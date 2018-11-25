Things I Learned in Fantasy Football: Week 12

Lamar Jackson is a work in progress with a high ceiling. But with three great matchups ahead (at ATL, at KC, v TB) fantasy managers might have some tough decisions coming up. â M.G. (@MarcasG) November 25, 2018

Takeaways from Week 12 as told through @MarcasG 's tweets.

Last week, Jackson dazzled us with his running ability. This week, he didn't run as much (11/71/1) and even though he still wasn't super impressive throwing the ball (178 yards, TD, 2 INT), he's doing enough to warrant starting consideration week after week. It also helps that he's done pretty well with favorable matchups. Our only hope is that John Harbaugh decides to stick with his rookie after back-to-back wins. The worst case scenario would be a situation where the Ravens propose splitting snaps between the two. C'mon, John, throw us a bone.

Seems Josh Adams really must have been hurt in the first half. Heavy dose of him after halftime and things seem to be working out. â M.G. (@MarcasG) November 25, 2018

After having just four touches in the first half, the Eagles decided to be true to their word and use Adams as a "bell cow" after halftime. The undrafted rookie touched the ball 18 times in the third and fourth quarters, ending the day with 84 rushing yards and a touchdown. With Corey Clement getting five carries and Wendell Smallwood seeing just one snap, it appears that we've finally found an Eagles runner we can believe in. A matchup against a beleaguered Washington defense awaits next week. Fly Eagle, fly.

Apart from Zach Ertz's 91 receiving yards, no other Eagle cracked the 40-yard barrier. That makes four straight games for Alshon Jeffery with fewer than 50 receiving yards while Philly still hasn't figured out what to do with Golden Tate (4/30). The Eagles offense is floundering and there's little reason to have faith in any of the pass-catchers.

We're all agreed that Tyler Lockett is Seattle's WR1 now, right? â M.G. (@MarcasG) November 25, 2018

This is a development that's several weeks in the making but crystallized itself in Sunday's win. It was one thing to see Lockett making plays when Doug Baldwin was still getting recovering from injury. But he's outplayed the veteran over the past two weeks after Baldwin declared himself healthy and looks to be the place Russell Wilson is going in big situations. Throw in the emergence of David Moore and at the very least we can say that Doug Baldwin has competition for targets.

Forget Jacksonville's win-loss record -- that has no bearing here -- what matters is that they're going to feed Leonard Fournette the rock at all costs. After seeing 29 and 30 touches in Weeks 10 and 11, respectively, the Jags gave Fournette the ball 21 times in Week 12. Keep in mind that the number only stopped there because Fournette was ejected for throwing a punch. If he stays in the game, it's likely the number approaches 30 yet again. Fortunately for fantasy managers, the Jaguars back did plenty of work before departing (108 total yards, 2 TDs). Look for the big workload to continue next week against Indianapolis.

A man who had 12 total career touchdowns entering the season now has 12 in 2018 alone ... with five games still to play. So ... yeah, there's gonna be some regression. In the meantime, just ride this train as far as it can take you and don't apologize.

Wait...what?

* Christian McCaffrey touched the ball on nearly half of his offensive snaps (28 touches on 57 plays).

* In his last three games, Baker Mayfield has 771 passing yards and nine touchdowns. In that same stretch, Jarvis Landry has 102 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

* Bills rushing totals -- Josh Allen: 13/99/1; LeSean McCoy: 17/46/0.

* No player in Jaguars-Bills was targeted more than four times.

* Despite scoring two touchdowns, Kenyan Drake was again out-snapped and out-touched by Frank Gore.

* Emmanuel Sanders led the Broncos with 12 targets. JuJu Smith-Schuster had 13 receptions (17 targets).

And one for the road...

Coming Summer 2019. Get ready for a tidal wave of "Eric Ebron TD regression" columns. â M.G. (@MarcasG) November 26, 2018

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who still has a little mac & cheese sitting in his refrigerator. Send him your dreams of leftover glory via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, and Instagram.