Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Harrison Butker vs. Oakland Raiders One of the top kickers in fantasy football, Butker is in a good spot to post another solid line against a Raiders defense that's been generous to kickers. In fact, the Silver and Black have surrendered more than 10 fantasy points per game to the position on their home field. Butker could be a free agent in some leagues, too. vs. Cody Parkey vs. New York Giants Parkey has been anything but reliable in the stat sheets, but he's worth a "stream" when the Bears head east to face the Giants. No team in the league has allowed more field-goal attempts (30), field-goal conversions (28) and fantasy points to opposing kickers this season, so Parkey is a nice add and start off the waiver wire. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Indianapolis Colts Lambo put up a stinker last week, but he's still scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games. That includes a 10-point effort against this week's opponent, the Colts. Ironically, Indianapolis has also surrendered an average of 10.6 fantasy points per game to kickers on the road, which makes Lambo a start. vs. Brandon McManus vs. Cincinnati Bengals McManus has not been a reliable fantasy option, but this weekend's matchup against the Bengals makes him a low-cost streamer. Cincinnati's defense has been kind to kickers, allowing 20 field-goal conversions and the second-most extra points (35). In all, the position has averaged almost 10 fantasy points a game against them. Start 'Em: Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Cleveland Browns, Dustin Hopkins at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon.)

Sleepers: Sebastian Janikowski vs. San Francisco 49ers, Cairo Santos vs. Carolina Panthers

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Chris Boswell vs. Los Angeles Chargers Boswell did what most kickers don't do in a game last week ... he threw a touchdown pass. Even with the four points for the score, he still finished with fewer than 10 fantasy points. Furthermore, he's scored in double digits just once all season. Even in what could be a barn-burner against the Chargers, Boswell remains a sit. vs. Jason Myers vs. Tennessee Titans You might not know it, but Myers has actually scored more fantasy points than all but two other kickers in the league this season. Still, an upcoming road matchup against the Titans isn't favorable based on the numbers. In fact, opposing kickers have averaged just 6.3 fantasy points when facing Tennessee on their home field. vs. Matt Prater vs. Los Angeles Rams Prater was last week's top sit 'em, and he finished with a mere four fantasy points in a loss to the Bears. I would keep the veteran on the sidelines against the Rams, who have surrendered just 15 field-goal conversions on the season. The Lions are a mess on offense as well, so Prater's opportunities could be few and far between. vs. Aldrick Rosas vs. Chicago Bears Rosas is on quite a hot streak, scoring a combined 31 fantasy points over this last four games. He'll be hard-pressed to have a fourth straight nice stat line though, as a tough matchup against the Bears awaits. The new Monsters of the Midway have allowed an average of just 5.6 fantasy points to kickers on the road this season. Sit 'Em: Brett Maher vs. New Orleans Saints (Thur.), Graham Gano at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Busts: Jake Elliott vs. Washington Redskins (Mon.), Matt Bryant vs. Baltimore Ravens

