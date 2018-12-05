Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Mason Crosby vs. Atlanta Falcons Crosby's fantasy production has tumbled in recent weeks, as he's scored fewer than eight points in each of his last five games. That streak could reach six, as a matchup against the Falcons is a tough one on paper. The Atlanta defense has surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points (4.4 PPG) to home kickers this season. vs. Matt Prater vs. Arizona Cardinals Prater has been inconsistent in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring six or fewer fantasy points in three of his last six games. The Lions offense has struggled to score points in recent weeks, which has limited his chances, and the Cardinals have allowed an average of just over seven fantasy points per game to enemy kickers. vs. Dan Bailey vs. Seattle Seahawks Bailey has hit a long rut, scoring six or fewer fantasy points in each of his last five games. If that isn't enough to bench him, then a tough road matchup against the Seahawks should do it. Seattle has surrendered just 5.8 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers on their home field, so fantasy fans should fade Bailey again. vs. Daniel Carlson vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Carlson has been hot in the stat sheets, scoring 11 fantasy points in two of his last three games. I'd keep him on the sidelines when the Raiders play host to the Steelers, who have been tough on kickers. In fact, the position has averaged fewer than seven fantasy points per game against Pittsburgh's defense in 2018. Keep Carlson on the wire. Sit 'Em: Aldrick Rosas at Washington Redskins, Cairo Santos at New Orleans Saints

Busts: Harrison Butker vs. Baltimore Ravens, Jake Elliott at Dallas Cowboys

