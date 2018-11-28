Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Russell Wilson vs. San Francisco 49ers
Wilson is back in the good graces of fantasy fans, scoring at least 19 fantasy points in six of his last seven games. His hot streak should continue at home against the 49ers, who have surrendered a 101.2 passer rating and an average of almost 23 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks on the road. Wilson will be a solid start.
Jared Goff vs. Detroit Lions
Goff is coming off a monster line against the Chiefs, and another nice matchup awaits when he travels to the Motor City. The Lions have struggled against quarterbacks in recent weeks, allowing a 116.5 passer rating and almost 21 fantasy points per game to the position in their last four games. Get Goff back into your fantasy lineups.
Ben Roethlisberger vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Roethlisberger's home-road narrative has crashed and burned this season, as he's now scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven contests regardless of the game's location. This week's game against Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers figures to be a very high-scoring affair, so look for another big stat line from Big Ben.
Jameis Winston vs. Carolina Panthers
Listed as a start 'em last week, Winston produced a pair of touchdown passes and 22.9 fantasy points in a win over the 49ers. He should be back in your starting lineup against the Panthers, who have allowed 12 touchdown passes and an average of almost 24 fantasy points per contest to opposing quarterbacks since Week 9. Start Winston.
Lamar Jackson vs. Atlanta Falcons
Jackson has been productive in his two starts for the Ravens, rushing for almost 200 combined yards while scoring almost 40 total fantasy points. While he's not going to throw the ball a ton, Jackson does make up for it with his rushing totals. That should make him a viable streamer in all formats against a questionable Atlanta defense.
Start 'Em: Philip Rivers at Pittsburgh Steelers, Carson Wentz vs. Washington Redskins (Mon.)
Sleepers: Marcus Mariota vs. New York Jets, Case Keenum at Cincinnati Bengals
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Matthew Stafford vs. Los Angeles Rams
Stafford's value has taken a massive hit in recent weeks, as he's scored fewer than 18 fantasy points in his last seven games. He's also lost two of his top options in the pass attack in Golden Tate (trade) and Marvin Jones (knee), and this weekend's matchup against the Rams defense isn't as favorable as it might look on paper.
Eli Manning vs. Chicago Bears
Manning has scored 17-plus fantasy points in three of his last five games, and he's failed to throw for 300 yards in each of his last three games. He's likely to produce another mediocre (or worse) stat line against the Bears, who have surrendered a 78.3 passer rating an the second-fewest fantasy points (15.2 PPG) to enemy quarterbacks.
Ryan Tannehill vs. Buffalo Bills
Tannehill returned to action last week and produced a respectable 17.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Colts, but he's tough to trust at a deep position with a bad matchup next on the slate. That game is against the Bills, who have allowed the third-fewest (tied) touchdown passes and the fewest fantasy points (12.56 PPG) to quarterbacks.
Derek Carr vs. Kansas City Chiefs
You might look at this week's matchup against the Chiefs and think Carr is a viable starting option, but I'd think again. He's failed to score more than 16 fantasy points in all but two of his 11 starts this season, so the matchups haven't mattered much. Carr is also playing with a depleted cast of offensive weapons in the pass attack ... again.
Josh Allen vs. Miami Dolphins
Allen is coming off a (surprisingly) massive stat line against the Jaguars, scoring 26.3 fantasy points. Of course, starting the rookie this week could be considered a case of chasing the fantasy points. While Miami's defense has been uneven, quarterbacks have averaged just 12.8 fantasy points per game against them in South Beach.
Sit 'Em: Josh McNown at Tennessee Titans, Nick Mullens at Seattle Seahawks
Busts: None
