Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Eric Ebron vs. Houston Texans
Ebron was targeted 15 times in last week's loss to the Jaguars, which was also the first game he's played since Jack Doyle was placed on injured reserve. The veteran should see another nice workload in what could be a high-scoring game against the Texans, who have allowed six scores and the eighth-most points to opposing tight ends.
Jared Cook vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Cook has been one of the unsung heroes of the fantasy football world this season, ranking fifth in fantasy points among tight ends. A highly-targeted player for Derek Carr, the veteran will once again be a solid option for owners against a Steelers defense that's allowed six top-12 fantasy tight ends this season. Keep Cook in your lineups.
David Njoku vs. Carolina Panthers
Njoku's numbers have been uneven in recent weeks, but you can roll with him this week as a matchup versus the Panthers is very favorable. In fact, no team in the league has allowed more touchdowns to tight ends. Their defense has also surrendered the third-most fantasy points (16.7 PPG) to the position this season.
Vance McDonald vs. Oakland Raiders
If you're looking for help at the tight end position, McDonald is worth a look off the wire if he's a free agent. While he's been inconsistent in recent weeks, the veteran does have a great matchup against Oakland up next. The Raiders have allowed nine touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2018.
Start 'Em: Trey Burton vs. Los Angeles Rams, Jonnu Smith vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thur.)
Sleepers: Mark Andrews at Kansas City Chiefs, Ian Thomas at Cleveland Browns
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Kyle Rudolph vs. Seattle Seahawks
Rudolph has been a tough player to trust this season, despite his "name" value. He's failed to score more than eight fantasy points in all but one of his last seven games, and he hasn't found the end zone since Week 3. With a tough matchup in Seattle next on the schedule, Rudolph should be on the fantasy football sidelines once again.
Austin Hooper vs. Green Bay Packers
Hooper has had an up and down season in the stat sheets, making him a virtual boom or bust option. I'd beware him this week against the Packers, who have been colder to tight ends than a winter day at Lambeau Field. In fact, their defense has allowed just one touchdown and the third-fewest fantasy points to the position this season.
Chris Herndon vs. Buffalo Bills
Herndon has become a startable asset at what is a thin tight end position, but an upcoming matchup versus the Bills makes him a fade for me. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points (8.8 PPG) to enemy tight ends, and held Herndon to a mere 34 yards and 6.4 points in a matchup earlier this season. I'd fade this rookie.
C.J. Uzomah vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Uzomah has seen his targets rise in recent weeks, but it hasn't equated to fantasy production as he's put up just 136 combined yards over his last four games. He's someone to avoid against the Chargers, who have held enemy tight ends to two touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points on their home field this year.
Sit 'Em: Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Detroit Lions, Gerald Everett at Chicago Bears
Busts: Jordan Reed vs. New York Giants
