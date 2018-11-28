Week 13 TNF fantasy preview

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon Prime

Saints

Drew Brees: Start

Alvin Kamara: Start

Mark Ingram: Flex

Michael Thomas: Start

Keith Kirkwood: Deep sleeper

Benjamin Watson: Stream

Saints DST: Stream

The Cowboys could offer the toughest test the Saints offense has faced in weeks but Drew Brees is in the midst of a historic season and not someone you seriously want to consider benching right now. If you're believing in Brees, then by association, you're believing in his top targets -- Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. Mark Ingram is a bit of a sticky wicket versus a defense that isn't too kind to running backs. For anyone considering a roll of the dice with any of New Orleans' peripheral skill position players, just know it's going to be a rollercoaster. The Saints defense has turned things up a notch and should be able to get after an offense giving up the second-most sacks in the league.

Cowboys

Dak Prescott: Stream

Ezekiel Elliott: Start

Amari Cooper: Flex

Cole Beasley: Sleeper

Michael Gallup: Deep sleeper

Cowboys DST: Beware

Dak Prescott has been a top 10 fantasy quarterback over the past six weeks but hasn't had a matchup as fearsome as this Saints group. This might be one to approach with caution. Likewise with Amari Cooper, who will be hard-pressed to repeat his gigantic Thanksgiving performance. Zeke's gonna Zeke. Or at least he'll get enough touches to warrant staying in your lineup, even against one of the toughest run defenses in the NFL. Cole Beasley and Michael Gallup should get looks but it might not be enough to make a difference for your squad. Dallas' defense has been a good real football unit but not so much for fantasy. This isn't a matchup you want to fool around with.

