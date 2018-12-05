Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals The Chargers defense has been better in recent weeks, scoring at least eight fantasy points in four of its last five games. I would expect another nice line when Joey Bosa and his defense host backup quarterback Jeff Driskel and a Bengals offense that is an absolute mess. The Bolts could be on the wire in some leagues, too. vs. New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans has the hottest defense in fantasy football, scoring 13 or more points in each of its last three games while allowing fewer than 14 points in that time. I like their recent streak of success to continue versus the Buccaneers, as home defenses have put up an average of more than 10 fantasy points per game against them. vs. Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers Denver's defense looked good in last week's win over the Bengals, posting four sacks and 14 fantasy points. I'd ride them once again, as a positive matchup against Nick Mullens and the 49ers is next on the schedule. The opposition's defense has averaged 3.2 sacks and almost 10 fantasy points per contest against San Francisco. vs. Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets The Bills defense has posted just 12 fantasy points over its last two games, but a great matchup against the Jets make this a very streamable unit. The Men in Green have averaged two turnovers per game, and defenses have put up an average of over nine fantasy points per game against them. Buffalo is a free agent in most leagues. Start 'Em: Patriots D/ST at Miami Dolphins, Steelers D/ST at Oakland Raiders

Sleepers: Cardinals D/ST vs. Detroit Lions, Giants D/ST at Washington Redskins

