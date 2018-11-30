Week 13 injury watch: Bears' Trubisky to miss another week

Mitch Trubisky has delivered his share of good and bad performances in 2018, but the second-year quarterback remains one of the key pieces to the Chicago Bears' improved passing attack. However, with the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 11 still ailing him, the Bears will again turn to journeyman Chase Daniel to lead the offense.

Though officially listed as doubtful, Trubisky will not play this week against the New York Giants, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Daniel started in Trubisky's place last week and completed 73 percent of his throws while totaling 230 passing yards and two touchdowns. He averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt, however.

In addition to news out of Chicago, teams across the league find themselves dealing with injury troubles of their own.

Bears: Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) - With Mitch Trubisky on the verge of missing his second straight start, the Bears have to officially start to worry about their starting quarterback. While far from perfect, Trubisky provides head coach Matt Nagy's offense with a significantly higher ceiling than backup Chase Daniel. As such, Trubisky's absence limits the fantasy upside for Chicago's skill-position players.

Chargers: Melvin Gordon (knee), Tyrell Williams (quad) - Melvin Gordon's knee injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Chargers, who travel to Pittsburgh this weekend in a pivotal matchup of AFC Super Bowl contenders. Gordon will miss at least this week and potentially more. To make matters worse for Los Angeles' offense, starting wideout Tyrell Williams could miss the game with a quad injury. The team officially listed Williams as questionable.

Chiefs: Sammy Watkins (foot) - The Chiefs ruled out Sammy Watkins after he missed the entire week of practice. Foot injuries have derailed the former first-round pick throughout his career, and this one could keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Eagles: Darren Sproles (hamstring) - It looks like Darren Sproles will finally return to action for the first time since the season opener. Sproles gives the Philly backfield a little more spice with his abilities as a pass catcher, but at this point rookie Josh Adams appears to have established himself as the lead back.

Lions: Kerryon Johnson (knee) - The Lions have ruled out rookie running back Kerryon Johnson again this week, meaning veteran LeGarrette Blount will split snaps with Theo Riddick. While Blount put together a decent fantasy performance on Thanksgiving with his multiple touchdowns, he typically offers little value outside of his services as a goal-line back.

Packers: Randall Cobb (hamstring), Jimmy Graham (thumb, knee) - The Packers still don't know if slot receiver Randall Cobb will finally return from his troublesome hamstring injury, officially listing him as questionable. Rookie Equanimeous St. Brown has seen most of Cobb's snaps in his absence, and that should continue against the Cardinals if the veteran sits again. As for tight end Jimmy Graham, the team expects him to play through his broken thumb for the second straight week.

Ravens: Alex Collins (foot), Joe Flacco (hip), Gus Williams (ankle) - Joe Flacco will miss a second game while he recovers from a hip injury, giving rookie signal-caller Lamar Jackson another week to convince Ravens brass to make a more permanent change under center. Meanwhile, the team declared Alex Collins questionable to play this with a foot injury. Even if he plays, undrafted rookie Gus Williams seems to have taken the reins in the Baltimore backfield, though he too enters the weekend with a questionable designation.

Vikings: Stefon Diggs (knee) - Stefon Diggs returned to practice Friday, indicating that the wideout will likely suit up against the Patriots despite his questionable injury designation. Diggs has at least eight catches and a touchdown in each of his last three games.