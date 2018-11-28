Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Eric Ebron vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Ebron has scored a ridiculous 12 touchdowns this season, which is more than he had during his entire four-year tenure in Detroit. And with Jack Doyle now out for the rest of the season, the UNC product should continue to see a ton of targets. He's a solid option against a Jaguars defense that he beat for three scores in Week 10. vs. David Njoku vs. Houston Texans Listed as a start 'em last week, Njoku had his second-best game of the season with one touchdown and 17.3 fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. I'd keep him in your starting lineup this week as well, as he'll go up against a Texans defense that's surrendered six touchdowns and almost 15 points per game to enemy tight ends. vs. Jared Cook vs. Kansas City Chiefs Cook hasn't put up monster numbers in recent weeks, but he's still scored at least 9.2 fantasy points in four of his last five games including three contests with a touchdown catch. Based on his volume of targets and a positive matchup against a Chiefs defense that's allowed 16 points per game to tight ends, Cook is a start 'em. vs. Cameron Brate vs. Carolina Panthers The loss of O.J. Howard for the season has turned Brate into a strong fantasy option at what's become a thin tight end position. I'd get him into your starting lineup when the Buccaneers host the Panthers, who have given up an NFL-high nine touchdown catches and the most fantasy points (17.5 PPG) to enemy tight ends this season. Start 'Em: Greg Olsen at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kyle Rudolph at New England Patriots

Sleepers: Benjamin Watson at Dallas Cowboys (Thur.), Jonnu Smith vs. New York Jets

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Evan Engram vs. Chicago Bears Engram missed last week's game due to an injured hamstring, but he's "optimistic" that he'll be good to go for an upcoming matchup against the Bears. Regardless, I'd keep him on the fantasy sidelines based on what is a brutal matchup against a Chicago defense that's allowed just 3.6 catches per game to opposing tight ends. vs. Jimmy Graham vs. Arizona Cardinals Graham has had a brutal season in the stat sheets, scoring fewer than six fantasy points in four of his last six games. He's also dealing with an broken thumb, which can't help his skills as a pass-catcher. He's also got a matchup against a Cardinals defense that's surrendered just three touchdowns to enemy tight ends this season. vs. Vance McDonald vs. Los Angeles Chargers McDonald is dealing with an injured hip, which makes him a real risk for fantasy owners since the Steelers don't play until Sunday night. Even if he does line up, the veteran is a fade for me against a Chargers defense that has surrendered an average of just 42 yards with four touchdowns to opposing tight end this season. vs. Chris Herndon vs. Tennessee Titans Herndon has been solid for fantasy owners, scoring at least 10 points in four of his last six games. However, an upcoming matchup against the Titans makes him a fade for me even at a thin position. Their defense hasn't allowed a single touchdown catch to tights ends, and the position has averaged just 7.3 points against them. Sit 'Em: Antonio Gates at Pittsburgh Steelers, C.J. Uzomah vs. Denver Broncos

Busts: None

