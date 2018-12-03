Week 14 waiver wire deep dive: Stash Ravens backs

The Week 14 waiver wire column is live and filled with nine players to consider adding ahead of the fantasy playoff push. If you are in need of a deeper dive, let's go scour the waiver wire.

Note: As the season winds down, I'm going to maintain a running tab of players to stash in dynasty (or keeper) leagues at the bottom of this page. All of the adds will look towards 2019 for the forward-thinking fantasy degenerates.

Players to add:

Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley, RBs, Pittsburgh Steelers

James Conner's injury (leg) is "not considered serious" per the Steelers, but now is obviously a good time to remember this is the only time of year where handcuffs actually matter in fantasy football. Conner should be fine to go for Week 14 in Pittsburgh's mouth-watering draw against Oakland, but both Samuels and Ridley are deep stashes just in case Conner's injury proves cumbersome. Still, no one should expect the rookie Samuels or Ridley to be a facsimile for Conner if he does indeed miss time. Samuels never saw more than 78 carries in a single-season at NC State while Ridley has 30 receptions across 71 career games.

Ty Montgomery and Kenneth Dixon, RBs, Baltimore Ravens

While Gus Edwards dominated carries (21) and snaps (51 percent) in Week 13, Ty Montgomery and Kenneth Dixon both mixed in fairly heavily in Baltimore's run-heavy attack. Montgomery has run a pass route on 53 percent of Lamar Jackson's dropbacks over the last two weeks, drawing ten targets. In his first appearance since Week 1, Kenneth Dixon saw nine touches on his 17 snaps against Atlanta last week. If anything happens to Edwards, both Montgomery and Dixon would have instantaneous RB2/FLEX value in PPR leagues attached to the most run oriented offense in the league. Baltimore has run the ball 66 percent of the time over the last three weeks with Lamar Jackson under center, easily the highest rate in the NFL.

Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers

Once again, Greg Olsen's season is in danger after he injured his foot in the Panthers Week 13 loss against the Buccaneers. Olsen had been playing through a re-fracture to his 2017 foot injury, but this one is apparently new. Without Olsen, Ian Thomas will close out the year as Carolina's primary tight end. Olsen exited after just 13 snaps last week, allowing Thomas to play on 76 percent of snaps and haul in 5-of-5 targets for 46 yards. Thomas saw a modest 13 percent of Panthers' targets while starting in place of Olsen in Weeks 2-5.

Thomas is also worth stashing in long-term dynasty leagues since Greg Olsen will be 34-years-old in 2019 and is likely eying his future in the broadcast booth...

Deep Dynasty Stashes for 2019:

Deon Cain, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Unfortunately, Cain tore his ACL back in August after a promising training camp. Per numerous beat reports, Cain was pushing for starter snaps in three-receiver sets in July and was a beast in the red-zone. Cain fell to the sixth-round in the NFL Draft after a quiet final season at Clemson, but he offers 4.4-speed at 6-2, 202lbs. The Colts' receiver corps behind T.Y. Hilton is obviously unsettled, to say the least.

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

Foster couldn't stay healthy in college at Alabama and went undrafted, but he's 6-2, 196lbs, and has 4.4-forty jets. In his first real opportunity all season, Foster collected 3/105 and 2/94/1 in Week 10 and Week 12, ripping off gains of 75, 47, and 43 yards. Josh Allen is certainly a willing deep thrower and leads the NFL in throws of 20 or more yards (18 percent). Make no mistake: Buffalo will revamp their receiver corps in 2019, but Foster could quickly earn a role in their plans.

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos

Without Demaryius Thomas in the fold, the Broncos' pass catcher corps is wide open behind Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton. Hamilton was heralded as the most underrated receiver prospect in the 2018 draft class, per Matt Harmon's Reception Perception metrics.

Corey Grant, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Grant broke his foot in early-October 2018, ending his season. The Jags' were pining to feature Grant more and they loved him so much, they kept him for the 2018 season on a second-round tender worth nearly $3 million. Grant will enter free agency in 2019, along with T.J. Yeldon.

Mark Walton, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

This stash is fairly obvious. The Bengals can save over $3 million against the cap if they let go of Gio Bernard in 2019.

John Kelly, RB, Los Angeles Rams

This is another obvious stash. John Kelly has been a healthy scratch all year for the Rams, but he showed out in my annual Yards Created study. What's more, Kelly was fantastic in the 2018 preseason, dropping 46/197/3 on the ground (4.3 yards after contact; seventh-best). Current No. 2 back, Malcolm Brown, is a restricted free agent in 2019.

Jacob Hollister, TE, New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski is battling back issues once again and rumors are already swirling he may retire after the 2018 season ends. We'll see. At any rate, the Pats' added Jacob Hollister on a UFA deal in 2017 and have him under contract through 2019. Hollister scored seven TDs in his final season at Wyoming with Josh Allen under center in 2016, averaging a strong 16.1 YPR to boot.

Justin Watson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While both DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries are slated to hit free agency in 2019, the Bucs' have not only one but two freak athletes waiting in the wings at receiver. Everyone is obviously waiting for Chris Godwin to officially become a full-time starter, but rookie Justin Watson warrants a stash in all dynasty formats. Watson is a 91st percentile SPARQ athlete who accounted for a mammoth 60 percent of Penn's passing output (yardage and TDs) in his final season. Watson left the Ivy League No. 2 in all-time receiving yards (3,777).

-- Graham Barfield is the managing editor of fantasy football content at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.