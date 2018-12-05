Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Tevin Coleman vs. Green Bay Packers Coleman goes back-to-back as the sit of the week runner, as his numbers have sunk like the Titanic. In fact, he has failed to rush for even 10 yards in each of his last two games. I'd keep him on the sidelines when the Falcons face a Packers defense that's allowed just three touchdowns to enemy running backs at Lambeau Field. vs. Jordan Howard vs. Los Angeles Rams Howard's streak of stinky stat lines continued last week, as he failed to score double-digit fantasy points for the fourth straight week. A touchdown-dependant flex starter at this point, Howard is averaging a mere 0.43 fantasy points a touch over the last four weeks. He's a fade for me when Ndamukong Suh and the L.A. Rams come to town. vs. Marlon Mack vs. Houston Texans Listed as a sit 'em last week, Mack put up just 4.3 fantasy points in a 6-0 loss to the Jaguars. I wouldn't expect him to rebound at a high level either, as the Texans have been tough on running backs at home. In fact, the position has averaged just 3.7 yards per rush and scored three rushing touchdowns at NRG Stadium this season. vs. Chris Carson vs. Minnesota Vikings Carson has been one of the most consistent running backs in fantasy football in recent weeks, scoring 12-plus points in four of his last five games. Still, he's in a tough spot against a formidable Vikings defense that has allowed 3.6 yards per rush and the seventh-fewest total touchdowns (8) to opposing running backs this season. vs. Peyton Barber vs. New Orleans Saints Barber has quietly scored a touchdown in each of his last three games, during which time he's averaged 13.9 fantasy points. Regardless, he'll be tough to trust based on a tough matchup against a Saints defense that's allowed a mere 3.21 yards per rush and the third-fewest fantasy points (18.7 PPG) to opposing running backs. Sit 'Em: Doug Martin vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Isaiah Crowell vs. Buffalo Bills

Busts: Dion Lewis vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thur.), Kenyan Drake vs. New England Patriots

