Week 12 Favorable Slot Matchups

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Of course, those of you in the playoff hunt may simply view it as a chance to keep your team alive, while eating a lot of food on the side. Either way, a great way to gain an advantage in fantasy football is to find those matchups that you can exploit and that is exactly what I hope to help you do:

Main Targets

Golden Tate was seldom used, especially in the slot, in his first game with the Eagles. That all changed last week as Tate played 71 percent of the snaps and ran 21 routes from the slot this past week, the most of all Eagles receivers. He also led all Eagles receivers with six targets from the slot, catching three of them for 21 yards. The good news for Tate is he has the Giants on tap this week who have struggled against the slot in recent weeks. Since Week 9, slot receivers have been stuffing the box score against the Giants, who have allowed 81.5 receiving yards per game (sixth most). However, there is some bad news here. Those who have Nelson Agholor will not be happy to hear that he ran just 10 routes from the slot and did not have a target. While Tate is a solid WR3 going forward, Agholor can be dropped in all but the deepest of leagues.

Julian Edelman is in a great spot this week. I know those in 12-team leagues or deeper likely do not need to be told to start him, but those in shallower leagues may question it. Well, the Jets struggle mightily against slot receivers. In fact, the Jets allow 94 receiving yards per game to slot receivers, the second-most in the NFL. As for fantasy points, they have given up the second most PPR points per game to slot wideouts on the season at 20.84. Add in the fact that he has seen at least 10 targets in each of the last three games and this becomes a no-brainer this week.

Willie Snead came through with a solid line last week and I am going back for more this week. Last week, Snead caught five of his team-leading eight targets for 51 yards last week. He now has five catches and at least 50 yards in three straight games. He does not have the highest ceiling but he does provide a very safe floor in PPR leagues. His ceiling is higher this week, however, as he faces a Raiders team that have allowed four touchdowns to slot receivers since Week 9, the second most in the league. In this stretch, they have allowed 17.2 PPR PPG to slot receivers, eighth-most in the NFL. Snead is a focal point of the Ravens offense and is a very safe WR3 in PPR this week.

Who to pick on the Bucs with this week?

I am going to throw you a bit of a curveball here. The receiver you are most going to pick on the Bucs with is... not a receiver at all! It is tight end George Kittle. Over the last month, Kittle has run the most routes from the slot for the 49ers. He has also averaged the most fantasy points. This bodes well for Kittle as the Bucs have struggled mightily against slot receivers all year. On the year, they have allowed 22.9 PPR points per game, more than two points more than the next closest team. Theyâve allowed a league-high 10 touchdowns to slot receivers (although the Rams are right behind them after allowing four touchdowns to slot receivers in Week 11). Kittle is going to feast.

Deep Sleeper

As I know recommending a tight end that you were going to start anyway is a bit of a copout, I will provide you with another 49ers receiver. Dante Pettis has led the 49ers receivers with 11.5 routes per game from the slot. He has done more of his damage as an outside threat, but if he sees those 12 routes from the slot this week against the Bucs there is a good chance he does some damage.