Rank's 11 Week 14 Sleepers

I want to feel bad for the folks who had James Conner this entire season and then lost him for the fantasy playoffs and were unable to grab Jaylen Samuels. I want to feel bad... but I kind of don't. It's like my friend Jimmy told everyone on Twitter this week, you kind of reap what you sew, taking advantage of the opportunity that was given to you for 13 previous weeks.

I will say, I know a lot of you did draft Conner. So it was not like it was completely dumb luck. I was just about to nab him in my Second City league, one of my most-coveted prizes, and my guy Beverage Dave took him one spot right before I was going to add him to my roster. That's something that stung me for most of the year as I scuffled to a fourth-place finish. But, I'm not shy in say that I took great delight in getting Samuels off the waiver wire this week before Dave had a chance because, well, I'm petty.

I'm all about Samuels this week. I thought he had a lot of promise this year and kind of thought he was going to be the guy to have this offseason, but it turned out Conner was the dude. But, I have no hesitation starting him against the Raiders this week. This could, in fact, be a huge game for him. And if your league allows you to start him as a tight end, go get after it. Don't worry about the morality of it, just do it.

All right, here are 10 more sleepers for you to count on this week, or at least stash for a while.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson has been a better passer from inside the tackle box this season even though he runs the ball really well. Jackson has completed nearly 65 percent of his passes from inside the tackle box, compared to just over 35 percent outside of it. He's got a good matchup against the Chiefs who rank 31st in total defense.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Allen has 234 rushing yards in the last two games. His 135 rushing yards in Week 13 was the most by a quarterback since Colin Kaepernick in 2014 (151). And if you're paying attention, he's had more rushing yards in the past two weeks than Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliot, and Todd Gurley. All right, the last one is kind of cheap because the Rams were on a bye in Week 12. And I really shouldn't have included him here, but you know what, I did it. So here I am. I love Allen this week. I mean, it's unrealistic to expect him to rush for 100 yards every week. But, he also has the ability to throw the ball. So I'm in.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

At some point I need to question if Amari Cooper is the MVP of the entire season. He's had quite an impressive debut, considering how many people panned the Cowboys for giving up a first-round pick -- including me. And, now I wonder why you even listen to me at all. Prescott has completed close to 73 of his passes in the five games with Cooper. He's had a TD:INT ratio of 6:1 and his passer rating is 105.9. I love this matchup against the banged-up Eagles, though I do project Philadelphia as the winner.

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

We talked about this last week. Austin Ekeler is good at his role, and when you try to bend people into situations there aren't comfortable with, then you could have a problem. It's like in wrestling where you will get this amazing tag-team wrestler and they want to push him out in into a singles competition, it sometimes doesn't make sense. Like Billy Gunn. He was amazing as a tag-wrestler, hitting his apex with the New Age Outlaws. But then they put him in singles competition. And The Rock destroyed him and that was that. Which I guess is a long way to say Ekeler wasn't ready to be the RB1. Now Chargers' coach Anthony Lynn is saying Ekeler might have hit a wall, so I'm comfortable putting Jackson into my lineup as a FLEX this week.

Kenneth Dixon, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Gus Edwards has played really well and he's still the leader of the Ravens backfield at the moment. But it looks like Dixon is lurking, taking 22 percent of the snaps in his return to the team. I'm not going to advocate that you start Dixon this week. But if you're in need for a deep sleeper to keep on your bench for a few weeks, he's somebody to keep an eye on. And let's be honest, you're probably not picking up a top waiver-wire sleeper unless you got Samuels this week.

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots

I mean, he's back, right? He had seven carries in his first game back last week. And you figure he's going to end up getting a bigger share. It doesn't scare me off Sony Michel as much as it does James White. Burkhead is a great receiver near the goal line and that's where it could impact White. Or, here's a better idea: stop giving the ball to James Develin.

Jeff Wilson, RB, San Francisco

Matt Breida will miss his first game since high school. Which seems insane, because I'm sure it's just my imagination, but he gets carried out of the arena every week like he's Stone Cold Steve Austin, only to drive the ambulance back on to the field to rush for 50 more yards. I wish I had more to tell you about Wilson. I didn't see a ton of his work at North Texas, but I'll take any back that's going to be featured in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Dante Pettis, WR, San Franicsco 49ers

I believe he's a regular fixture in this space and not just because he is the son of former Angels center fielder Gary Pettis. But he's getting 15 percent of the targets from Nicky Mullens, but more importantly, 38 percent of the air yards.

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos

Obviously you know that Courtland Sutton is the guy you're probably going to want to start for the Broncos in the wake of Manny Sanders' injury. Hamilton is going to be the next man up. I loved this pick for the Broncos this season. Now he's going to get his chance.

Zay Jones, WR, Buffalo Bills

Allen does throw the ball, people. Jones had 19 percent of the target share last week. And he had 31 percent of the air yards in last week's contest. I'm really feeling the Bills way too much, right?