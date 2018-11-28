Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Matthew Stafford vs. Los Angeles Rams Stafford's value has taken a massive hit in recent weeks, as he's scored fewer than 18 fantasy points in his last seven games. He's also lost two of his top options in the pass attack in Golden Tate (trade) and Marvin Jones (knee), and this weekend's matchup against the Rams defense isn't as favorable as it might look on paper. vs. Eli Manning vs. Chicago Bears Manning has scored 17-plus fantasy points in three of his last five games, and he's failed to throw for 300 yards in each of his last three games. He's likely to produce another mediocre (or worse) stat line against the Bears, who have surrendered a 78.3 passer rating an the second-fewest fantasy points (15.2 PPG) to enemy quarterbacks. vs. Ryan Tannehill vs. Buffalo Bills Tannehill returned to action last week and produced a respectable 17.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Colts, but he's tough to trust at a deep position with a bad matchup next on the slate. That game is against the Bills, who have allowed the third-fewest (tied) touchdown passes and the fewest fantasy points (12.56 PPG) to quarterbacks. vs. Derek Carr vs. Kansas City Chiefs You might look at this week's matchup against the Chiefs and think Carr is a viable starting option, but I'd think again. He's failed to score more than 16 fantasy points in all but two of his 11 starts this season, so the matchups haven't mattered much. Carr is also playing with a depleted cast of offensive weapons in the pass attack ... again. vs. Josh Allen vs. Miami Dolphins Allen is coming off a (surprisingly) massive stat line against the Jaguars, scoring 26.3 fantasy points. Of course, starting the rookie this week could be considered a case of chasing the fantasy points. While Miami's defense has been uneven, quarterbacks have averaged just 12.8 fantasy points per game against them in South Beach. Sit 'Em: Josh McNown at Tennessee Titans, Nick Mullens at Seattle Seahawks

Busts: None

