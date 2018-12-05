Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Amari Cooper vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Cooper has emerged into a far more reliable fantasy player in Dallas, scoring two touchdowns and a combined 71.6 fantasy points in his last four games. That includes a 13.5-point effort against the Eagles, who he'll face once again this week. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide this season.
Emmanuel Sanders vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sanders laid an enormous egg despite a delightful matchup in Cincinnati last week, but don't let that keep you from starting him against the 49ers. Their defense has been shredded by slot receivers, allowing eight touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points (29.8 PPG) to the position over the last four weeks, so start Sanders.
Brandin Cooks vs. Chicago Bears
This week's matchup might scare some folks when it comes to Cooks, but it shouldn't based on the numbers. Their defense has actually allowed nine touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers who are lined out wide, which is where Cooks has run more than 70 percent of his routes this season. He remains a No. 2 wideout.
Julian Edelman vs. Miami Dolphins
Edelman posted a stinker in last week's win over the Vikings, but I like him to rebound when he faces Miami. The veteran slot man has owned them in his career, scoring no fewer than 14.6 fantasy points against them in six straight games. That includes four different contests where he's scored 22.4 or more points in PPR formats.
Larry Fitzgerald vs. Detroit Lions
Fitzgerald has been uneven with Josh Rosen under center, but he should see more targets now that Christian Kirk is on injured reserve. The veteran also has a great matchup against the Lions, who have allowed nine touchdowns and the sixth-most fantasy points to enemy slot receivers. Consider Fitzgerald a nice flex starter this weekend.
Start 'Em: Jarvis Landry vs. Carolina Panthers, D.J. Moore at Cleveland Browns
Sleepers: Chris Godwin vs. New Orleans Saints, Mike Williams vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Alshon Jeffery vs. Dallas Cowboys
Jeffery's stats have sunk in recent weeks, as he's seen five or fewer targets in four of his last five games since the Eagles traded for Golden Tate. Next up is a date in Dallas against the Cowboys, who have allowed just five touchdowns and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers among home defenses this season.
Tyler Boyd vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Boyd is coming off two nice weeks in the stat sheets, but I'd beware the Pittsburgh product when he travels to Los Angeles to face the Chargers. Their defense has been ultra-tough on slot receivers, allowing an average of just 50.1 yards and 9.48 fantasy points per game to the position, so Boyd could be in for a rough afternoon.
Allen Robinson vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams defensive backfield is now back intact with the return of Aqib Talib, which makes the inconsistent Robinson a fade for me in fantasy leagues. He's failed to score a touchdown in four of his last five games, and his numbers (116 yards, 0 TDs) haven't been impressive in two games without Mitchell Trubisky under center.
Demaryius Thomas vs. Indianapolis Colts
Thomas is a tough player to trust in the fantasy playoffs, as he's seen just 13 total targets in his four games with the Texans. This week he'll face a Colts defense that's allowed just 79.9 yards per game to receivers who are lined out wide. Thomas also scored a meager 6.4 fantasy points against the Colts back in a Week 4 matchup.
DeVante Parker vs. New England Patriots
Parker found the end zone last week and scored 14.3 fantasy points against the Bills, but I wouldn't chase the points ahead of this week's game against New England. The Patriots have allowed just five touchdowns and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers who line out wide, which is where Parker runs most of his routes.
Sit 'Em: Calvin Ridley at Green Bay Packers, John Brown at Kansas City Chiefs
Busts: Kenny Golladay at Arizona Cardinals, Corey Davis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thur.)
