Week 12 fantasy football matchups preview

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Browns

Baker Mayfield: Stream

Nick Chubb: Start

Duke Johnson: Flex

Jarvis Landry: Start

Antonio Callaway: Sit

David Njoku: Stream

Browns DST: Sit

The Browns offense has found a new gear since Freddie Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator -- much of it revolving around Nick Chubb and the running back group. That unit should continue to produce against a Bengals defense that hasn't slowed many backs all season. A solid running game could make things easier for Baker Mayfield but that also depends on his pass-catchers making plays on his behalf. Jarvis Landry is a nice start this week and David Njoku could rebound after several poor outings. Everyone else on this roster is questionable at best.

Bengals

Andy Dalton: Beware

Joe Mixon: Start

Tyler Boyd: Flex

John Ross: Deep sleeper

C.J. Uzomah: Stream

Bengals DST: Sit

With A.J. Green looking likely to sit again this week, Andy Dalton is hard to trust as your starting fantasy quarterback. Similarly, Green's absence has made Tyler Boyd easier to defend. He'll still see targets but his overall production might be limited. Cincinnati is likely to lean heavily on Joe Mixon against a defense that hasn't been as stout as we thought early in the season. It's been a few weeks since C.J. Uzomah was fantasy relevant but this is a matchup that works in his favor.

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

49ers

Nick Mullens: Sleeper

Matt Breida: Start

Alfred Morris: Deep sleeper

Marquise Goodwin: Flex

Pierre Garcon: Sit

George Kittle: Start

49ers DST: Sit

Nick Mullens has done an admirable job taking over for C.J. Beathard and could have another nice day against a bad Buccaneers defense. There's no doubt that George Kittle will continue to be a frequent target in the offense but Marquise Goodwin also offers the chance for big plays in the passing game. Matt Breida has been a pleasant fantasy surprise this year and should get plenty of touches versus Tampa's run defense. The Bucs offense has been turnover prone but the Niners defense hasn't been opportunistic enough this season to take advantage.

Buccaneers

Jameis Winston: Start

Peyton Barber: Flex

Mike Evans: Start

DeSean Jackson: Sleeper

Chris Godwin: Sleeper

Cameron Brate: Start

Buccaneers DST: Sit

Jameis is back! For now. But with the Niners not bothering to intercept a lot of passes this season, Winston could be a nice starting option for some fantasy managers. We know Mike Evans will get his targets, as will Cameron Brate (in the wake of O.J. Howard going on injured reserve). Whether DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin get to eat this week remains a question mark. The matchup is certainly good enough. Keep an eye on Peyton Barber, who has played well recently and doesn't seem likely to fall victim to game script this week. You can still avoid the Bucs defense, though.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars

Blake Bortles: Sit

Leonard Fournette: Start

T.J. Yeldon: Deep sleeper

Carlos Hyde: Sit

Jaguars WRs: ???

Jaguars DST: Start

If there's one thing we've learned about the Jaguars offense this season, it's that Blake Bortles is not a trustworthy fantasy option in 2018 and shouldn't be in your lineup against a fairly tough Bills defense. His pass-catchers have been similarly tough to decipher this season. Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief have been the best of the bunch but their production leaves a lot to be desired. Leonard Fournette currently stands as the only Jaguar you can start with confidence, mostly because of his large volume of touches and a matchup against an underwhelming Bills run defense. Josh Allen should return for Buffalo but it's not enough to scare you away from starting the Jaguars defense.

Bills

Josh Allen: Sit

LeSean McCoy: Sit

Kelvin Benjamin: Sit

Zay Jones: Sit

Charles Clay: Sit

Bills DST: Stream

There haven't been any Bills players that you have been able to feel good about locking into your lineup on a weekly basis. That isn't likely to change this week. The Jaguars haven't been the fearsome unit we saw last season but they should still be strong enough to make life hard on Josh Allen and company. It would be nice if LeSean McCoy could get another 27 touches like he did in Week 10 but that seems unlikely. The only Bills option that you can truly consider might be a defense that gets to square off against Blake Bortles this week.

