Fantasy Live Podcast: The Dozens

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all back in the studio after the Thanksgiving holiday to recap Week 12! The group starts off with the biggest news headlines from the weekend like Melvin Gordon's knee injury and John Harbaugh not naming their starting quarterback for next week (3:04). Next, the guys talk about the five most confusing offenses in fantasy (17:30) and some 2019 tips for picking a defense (39:02). Then, the trio told you players to grab on the Week 13 waiver wire (44:23). Finally, the guys end the show with Eddie Spaghetti reading some Monday Moanin' Tweets (49:05).

Listen to the podcast below: