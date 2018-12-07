Surprising Stats: Week 14

In the fantasy world, we're in the playoffs. In the real world, these men are fighting for the playoffs. Playoffs are on the line no matter how you look at it, so let's break down some surprising numbers and play our best ball.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Jets' safety Jamal Adams is the only AFC player with 85-plus tackles (88) and 10-plus passes defended (12) this season. His father, George Adams, was an NFL running back who played with both the New England Patriots and New York Giants. He won a Super Bowl with the Giants.

Over his last two games, Josh Allen threw for 391 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions while carrying the ball 22 times for 234 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville and Miami. Over that same time, Lamar Jackson threw for 303 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while carrying the ball 28 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns against Oakland and Atlanta.

New York Giants at Washington Redskins

Odell Beckham is the only player in NFL history with over 1,000 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns passes in a single season. He has the 10th most receptions among wide receivers, ninth most yards, and tied for 10th most receiving touchdowns. He caught four touchdowns over his last four games (all coming after the team bye). The week prior to the bye, Beckham caught eight passes for 136 yards against Washington.

Jordan Reed leads Washington in receptions (54), receiving yards (558), and is tied for the most receiving touchdowns (2). Washington is the only team in the league without a receiver who's logged at least three receiving touchdowns heading into Week 14.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Week 1, the Saints lost to the Buccaneers in a 40-48 shootout. In that game, Alvin Kamara ran in two touchdowns. Three different players scored receiving touchdowns: Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Ted Ginn Jr. Ginn was sent to IR earlier in the season. Keith Kirkwood has receiving touchdowns in back-to-back outings. The Bucs allow the third most PPR fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Dan Arnold scored a touchdown in Week 12. The Bucs allow the fourth most PPR fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Two wide receivers have five receiving touchdowns since Week 9: Davante Adams and Adam Humphries. Over the last five weeks, Humphries is the ninth highest scoring wide receiver in PPR formats.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

According to Pro Football Focus, the Patriots defense has a 9.0 percent missed tackle percentage, the best in the league, which is also the team's best rate since 2010 (8.9).

Frank Gore only needs 43 yards to surpass LaDainian Tomlinson for the fifth-most rushing yards in NFL history. Over 12 games he's averaged 11.6 carries and 51.3 yards per game but hasn't scored a rushing touchdown all year.

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Mark Andrews led the team with 47 receiving yards last week. In Week 12 he only caught one pass, but it went for 74 yards. Andrews leads all rookie tight ends with 384 receiving yards. He and Chris Herndon are the only rookie tight ends with 25-plus catches (26) and 345-plus receiving yards. Kansas City allows the absolute most PPR fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Only two tight ends in NFL history have three consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards: Greg Olsen and now Travis Kelce. Zach Ertz is 22 yards away from his first 1,000-plus yard season.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

The Colts played the Texans in Week 4. The game went to overtime, and the Colts lost 34-37. However, Nyheim Hines caught nine passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Two NFL rookies have over 250 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards heading into Week 15: Saquon Barkley and Nyheim Hines.

The Texans are the first team in NFL history to win nine consecutive games after starting a season 0-3. Houston's win streak is the longest active streak in the league. That win streak started with their overtime victory over the Colts in Week 4. In his last three home games, Deshaun Watson threw eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Tevin Coleman's touch count has decreased or stayed the same in each game since the team's Week 8 bye. Not once all season has Coleman carried the ball more than 16 times in a game. His only game with more than 88 rushing yards came in Week 2. Only once all year did he put up over 32 receiving yards, and that was in Week 9.

In 2018, Davante Adams is tied for the second most receiving touchdowns (11) in the league. Only Antonio Brown has more (12). Adams and Brown are tied for the most touchdowns since 2016 (33). After Adams, there is a three-way tie in Green Bay between Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, and Jimmy Graham for the second most receiving touchdowns. They each have two.

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns

Christian McCaffrey is the first player in NFL history to post 50-plus rushing and 50-plus receiving yards in five consecutive games. In his last six games, he's averaged 143.2 yards from scrimmage per game and scored five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns.

Five teams are tied with a league-high seven players with two or more touchdowns on the season: Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and the Cleveland Browns.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Courtland Sutton leads all NFL rookies with 558 receiving yards. He also leads all receivers in the NFL averaging 19.9 yards per catch (with a 25-reception minimum).

In Weeks 12 and 13, Dante Pettis caught a total of five passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, making him the third highest scoring PPR fantasy wide receiver. Only Keenan Allen and Antonio Brown scored more total fantasy points over those weeks. Both Allen and Brown caught 10-plus catches in those two games.

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angles Chargers

John Ross caught a touchdown in three of his last four games. A.J. Green was not on the field in those three games. Green will not be on the field for the rest of the season no that he is on IR with a toe injury.

From Weeks 9 through 13, Keenan Allen is the highest scoring PPR fantasy wide receiver. In those five weeks, he led in receptions (42), third in receiving yards (490), and only Davante Adams and Adam Humphries caught more touchdowns. The Bengals rank 28th in passing yards allowed per game.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Over the last three weeks, Kenny Golladay's 30 targets are the eighth most among wide receivers. Bruce Ellington's 26 targets are the 11th most. They are passing on 62.76 percent of their plays. In 2017, the Lions passed at the second highest percentage in the league (62.96 percent).

Since the Lions' Week 6 bye, seven opposing running backs have scored at least one touchdown. Last week Chase Edmonds scored two touchdowns. David Johnson did not.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders

Only once since Week 5 of the 2014 season has Stevan Ridley put up over 36 yards from scrimmage and/or scored a touchdown. That one game was on December 31, 2017. He started the game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He carried the ball 17 times for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Richard set career-highs in Week 13 with 126 scrimmage yards and 95 rushing yards. He only carried the ball six times, so Richard currently has the highest single-game yards per carry average of the season (15.8). Yes, even after Derrick Henry's performance on Thursday Night Football. However, Richard has yet to score a rushing or receiving touchdown all year.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys only allow an average of 227 passing yards per game. But an average of 60.4 of those yards goes to the tight end. Dallas has allowed 69 receptions to opposing tight ends, tied for the third most in the league. When the Eagles played the Cowboys in Week 10, Ertz caught 14 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, only three times since 2015 has a running back gone 15 yards or more on 22 or more carries during the regular season. Both LeSean McCoy and Ezekiel Elliott had 22 carries that went 15 yards or more in 2016. The other time is now. Ezekiel Elliott has 22 carries that went 15-plus yards, and we're only heading into Week 14.

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

Brandin Cooks is the first player in NFL history with three back-to-back 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons for three different franchises.

The Chicago Bears lead the league in turnover differential (+12). The Rams are tied for second (with the Seattle Seahawks) at +11. Chicago leads the league with 21 interceptions. Jared Goff has seven interceptions on the season, two in his last six games.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Four running backs ran for over 100 yards on the Seahawks this year: Christian McCaffrey, Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott. Dalvin Cook has one 100-plus rushing yard game in his NFL career. It was Week 1 of 2017, the first game of his career.

Since Week 3, Chris Carson has 100-plus yards from scrimmage and/or a touchdown in all but two games. In one of those games (Week 9), he left the game after the first drive due to injury.