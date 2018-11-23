Five Bold Predictions for Week 12

This week, I was going to write about how Tommy Lee Lewis, Austin Carr, Dan Arnold, and Keith Kirkwood were going to score touchdowns for the Saints this week. But, I was talked out of it! All right, I wasn't. Busted. Let's get some real predictions going here.

Jameis Winston will be the top quarterback this week

Anytime you have to start a Bucs quarterback in fantasy, it gives you an uncomfortable feeling. Much in the same way you get that uncomfortable feeling at the Thanksgiving dinner table when your uncle starts a sentence by say, "you know what's wrong with your generation." You know it's not going to end well, but you just kind of hope that it's not as bad as you fear it's going to be. Here's what you need to remember: If you looked at the Tampa Bay quarterback situation as QB Bucs, kind of like Super Tecmo Bowl had "QB Eagles" -- you'd realize the QB Bucs is second in total fantasy points scored behind Patrick Mahomes. AKA, the greatest fantasy quarterback who ever lived. Well, at least he's had the best 11 games. The better news is this... What is Winston's weakness on the field? Interceptions. The 49ers have just two picks on the season, while they have allowed 21 touchdowns. That's a worse ratio than my uncle gets whenever he tweets. So, go with Jameis.

George Kittle will be the top scoring pass catcher in that game

The time waiting for Kittle's bye week to end was the longest time in the world. Kind of like the time when you're told Thanksgiving dinner will start, and the time it actually starts. And, then you start filling up on spinach dip and carrots and you're not even hungry for the meal. But, I'm ready for Kittle to return. He's increased his production with Nicky Mullens at quarterback. He's had 6.5 receptions and 95.5 receiving yards in the two games with Mullens. I love his matchup this week against the Bucs. It's typically slot-receivers who gouge the Bucs, but tight ends can get into the mix, too. Similar to the way Evan Engram ruined Sterling Shepard's production against Tampa Bay last week. As an added bonus, Kittle has run 40 percent of his routes out of the slot this year.

Nick Chubb will be the top scoring running back

Is it a coincidence that the Browns turn to their running backs coach to run the offense and their running back becomes one of the best in the game? (It's not). It's kind of like if you had Ezekiel Elliott running the wardrobe department here, and we all started running around in crop tops. It would be kind of what you would expect. Now one of the reasons why is because Chubb has averaged 5.3 after contact, well ahead of the second-place guy, Royce Freeman, who comes in at 3.6. But, the Bengals are last in rushing and last in total defense, giving Chubb loads of upside in Week 12.

The Bills defense will out-score Blake Bortles

If you're looking for a solid defense to stream this week, you should take a look at the Bills. The Jaguars are 29th in points per game, 21st in yards per game and rank 27th in giveaways. This seems like the last opportunity for Blake Bortles to make something of this season. Which means he's going to end up pressing it. Which means that he's going to throw some INTs, and one of them will end up being returned for a touchdown.

Saquon Barkley goes for 200 against the Eagles

The front-seven of the Eagles was the strength of the defense. And then in the past two games, Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram have gone over the century mark against them. Now, it's not going to get any easier with Barkley this week. Barkley has the third-most scrimmage yards in the NFL this year and scored three touchdowns. He's also topped 100 scrimmage yards in nine of 10 games this season, joining some elite company like Eric Dickerson as the only other player to do so. And, how lit is New York media going to be if the Giants end up winning this game? You know 'Paulie' from Staten Island will be calling the local talk shows to talk about how this team can make a run.