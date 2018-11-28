Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Robert Woods vs. Detroit Lions
Woods has scored no fewer than 12 fantasy points in all but one of his 11 games this season, giving him one of the safest floors in the league. He should produce another solid stat line against the Lions, who have given up 10 touchdowns to slot receivers. Woods ran almost 70 percent of his routes out of the slot back in Week 11.
Emmanuel Sanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals
My top wide receiver start a week ago, Sanders scored 21.6 fantasy points in a win over the Steelers. I would keep him active against the Bengals, who have allowed 36.2 points per game since Week 6. Their defense has also surrendered an average of 248 receiving yards to wideouts over the last four weeks, so Sanders should shine.
Kenny Golladay vs. Los Angeles Rams
Golladay leads all wide receivers in targets since Week 10, averaging 11.7 per game. He'll continue to be fed a ton with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones no longer in the mix, and game script could be in his favor when the powerful Rams offense visits Detroit. Since volume is king in fantasy land, Golladay remains a nice option.
Tyler Lockett vs. San Francisco 49ers
Lockett, listed as a start 'em last week, produced his best stat line of the season with 107 yards, one score and 21.5 fantasy points against the Panthers. He should continue to make waves for the Seahawks this weekend against the 49ers, who have allowed an average of more than 40 fantasy points per game to home wide receivers.
DJ Moore vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Moore has been on quite a hot streak, scoring a combined 46.5 fantasy points over his last two games. He should keep his statistical success moving forward against the Buccaneers, who have surrendered 17 touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Consider Moore a solid flex starter this weekend.
Start 'Em: Amari Cooper at New Orleans Saints (Thur.), Alshon Jeffery vs. Washington Redskins (Mon.)
Sleepers: Christian Kirk at Green Bay Packers, Josh Reynolds at Detroit Lions
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Calvin Ridley vs. Baltimore Ravens
Ridley was in the start 'em portion of this column a week ago, and he made good with 93 yards, one score and 21.3 fantasy points. This week's matchup isn't nearly as favorable, however, as he'll face a Ravens defense that has surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points (15.1 PPG) to receivers who have lined out wide this season.
Allen Robinson vs. New York Giants
Robinson has proven difficult to trust in the world of fantasy football this season, and an upcoming matchup against the Giants won't change that trend. Their defense has surrendered just eight touchdown catches to wide receivers, and the position has averaged the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position overall this season.
Demaryius Thomas vs. Cleveland Browns
Thomas found the end zone twice last week in a win over the Titans, so it might be tough for fantasy fans to sit him. Keep in mind, though, that he was targeted just five times in the game and he's averaged 2.7 targets per game during his short time with the Texans. That low level of volume makes the veteran a risk this weekend.
John Brown vs. Atlanta Falcons
Listed as a sit 'em last week, Brown produced just one catch for 25 yards and has hauled in just eight of his last 21 targets over his last four games. That's due in large part to the recent emergence of Lamar Jackson, who has completed just 27 passes in his last two starts. Even against a positive matchup, I'd fade Brown once again.
Golden Tate vs. Washington Redskins
Tate has seen a combined 16 targets over the last two games, but he's still managed to score just 16 points in those contests. He'll be hard-pressed to break out of his statistical slide this week, as the Redskins are giving up just 4.6 receptions and 0.3 TDs per game to enemy slot receivers.
Sit 'Em: Sterling Shepard vs. Chicago Bears, DeVante Parker vs. Buffalo Bills
Busts: Corey Davis vs. New York Jets, Jarvis Landry at Houston Texans
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!