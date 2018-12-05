Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Indianapolis Colts
Fairbairn has taken over as the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy football after his 19-point performance a week ago. He's now scored a combined 42 fantasy points over his last three games, and he put 13 points on his next opponent, the Colts, back in Week 4. Look for another nice line in what could become a high-scoring affair.
Jason Myers vs. Buffalo Bills
Myers has had a big season in the stat sheets, ranking in the top five in fantasy points among kickers. I like him as a starter this week in Buffalo, as the Bills have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to kickers among home defenses. Surprisingly, Myers is still a free agent in more than 85 percent of fantasy football leagues.
Brett Maher vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Maher's numbers have been modest in recent weeks, but he's still a very streamable option when the Cowboys host the Eagles. Home kickers have averaged over nine fantasy points per game against them, and the position has attempted 27 field-goal attempts versus Philadelphia overall. Maher is a free agent in most fantasy leagues.
Mike Badgley vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Badgley was involved in one of the oddest finishes to an NFL game last week, as he kicked a game-winning field goal after three offsides penalties from the defense. Regardless, he's worth a look off the wire versus a Bengals defense that has alowed 24 field-goal conversions overall and an average of 11 fantasy points to home kickers.
Start 'Em: Wil Lutz vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sebastian Janikowski vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mon.)
Sleepers: Chris Boswell at Oakland Raiders, Dustin Hopkins vs. New York Giants
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Mason Crosby vs. Atlanta Falcons
Crosby's fantasy production has tumbled in recent weeks, as he's scored fewer than eight points in each of his last five games. That streak could reach six, as a matchup against the Falcons is a tough one on paper. The Atlanta defense has surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points (4.4 PPG) to home kickers this season.
Matt Prater vs. Arizona Cardinals
Prater has been inconsistent in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring six or fewer fantasy points in three of his last six games. The Lions offense has struggled to score points in recent weeks, which has limited his chances, and the Cardinals have allowed an average of just over seven fantasy points per game to enemy kickers.
Dan Bailey vs. Seattle Seahawks
Bailey has hit a long rut, scoring six or fewer fantasy points in each of his last five games. If that isn't enough to bench him, then a tough road matchup against the Seahawks should do it. Seattle has surrendered just 5.8 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers on their home field, so fantasy fans should fade Bailey again.
Daniel Carlson vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Carlson has been hot in the stat sheets, scoring 11 fantasy points in two of his last three games. I'd keep him on the sidelines when the Raiders play host to the Steelers, who have been tough on kickers. In fact, the position has averaged fewer than seven fantasy points per game against Pittsburgh's defense in 2018. Keep Carlson on the wire.
Sit 'Em: Aldrick Rosas at Washington Redskins, Cairo Santos at New Orleans Saints
Busts: Harrison Butker vs. Baltimore Ravens, Jake Elliott at Dallas Cowboys
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!