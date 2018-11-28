Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions The Rams defense is coming off a 21-fantasy point performance before their bye week, and an upcoming game in Detroit makes them a virtual must-start once again. Enemy defenses have averaged more than 12 fantasy points per game when facing the Lions over the last four weeks, and their offense will be without Marvin Jones (knee, IR). vs. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders Kansas City's defense has been hot in recent weeks, scoring at least nine fantasy points in all but one of its last five games. This unit should continue to produce at a high level in Oakland, as enemy defenses have averaged the third-most fantasy points (9.91 PPG) when facing Derek Carr and his suspect offense this season. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers The Seahawks defense has been a dud in recent weeks, scoring a combined eight fantasy points in its last four games. However, a favorable matchup against the 49ers makes them a very streamable option. Home defenses have found a lot of success against Nick Mullens and his offense them this year, averaging 10 fantasy points a game. vs. Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals Green Bay's defense hasn't been consistent this season, but you still have to like this unit at home in what is a very favorable matchup against rookie Josh Rosen and the Cardinals. Opposing home defenses have averaged an impressive 12.8 fantasy points when facing Arizona this season, so look for the Packers to put up a nice line. Start 'Em: Titans D/ST vs. New York Jets, Broncos D/ST at Cincinnati Bengals

Sleepers: Eagles D/ST vs. Washington Redskins (Mon.), Colts D/ST at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots The Vikings defense has scored a combined 37 fantasy points in its last three games, but an upcoming contest against the Patriots makes this unit one to avoid. New England has allowed just 10 sacks and averaged a mere 0.8 giveaways at home, and defenses have averaged just 4.2 fantasy points per game against them at Gillette. vs. Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons Baltimore's defense is coming off a monster performance, scoring 18 fantasy points in a win over Oakland. However, this unit had scored just one combined fantasy point in its previous four games and has a brutally bad matchup next against the Falcons. Defenses have averaged just 1.7 fantasy points against them in Atlanta. vs. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers The Chargers defense has been hot in recent weeks, scoring eight or more fantasy points in three of its last four games. Unfortunately, a road matchup against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers makes the Bolts a sit 'em this week. Defenses have averaged less than a full fantasy point (0.4 PPG) against them at Heinz Field. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh's defense is coming off a two-point stinker in a loss to the Broncos, and a trip back home to face the Chargers makes it a fade for me in all fantasy leagues once again. Los Angeles has surrendered just 20 sacks of Philip Rivers this season, and enemy defenses have averaged fewer than 4.5 fantasy points against them. Sit 'Em: Cowboys D/ST vs. New Orleans Saints (Thur.), Bengals D/ST vs. Denver Broncos

Busts: Cardinals D/ST at Green Bay Packers Jaguars D/ST vs. Indianapolis Colts

