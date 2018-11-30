Surprising Stats: Week 13

This could be the first week of your fantasy playoffs. Or, this could be the week before the big dance. When it comes to fantasy football, Week 13 feels like the time of year when you have it all figured out, and then Drew Brees scores 8 fantasy points during Thursday Night Football... yowza! Don't panic. Instead, take a step back and just look at the facts.

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

Six undrafted rookie running backs have rushed for over 100 yards in the common draft era. One of them is Gus Edwards. In two of the last three Falcons' games, a running back rushed for over 100 yards.

Julio Jones will aim for his seventh 100-plus yard receiving game in a row this week against the Ravens. That would tie Charley Hennigan and Michael Irvin for the second most 100-plus games in a row. The record is held by Calvin Johnson and Adam Thielen (8). Jones has 1,305 receiving yards this season and is on pace for 1,898.2 yards. The record for most yards in a single season is held by Calvin Johnson (1,964 yards).

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

According to Pro Football Focus, heading into Week 13, Drew Brees led all starting quarterbacks with an 83.4 adjusted completion percentage. Cam Newton is second with an 80.3 adjusted completion percentage.

Only three wide receivers in NFL history went over 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first five seasons in the league: Randy Moss, A.J. Green, and as of last week, Mike Evans.

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Tarik Cohen scored 16 or more fantasy points in PPR formats in six of his last eight games. In his last eight games, Jordan Howard only has one game over 16 PPR fantasy points.

Over his last six games, only once has Sterling Shepard gone over 40 receiving yards. And only once has he scored a touchdown.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

The Bills had a bye in Week 11. In Weeks 10 and 12, Robert Foster combined for 199 receiving yards, the sixth most in the league. He put up those yards on only five catches, averaging 39.8 yards per reception.

Only two opponents didn't have a 100-plus yard rusher against the Dolphins this year: the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts tight ends have combined for 18 touchdowns this season, nine more than the next closest team. Eric Ebron is tied with Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown for the most receiving touchdowns in the league (11). Jack Doyle was sent to IR this week due to a kidney issue. The Colts signed Clive Walford this week for depth. Both Erik Swoope (knee) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf) are questionable.

The Jacksonville receivers are responsible for a league-high 29 drops this year. Cody Kessler's 87.1 adjusted completion percentage is the highest in the league of any quarterback with at least 50 dropbacks this season.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Nick Chubb is one of four rookies in NFL history to have both a rushing and receiving touchdown in back to back games. Baker Mayfield is the first rookie in NFL history with a 140-plus rating in back to back games.

After last week, Lamar Miller has two career 97-plus yard touchdowns, which ties with Gus Tinsley and JuJu Smith-Schuster for the most in NFL history. He has 99-plus scrimmage yards in four of his last five outings.

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Only one quarterback scored less than 16 fantasy points against the Bengals all season. That was Ryan Tannehill in Week 5 when he played through a sprained AC joint. Case Keenum threw at least one interception in each of the first eight games of the season. But he hasn't thrown an interception in his last three games. And he's attempted the fifth most passes targeted 20-yards or more downfield, only behind Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Mitchell Trubisky, and Ben Roethlisberger.

Three pairs of teammates have over 600 receiving yards and five or more touchdowns this season: Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Robert Woods has 70 or more yards in all but one game this season (Week 1) and averages 8.3 targets per game since Cooper Kupp went to IR. The Lions allow 8.6 yards per pass attempt.

LeGarrette Blount ran in two touchdowns on Thanksgiving in the absence of Kerryon Johnson. Only three running backs have 10 or more games with two or more rushing touchdowns since 2012: Todd Gurley, Adrian Peterson, and LeGarrette Blount.

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers

Larry Fitzgerald scored five touchdowns over the last five games, resulting in five straight games of double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats. Green Bay has allowed six touchdowns to opposing wideouts over their last five games. If Fitzgerald scores this week, that will be his sixth game in a row with a touchdown catch against the Packers.

Aaron Jones averages a league-best 6.01 yards per carry. For three games in a row he's scored a touchdown. For five games in a row, he's posted at least 85 yards from scrimmage. He didn't play in more than 38 percent of the team's snaps until Week 8.

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

1,162 of Patrick Mahomes' passing yards have come on passes at 20 or more yards downfield, and we're only heading into Week 13. Only one quarterback all last season had more yards on deep passing plays in 16 games played. That quarterback was Alex Smith, of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Derek Carr has been sacked at least three times in eight of his last nine games, but he hasn't thrown an interception since Week 5.

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans

Quincy Enunwa missed Weeks 7 and 8 due to injury. In Weeks 5 and 6 he combined for 9 total receiving yards. He still leads the team in receiving with 33 catches and 418 receiving yards.

Corey Davis owned 41.7 percent of his team's target share. That is the fourth highest in the league, behind only Julio Jones, Odell Beckham, and DeAndre Hopkins.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Matt Breida averaged a league-high 5.59 yards per carry heading into Week 12. Heading into Week 13, he's up to 5.8 yards per carry, but both Aaron Jones (6.01) and Austin Ekeler (5.84) surpassed him. According to Next Gen Stats, Breida is also now the fastest ball carrier of the season, hitting 22.09 mph in Week 12.

Over the course of the season, two quarterbacks in the NFL have 25-plus touchdown passes and five or fewer interceptions: Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. Brees has three rushing touchdowns, Wilson has zero. Wilson threw two or more touchdowns in all but one game this year.

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots

Last week, Kyle Rudolph caught all seven of his targets for 63 yards. That was the first time he went over 50 yards since Week 4. He still hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. The Patriots are tied allowing the third most touchdowns to opposing tight ends this year (7).

Only once this season has Julian Edelman seen less than seven targets. Only once this season has he posted less than 54 receiving yards. In two of the three games in which he had less than 70 yards, he scored a touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Phillip Rivers' 96.6 completion percentage from Week 12 surpassed Kurt Warner (92.3) for the best in NFL history among quarterbacks with at least 20 pass attempts in a single game. His 25 consecutive completions in a game is a record breaker. However, it ties Ryan Tannehill (although his was from Week 6-7 in 2015). He is one of only four quarterbacks in NFL history to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of his first 11 games of a season. And yet, he's tied with Jared Goff for the fourth most passing touchdowns on the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a league-high 39 sacks on the season, but they are tied for the 24th most interceptions. Last week Arizona sacked Rivers four times, which was the highest amount of sacks against the Chargers this year. The Chargers have allowed the fifth fewest sacks and the sixth-fewest interceptions all season.

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles

Last week was the first time that Josh Doctson went over 49 receiving yards all season despite playing in 88 percent of the team's offensive snaps, the most of any player on the team.

Twice this season has a quarterback not thrown for 300-plus yards and/or scored multiple touchdowns against Washington: Sam Bradford in Week 1 and Deshaun Watson in Week 11. From Weeks 4 to 10, Carson Wentz went over 300 yards and/or scored multiple touchdowns in each game. He hasn't gone over 300 yards in his last two games and he's thrown one touchdown to three interceptions over that time.