Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Amari Cooper vs. Philadelphia Eagles Cooper has emerged into a far more reliable fantasy player in Dallas, scoring two touchdowns and a combined 71.6 fantasy points in his last four games. That includes a 13.5-point effort against the Eagles, who he'll face once again this week. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season. vs. Emmanuel Sanders vs. San Francisco 49ers Sanders laid an enormous egg despite a delightful matchup in Cincinnati last week, but don't let that keep you from starting him against the 49ers. Their defense has been shredded by slot receivers, allowing eight touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points (29.8 PPG) to the position over the last four weeks, so start Sanders. vs. Brandin Cooks vs. Chicago Bears This week's matchup might scare some folks when it comes to Cooks, but it shouldn't based on the numbers. Their defense has actually allowed nine touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers who are lined out wide, which is where Cooks has run more than 70 percent of his routes this season. He remains a No. 2 wideout. vs. Julian Edelman vs. Miami Dolphins Edelman posted a stinker in last week's win over the Vikings, but I like him to rebound when he faces Miami. The veteran slot man has owned them in his career, scoring no fewer than 14.6 fantasy points against them in six straight games. That includes four different contests where he's scored 22.4 or more points in PPR formats. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Detroit Lions Fitzgerald has been uneven with Josh Rosen under center, but he should see more targets now that Christian Kirk is on injured reserve. The veteran also has a great matchup against the Lions, who have allowed nine touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to enemy slot receivers. Consider Fitzgerald a nice flex starter this weekend. Start 'Em: Jarvis Landry vs. Carolina Panthers, D.J. Moore at Cleveland Browns

Sleepers: Chris Godwin vs. New Orleans Saints, Mike Williams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

