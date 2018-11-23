Week 12 injury watch: Gronk declares himself 'good to go'

After missing the New England Patriots' last two games with a back injury, tight end Rob Gronkowski has declared himself "good to go" for Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets.

"I'm definitely ready to get back there," Gronkowski said Friday. "Good to go and excited to be back out there with the team. Excited to get back out there on Sundays and play some ball.

The Patriots offense will gladly welcome back its All-Pro tight end. However, Gronk hasn't enjoyed his typical production this season even when he has played. Since the first week of the season, Gronkowski hasn't topped 100 yards or reached the end zone. He currently averages 64 yards per game, his lowest clip since his rookie season. While he could finish strong, 2018 doesn't suggest the brightest outlook for him in future years.

Even so, Gronkowski remains of the league's best tight ends and an important piece of the Patriots offense.

While the news out of Foxborough looks good, teams across the league find themselves dealing with injury troubles of their own.

Bengals: A.J. Green (toe) - The Bengals designated A.J. Green as questionable, and it looks like the All-Pro wide receiver genuinely has a 50/50 shot of playing. Green has battled a severe toe injury in recent weeks that could affect his performance even if he can suit up.

Bills: Josh Allen (elbow) - After a four-game absence, Josh Allen will return from his elbow injury. Allen has struggled most of his rookie season and the Bills face a difficult matchup with the Jaguars this week. Only the most desperate fantasy players should consider starting Allen.

Browns: David Njoku (knee) - Officially questionable, David Njoku looks likely to play against the Bengals. Of course, Njoku hasn't produced consistently in recent weeks, catching one or fewer passes in two of his last three games. Even so, with injuries continuing to shrink the tight-end pool, starting Njoku could work in a pinch.

Chargers: Melvin Gordon (hamstring), Tyrell Williams (quad) - Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn made Melvin Gordon sound like a game-time decision, potentially leaving the team without its most-productive skill-position player against the Cardinals. If Gordon can't go, Austin Ekeler would presumably see most of the backfield work.

Dolphins: Danny Amendola (hamstring), DeVante Parker (shoulder) Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) - The Dolphins offense will look significantly different this week. Ryan Tannehill came off the injury report after missing five games, putting an end to Brock Osweiler's reign of terror. Whether he has receivers Danny Amendola and DeVante Parker at his disposal remains to be seen. The team listed both as questionable.

49ers: Pierre Garçon (knee) - The 49ers have ruled Pierre Garçon out of Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers. Garçon hasn't played since the beginning of November and, given his lack of practice, might not return soon.

Jets: Robby Anderson (ankle) - After missing practice earlier in the week, Robby Anderson saw some limited work Friday. The Jets have declared him questionable, giving him a decent chance of suiting up against the Patriots. New York needs all the help it can get on offense with Josh McCown set to start again for the ailing Sam Darnold.

Packers: Randall Cobb (hamstring), Jimmy Graham (thumb) - After a week of limited practice work, Randall Cobb has a chance to return for Sunday night's all-important battle with the Vikings. More surprisingly, Jimmy Graham has a decent chance to play as well despite a broken thumb. The Packers listed both pass catchers as questionable.

Patriots: Tom Brady (knee, illness), Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) - While Rob Gronkowski says he will play despite the questionable tag, Tom Brady landed on the injury report Friday with an illness. Brady should still play come Sunday, so fantasy players don't have much to worry about at this stage.

Raiders: Doug Martin (ankle), Jordy Nelson (knee) - The Raiders did not include Doug Martin on their injury report despite the running back missing the second half of last week's game, a positive sign for an offense in need of playmakers. Meanwhile, the team listed wideout Jordy Nelson as questionable. Nelson missed Week 11 with a knee injury.

Ravens: Alex Collins (foot), Joe Flacco (hip) - Alex Collins looks legitimately questionable to play with a foot injury. An absence could lead to even more work for Week 11 revelation Gus Williams, who came out of nowhere to rush 17 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco will sit for a second straight week, allowing Lamar Jackson to make another start.

Seahawks: Doug Baldwin (groin) - Doug Baldwin missed the entire week of practice, leaving his availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers in doubt. The Seahawks officially listed him as questionable, and as a veteran, he might not need practice as much as other players. Still, proceed with caution.