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Raiders

Derek Carr: Sit

Doug Martin: Sit

Jalen Richard: Sleeper

Seth Roberts: Sit

Marcell Ateman: Sit

Jared Cook: Deep sleeper

Raiders DST: Sit

The Raiders have been a fantasy black hole for much of the season. This week's matchup against the Ravens isn't going to get anyone excited. Derek Carr has struggled to push the ball downfield all season long and that job will get even tougher with Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Brandon LaFell all expected to miss more time. You can try relying on Jared Cook but you can never be sure which Jared Cook will show up. Just avoid any and all Raiders players where you can.

Ravens

Lamar Jackson: Stream

Gus Edwards: Start

Alex Collins: Sleeper

Javorius Allen: Deep sleeper

John Brown: Beware

Michael Crabtree: Sleeper

Willie Snead: Sleeper

Ravens TEs: ???

Ravens DST: Start

Lamar Jackson is expected to get another start for Baltimore and he should be a matchup nightmare for a slow-footed Raiders defense. It also portends good things for newly-minted fantasy favorite Gus Edwards if the Ravens are again run heavy. However it does not mean good things for Baltimore's group of pass catchers unless Jackson starts throwing the ball more often than he did last week. Nonetheless, the Ravens defense should be started in all leagues against a Raiders offense that hasn't frightened many people all year.

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Seahawks

Russell Wilson: Stream

Chris Carson: Start

Rashaad Penny: Sleeper

Mike Davis: Sleeper

Doug Baldwin: Flex

Tyler Lockett: Start

David Moore: Deep sleeper

Nick Vannett: Deep sleeper

Seahawks DST: Beware

Russell Wilson has picked up his game after a slow start to the season and there's little reason to believe he won't keep it going this week against an uneven Panthers defense. While he's not running as much as we're used to seeing, he is spreading the ball around. Doug Baldwin says he's feeling healthier, which is reason for optimism but he might need to work to surpass Tyler Lockett in the pecking order. The Seahawks are still a run-heavy team with Rashaad Penny working more into the rotation alongside Chris Carson. Mike Davis could also see touches but likely not enough to be impactful. It might be best to leave Seattle's defense on the bench this week.

Panthers

Cam Newton: Start

Christian McCaffrey: Start

Devin Funchess: Beware

D.J. Moore: Start

Curtis Samuel: Sleeper

Greg Olsen: Start

Panthers DST: Beware

Cam Newton is in the midst of one of his best career seasons and shouldn't be on your bench in any circumstance. Likewise, Christian McCaffrey has become a top-tier fantasy back and should be started every week. Devin Funchess is doubtful this week, which could further expand already-growing roles for D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Greg Olsen has been very good since returning from injury, adding depth to a very shallow tight end pool. The Panthers defense sits outside the top 25 and should probably be left aside for now.

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots

Tom Brady: Beware

James White: Start

Sony Michel: Start

Julian Edelman: Flex

Josh Gordon: Flex

Rob Gronkowski: Start

Patriots DST: Stream

Tom Brady is questionable but likely to play this week, however, his recent run of play doesn't make him an automatic start. Especially not when the duo of James White and Sony Michel have played so well this season. Julian Edelman remains a PPR darling, even if his overall yardage totals have been hit-or-miss. Josh Gordon remains more of a ceiling play than a consistent floor play. Rob Gronkowski is expected back after battling recent injuries. If he is truly healthy, he should once again be a force in the New England passing game. Either way, it's hard to imagine sitting him. The Patriots defense is an excellent streaming option against a turnover prone Jets offense.

