Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 13

That's two straight weeks that Josh Allen has put up big numbers and in neither instance can you definitely explain why it should happen again. The most easily identifiable reason is the rushing yards. Allen has 22 rushing attempts for 234 yards and a touchdown. That would make sense if the Bills had a lot of designed runs for Allen. They don't. So how do you predict a quaterback averaging more than 10 yards per rushing attempt? Allen's passing numbers in that same stretch are ... meh. Allen very well could keep balling but with his numbers looking like prime candidates for weekly regression, I'm willing to sit this one out.

Who knew that Thursday night was going to be a harbinger of the week to come? It's been a weird week for quarterback scoring with a handful of QB1's who had been potential league-winners laying eggs in a big spot. It was always expected to be a weird quarterback week but expecting that Lamar Jackson would finish the early games as the QB3 with just 16.5 points was certainly befuddling. For those who survived, congrats. For those who didn't, sincere condolences.

Credit Mayfield for taking advantage of favorable matchups when they were presented to him. That's really all you can ask. But for fantasy managers, it was probably wise if you avoided being blinded by the swagger and recognized that he'd run a favorable three-week gauntlet. Facing the NFL's fourth-ranked defense (entering Week 13) always figured to be a rough go of it. Thanks to some garbage time work, Mayfield finished with more than 300 yards and a score but it wasn't enough to overcome three first half interceptions. Things should ease up next week against a Carolina defense that has imploded in the past month.

The biggest mystery in the Broncos offense is how the snaps are still evenly split between Lindsay (23), Royce Freeman (21), and Devontae Booker (13). Or how Freeman had 12 touches compared to Lindsay's 20 opportunities. The bad news is that it's been this way all season and nothing is likely to change. The good news is that few running backs have been as efficient or as explosive as Lindsay this season. That also doesn't seem likely to change and a reason why the timeshare shouldn't scare you too much ... if it even scared you at all.

The problem wasn't really the splits in snaps and touches. David Johnson (21 touches, 47 snaps) far outpaced Chase Edmonds (7 touches, 11 snaps) in those categories. The problem was that Edmonds kept getting snaps and touches inside the 10-yard line. In a week when things seemed set up for Johnson to do work, he fizzled yet again. Maybe Arizona can figure something out once this campaign concludes but it's official that 2018 is a lost season for one of the NFL's most talented backs.

Once upon a time, Dion Lewis was the one true Titan. Now chaos reins in Nashville and the Game of Thrones is afoot. â M.G. (@MarcasG) December 2, 2018

It wasn't terribly long ago that Dion Lewis was hands-down the RB1 in the Titans offense. That has changed over the past few weeks. Derrick Henry is starting to see more plays and although his touches haven't necessarily gone up, it's apparent that Tennessee has de-emphasized Lewis in the offense. There are a couple of decent matchups for the Titans backs in the playoffs but they've become a tough duo to trust -- Lewis especially.

It's rarely pretty with Marcus Mariota but he keeps putting up decent fantasy totals. I can't completely wrap my head around it. â M.G. (@MarcasG) December 3, 2018

Elsewhere in the Tennessee offense, Marcus Mariota has been trending upward. After Sunday's performance, Mariota has totaled 21 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games (he left the other one early with an injured elbow). During this stretch, his biggest strength has been ball security. While he did throw an interception today, he hasn't had too many giveaways in recent weeks. You're rarely going to get a 300-yard game from Mariota so he has to avoid the minus-twos for him to keep his value up.

A Tyler Lockett touchdown feels like a weekly occurrence at this point. â M.G. (@MarcasG) December 2, 2018

Considering he now has nine touchdowns in 12 games, it sorta is. Carry on.

Wait...what?

* Odell Beckham, Jr. has more touchdown passes this season than Nathan Peterman.

* Derek Carr has gone seven straight games without throwing an interception.

* Jarvis Landry had 100 receiving yards for just the third time in his last 30 games.

* Against the 30th-ranked rushing defense in the league, Aaron Jones had just 11 carries.

* Kenyan Drake has had eight or fewer rushing attemps in four straight games.

* No Falcons player has had double-digit rushing attempts in a game since Week 10 (Tevin Coleman - 11).

* Deshaun Watson has gone seven straight games with fewer than 240 passing yards.

And one for the road...

