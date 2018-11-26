Week 13 waiver wire deep dive: Dynasty stashes

The Week 13 waiver wire column is live and filled with nine players to consider adding ahead of the fantasy playoff push. If you are in need of a deeper dive, let's go scour the waiver wire.

Note: As the season winds down, I'm going to maintain a running tab of players to stash in dynasty (or keeper) leagues at the bottom of this page. All of the adds will look towards 2019 for the true forward-thinking fantasy degenerates.

Players to add:

Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, RBs, Indianapolis Colts

Obviously, both Hines and Wilkins' Week 13 outlook is contingent upon Marlon Mack's (concussion) status. The white-hot Colts have a home date with Miami upcoming, perhaps putting both Hines and Wilkins on the low-end RB2 radar if Mack is indeed out. In fact, Hines was a fantastic PPR play when Mack was out earlier this year. In four games without Mack (Weeks 1, 3-5), Nyheim Hines played on 63 percent of Colts' snaps, he saw 8.5 targets per game (third-most among RBs), ran a massive 36.5 routes per game (most), and averaged 16.5 PPR points per game. Wilkins also saw 10.3 touches per game.

Josh Doctson and Trey Quinn, WRs, Washington Redskins

With Colt McCoy at the controls, Josh Doctson has seen a massive 30 percent of Redskins' targets over his last two games. He's parlayed that usage into just 8/89 with McCoy, but the Redskins pass-catching corps is obviously destitute and, more importantly, Colt McCoy has shown willingness to push the ball downfield. On his 50 attempts this season, McCoy has thrown deep (20 or more yards in air) significantly more often (12 percent) than Alex Smith (7.3 percent). Meanwhile, Jamison Crowder (ankle) missed his seventh straight game in Week 12, allowing Trey Quinn to maintain full-time slot usage. Over the last two weeks, Quinn has played on 71 percent of Redskins' snaps and he's turned his 10 targets into 9/75/1 while running 68 percent of his routes from the interior.

Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse, WRs, New York Jets

Trusting Jets in fantasy has been a futile endeavor all year, but at the very least, both Enunwa and Kearse are a source of free targets. We must always to chase opportunity in fantasy football. With Josh McCown under center over the last two weeks, Kearse (17) and Enunwa (12) lead the Jets in targets along with TE Chris Herndon (12). The Jets face a Titans secondary that has been flamed for the fifth-most PPR points per target to enemy wideouts in Week 13.

Deep Dynasty Stashes for 2019:

Deon Cain, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Unfortunately, Cain tore his ACL back in August after a promising training camp. Per numerous beat reports, Cain was pushing for starter snaps in three-receiver sets in July and was a beast in the red-zone. Cain fell to the sixth-round in the NFL Draft after a quiet final season at Clemson, but he offers 4.4-speed at 6-2, 202lbs. The Colts' receiver corps behind T.Y. Hilton is obviously unsettled, to say the least.

Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills

Foster couldn't stay healthy in college at Alabama and went undrafted, but he's 6-2, 196lbs, and has 4.4-forty jets. In his first real opportunity all season, Foster collected 3/105 and 2/94/1 in Week 10 and Week 12, ripping off gains of 75, 47, and 43 yards. Josh Allen is certainly a willing deep thrower and leads the NFL in throws of 20 or more yards (18 percent). Make no mistake: Buffalo will revamp their receiver corps in 2019, but Foster could quickly earn a role in their plans.

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos

Without Demaryius Thomas in the fold, the Broncos' pass catcher corps is wide open behind Emmanuel Sanders. Courtland Sutton has flashed at times this year, but he has recorded just 3/57, 3/78, and 1/14 in three games without Thomas. Hamilton was heralded as the most underrated receiver prospect in the 2018 draft class, per Matt Harmon's Reception Perception metrics.

Corey Grant, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Grant broke his foot in early-October 2018, ending his season. The Jags' were pining to feature Grant more this season and they loved him so much, they kept him for the 2018 season on a second-round tender worth nearly $3 million. Grant will enter free agency in 2019, along with T.J. Yeldon.

Mark Walton, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

This stash is fairly obvious. The Bengals can save over $3 million against the cap if they let go of Gio Bernard in 2019.

John Kelly, RB, Los Angeles Rams

This is another obvious stash. John Kelly has been a healthy scratch all year for the Rams, but he showed out in my annual Yards Created study. What's more, Kelly was fantastic in the 2018 preseason, dropping 46/197/3 on the ground (4.3 yards after contact; seventh-best). Current No. 2 back, Malcolm Brown, is a restricted free agent in 2019.

Jacob Hollister, TE, New England Patriots

Rob Gronkowski is battling back issues once again and rumors are already swirling he may retire after the 2018 season ends. We'll see. At any rate, the Pats' added Jacob Hollister on a UFA deal in 2017 and have him under contract through 2019. Hollister scored seven TDs in his final season at Wyoming with Josh Allen under center in 2016, averaging a strong 16.1 YPR to boot.