Jets

Josh McCown: Sit

Elijah McGuire: Beware

Isaiah Crowell: Sit

Quincy Enunwa: Sleeper

Robby Anderson: Sleeper

Jermaine Kearse: Deep sleeper

Chris Herndon: Sit

Jets DST: Sit

Josh McCown gets another start as Sam Darnold continues his recovery from a foot injury but starting the veteran quarterback or any of his pass-catchers is a tough ask this week. Elijah McGuire is an option with some potential but the fear of a game script gone wrong makes him a wary start in Week 12. The Patriots passing game hasn't been a juggernaut this year, but New England is careful enough with the football that the Jets defense might not give you much of a fantasy return.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Giants

Eli Manning: Sleeper

Saquon Barkley: Start

Odell Beckham, Jr.: Start

Sterling Shepard: Flex

Evan Engram: Start

Giants DST: Beware

The recent collapse of the Eagles defense, combined with a slew of injuries to its secondary, offers hope for Eli Manning's sleeper potential this week. You're already starting Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham but Philly's defensive losses make Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram even more tantalizing starts this week. Starting the Giants defense isn't the worst idea in fantasy this week but there are also likely better options available.

Eagles

Carson Wentz: Start

Josh Adams: Beware

Corey Clement: Beware

Wendell Smallwood: Sit

Alshon Jeffery: Flex

Golden Tate: Flex

Nelson Agholor: Deep sleeper

Zach Ertz: Start

Eagles DST: Beware

Carson Wentz has played at an outstanding level for fantasy managers this season. The problem is that it's been hard to consistently count on any of his receivers. The worse news is that Zach Ertz has been up and down in recent weeks. Philadelphia continues to have a revolving door in the backfield. Josh Adams is the name on everyone's mind but he still is only seeing 7-10 touches per game ... not great. One season after being a fount of fantasy goodness, Philly hasn't lived up to expectations this season.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Cardinals

Josh Rosen: Sit

David Johnson: Start

Larry Fitzgerald: Beware

Christian Kirk: Flex

Ricky Seals-Jones: Deep sleeper

Cardinals DST: Sit

The Cardinals have the worst offense in the NFL. The resurrection of David Johnson has been a welcome sight for fantasy managers but it hasn't done much to lift the rest of the Redbirds offense. With a bad offensive line and an improved Chargers pass rush (100 percent more Joey Bosa!), Josh Rosen and his pass-catchers could be in for a rough day.

Chargers

Philip Rivers: Beware

Melvin Gordon: Beware

Austin Ekeler: Sleeper

Keenan Allen: Start

Mike Williams: Flex

Tyrell Williams: Beware

Antonio Gates: Sit

Chargers DST: Start

It will be important to keep an eye on Melvin Gordon and Tyrell Williams with both players being questionable heading into Sunday. The matchup isn't a great one on paper for Philip Rivers. You might want to consider another option at quarterback if possible. Whether or not Gordon plays, Austin Ekeler is in a prime spot to break out of a prolonged slump. Keenan Allen could have a tough matchup this week if he lines up against Patrick Peterson. It could open things up for Mike Williams -- especially if Tyrell doesn't play. Beware not to chase the fantasy points with Antonio Gates. But definitely chase the Chargers defense against a bad Cardinals offensive line.

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Dolphins

Ryan Tannehill: Beware

Kenyan Drake: Flex

Frank Gore: Sleeper

Kenny Stills: Sleeper

DeVante Parker: Deep sleeper

Danny Amendola: Deep sleeper

Dolphins DST: Sit

Ryan Tannehill returns to the Miami lineup but it's hard to predict what kind of impact he'll have in his first action since Week 5. There is upside for Kenny Stills, who saw plenty of targets from Tannehill earlier in the season. The rest of Miami's pass-catchers could be a questionable lot this week. What will become of Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore? No one can say for sure what's in the mind of Adam Gase. If the game remains close, Gore could seen plenty of touches. If the Colts grab a sizable lead, we could see more work for Drake. Good luck with that.

Colts

Andrew Luck: Start

Marlon Mack: Start

Nyheim Hines: Sleeper

T.Y. Hilton: Start

Eric Ebron: Beware

Jack Doyle: Stream

Colts DST: Beware

Andrew Luck has been red hot nearly all season long. There's no reason to bench him now. But apart from T.Y. Hilton, there are no other Indy receivers you can count on. Even Eric Ebron has slowed down from his hot start this season. However, that has meant a few more targets for Jack Doyle lately. Marlon Mack should eat against a bad Dolphins run defense with Hines waiting in the wings as a PPR sleeper this week. Indy's defense hasn't been awful but it's not necessarily the best fantasy start most weeks.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger: Start

