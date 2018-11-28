Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Calvin Ridley vs. Baltimore Ravens Ridley was in the start 'em portion of this column a week ago, and he made good with 93 yards, one score and 21.3 fantasy points. This week's matchup isn't nearly as favorable, however, as he'll face a Ravens defense that has surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points (15.1 PPG) to receivers who have lined out wide this season. vs. Allen Robinson vs. New York Giants Robinson has proven difficult to trust in the world of fantasy football this season, and an upcoming matchup against the Giants won't change that trend. Their defense has surrendered just eight touchdown catches to wide receivers, and the position has averaged the ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position overall this season. vs. Demaryius Thomas vs. Cleveland Browns Thomas found the end zone twice last week in a win over the Titans, so it might be tough for fantasy fans to sit him. Keep in mind, though, that he was targeted just five times in the game and he's averaged 2.7 targets per game during his short time with the Texans. That low level of volume makes the veteran a risk this weekend. vs. John Brown vs. Atlanta Falcons Listed as a sit 'em last week, Brown produced just one catch for 25 yards and has hauled in just eight of his last 21 targets over his last four games. That's due in large part to the recent emergence of Lamar Jackson, who has completed just 27 passes in his last two starts. Even against a positive matchup, I'd fade Brown once again. vs. Golden Tate vs. Washington Redskins Tate has seen a combined 16 targets over the last two games, but he's still managed to score just 16 points in those contests. He'll be hard-pressed to break out of his statistical slide this week, as the Redskins are giving up just 4.6 receptions and 0.3 TDs per game to enemy slot receivers. Sit 'Em: Sterling Shepard vs. Chicago Bears, DeVante Parker vs. Buffalo Bills

Busts: Corey Davis vs. New York Jets, Jarvis Landry at Houston Texans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!