd year QBs in NFL history with 4,000+ passing yards & 40+ TD passes in a single season.



Both Marino & Warner were named AP Most Valuable Player in those seasons. pic.twitter.com/QIts9lDsUV â NFL345 (@NFL345) December 9, 2018

3. Frank Gore passed LaDainian Tomlinson for fifth all-time in rushing

Whew.



10:56 a.m. - Eli Manning reaches 55,000 passing yards

For all the criticisms Eli Manning has received over the years, he has managed to stay on the field at a time when few other quarterbacks can say the same. That availability has allowed Manning to put up some lofty career numbers. On Sunday, the former Super Bowl MVP crossed the 55,000-yard threshold as a passer.

The Giants currently lead 10-0.



10:46 a.m. - Brandon Bolden scores long TD

The Dolphins offense lacks the talent of other units, but it does pull out a big play here and there. Brandon Bolden, in an apparent #REVENGEGAME, scooted 54 yards down the field to brutalize his former team.

Miami currently leads 14-13.



10:41 a.m. - Mark Sanchez throws a touchdown ... to the Giants

Few had high hopes for the Sanchise era in Washington, and it didn't take long for the journeyman quarterback to live up to his reputation. Sanchez tossed a wildly inaccurate pass over the middle, an area where only the Giants could corral it. New York defensive back Curtis Riley intercepted the throw and walked it into the end zone. Fait accompli.



10:30 a.m. - Davante Adams reaches end zone (again)

No player has scored more receiving touchdowns since the start of 2016 than Davante Adams, who did the deed again to end the Packers' first drive of the game. Green Bay might not have a realistic shot at the playoffs, but Adams continues to produce for fantasy managers.



10:28 a.m. - Sam Darnold heads to locker room

Sam Darnold's return from a foot injury might not have lasted a full quarter. The Jets rookie quarterback has left for the locker room, leaving veteran Josh McCown to take over the offense.



10:18 a.m. - Julio lifts off

The first series of Falcons vs. Packers went about as poorly as possible for the home team. Not only did Green Bay burn both of their challenges within the opening three minutes, but Julio Jones collected three catches for 63 yards, the last of which put Atlanta on the board.

The Packers will get their first possession shortly.