James Conner: Start

Antonio Brown: Start

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Start

Vance McDonald: Stream

Steelers DST: Start

The Steelers have been one of the league's hottest teams recently in nearly every facet of the game. With the Broncos defense scuffling, Big Ben is a quality start -- as are Antonio Brown (of course) and JuJu Smith-Schuster. James Conner hasn't put up huge yardage totals in the past two weeks but that could change against a Denver defense that has been soft against the run. Vance McDonald has become Pittsburgh's tight end of choice and should see a number of targets this week. After being a fantasy patsy at the start of the year, the Steelers defense has become a unit you can trust in your lineup.

Broncos

Case Keenum: Sit

Phillip Lindsay: Flex

Royce Freeman: Beware

Devontae Booker: Sit

Emmanuel Sanders: Start

Courtland Sutton: Sleeper

Jeff Heuerman: Deep sleeper

Broncos DST: Sit

The Broncos offense hasn't been great this season but there are trustworthy elements here. Namely, Phillip Lindsay who continues to be one of the biggest pleasant surprises of the year. Emmanuel Sanders has been Denver's most consistent receiver but fantasy managers should be wary lest the Steelers shadow him with Joe Haden this week. All of the other Broncos' offensive starters are questionable fantasy options in Week 12. The Broncos defense should be avoided if possible against a Steelers offense on a roll.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Packers

Aaron Rodgers: Start

Aaron Jones: Start

Jamaal Williams: Sit

Davante Adams: Start

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Beware

Randall Cobb: Beware

Jimmy Graham: Beware

Packers DST: Sit

Green Bay's offense hasn't been the juggernaut we're used to seeing but Aaron Rodgers has done just enough on a weekly basis to remain in starting lineups. Similarly, Davante Adams has made the leap this season to being an elite fantasy receiver. In recent weeks, Aaron Jones has been unleashed and while the matchup isn't great, the volume of touches should keep his value afloat here. Randall Cobb is questionable for this week and might not be available to fantasy managers while Jimmy Graham hopes to play through a broken thumb. That's not great news for a player who has already underachieved this season.

Vikings

Kirk Cousins: Stream

Dalvin Cook: Start

Adam Thielen: Start

Stefon Diggs: Start

Kyle Rudolph: Beware

Vikings DST: Beware

Kirk Cousins has disappointed this season but this week offers a chance at redemption against an average defense. At least his top two receivers have generally been productive for fantasy managers this season. It's encouraging that Mike Zimmer wants to run the ball more -- encouraging if you have Dalvin Cook, that is. Kyle Rudolph and the Vikings defense have both let plenty of folks down in 2018 and it might be best to avoid counting on either this week.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET (Mon.), ESPN

Titans

Marcus Mariota: Beware

Dion Lewis: Flex

Derrick Henry: Sleeper

Corey Davis: Sleeper

Taywan Taylor: Sit

Jonnu Smith: Deep sleeper Titans DST: Stream

Good luck figuring out a Titans offense that has had no identity and even less consistency this season. Marcus Mariota is expected to play but he and his pass-catchers can't seem to put together consecutive solid outings. Dion Lewis has been the one semi-constant in the attack but now there is some thought that Derrick Henry could get more touches. That helps no one. Jonnu Smith has been a deep sleeper and maybe he can come through but that's a tough ask for fantasy folk this late in the season.

Texans

Deshaun Watson: Stream

Lamar Miller: Flex

DeAndre Hopkins: Start

Keke Coutee: Sleeper

Demaryius Thomas: Sit

Texans DST: Start

Deshaun Watson hasn't been great statistically but he has had some decent fantasy week lately. That might be enough to give you confidence to stream him. It's not a great matchup for any of Houston's skill position players but there's no way you're keeping DeAndre Hopkins out of your lineup this week. Keke Coutee has sleeper appeal as a player who has seen more targets since Will Fuller's injury. The Texans defense has some appeal against an unpredictable Titans offense.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who writes words in this space to amuse you. Send him words of reaction appropriate to the previous sentence via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, and Instagram.