Rank's 11 Week 12 Sleepers: Buy the Ravens run game

Happy Thanksgiving weekend to everyone out there. I hope it's going well for you and all of the studs you started on Thursday come through in fantasy. If not, I might be able to help. I was going to open with a large dissertation about how stuffing needs to be a year-round treat. I would do that, but I know my guy Graham Barfield (who should never be the victim of my folly) probably has better things to do with this time. So let's just get into it.

But eat lots of stuffing. It's delicious.

Editor's note: Stuffing is the best Thanksgiving side dish. But, yes -- thank you, Adam. I get enough of your dissertations in the office, particularly about Adam Sandler. Please continue though...

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The comparisons to Tim Tebow are going to be way too easy. But, since it's the holidays, I'm going to take the easy way out. He had close to 16 fantasy points in his first start. I'm not sure if the rushing is going to be sustainable -- he can't see 27 carries every week -- but I'm not worried about anything past this week. The Raiders have been worked by running backs this season, averaging more than 142 yards per game. That's the second-most in the NFL.

Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He averaged close to 20 points per game when he was the starter this season. Winston had more than 365 passing yards in two of his three starts this season but was benched in the third. And really, if you look at the Bucs QB position as a whole, they were one of the most productive in the game. The 49ers have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this year.

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

I swore to myself that I would never go back to Dalton ever again. But then I realized, I played him in high-leverage situations against superior opponents. And, you might not be able to convince me that the Bengals are better than the Browns right now. Actually, you can't. Still, this is a good spot for Dalton. He has scored at least 19 fantasy points in two of his last three. (That third one was when you actually started him). I'd rather have Baker May on the other side, but the Browns have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the NFL. Baker isn't a sleeper to me. Dalton is.

Josh Adams, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles running back situation is not an easy thing to predict. And you're going to end up with that uneasy feeling. Kind of like when you throw down a few beers on Thanksgiving and decided to give that fruit cake a try, only to find out it was from last year. But Adams has led the Eagles in touches the last three weeks and the Giants have allowed 5.27 YPC to RBs since DT Damon Harrison was traded.

Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Was Edwards the real deal? I would think so. It's not like he pilfered a touchdown and was never heard from again. He got 17 attempts. He would have had more in Week 9, but he fumbled and was relegated to the bench. He torched the Bengals sorry defense last week, and the Raiders are in no better shape. If you won him on the waiver wire this week, go for it.

Alfred Blue, RB, Houston Texans

He's had 15 touches in two of the last three games. I'm not saying the matchup is pristine, but he's getting the opportunities and that's the most you can ask for. Besides, you're already tilting about the Lamar Miller situation anyway, so if you're really desperate... go for Blue.

Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks

"Hey Rank, how can you have Baldwin as a sleeper when I wasted a fifth-round pick on him?"

Well, let me ask you this question: Is he still on your team? I didn't think so. Baldwin has started to get back into the mix and again. This is more of a, "hey, can I trust this dude?" You can... to an extent. The matchup isn't bad, as the Panthers rank 21st against the pass. I anticipate the Seahawks throwing the ball with more regularity.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, San Francisco 49ers

We want exposure to this game! I love what Kyle Shanahan has done this year. Obviously, they wanted Jimmy Garoppolo to be the guy this year. But, C.J. Bethard and Nick Mullens have been more than adequate. And, I really love the way Mullens has looked in this first two starts. I like this matchup for them and have focused in on Bourne. He has at least six targets in two of his last three games. The Buccaneers have allowed 28 fantasy points per game to receivers this year.

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The turnovers from the quarterbacks can be a bit of a bummer, but I always love to have some equity in the Bucs' offense. Todd Monken has been a chief this year. I love the way the offense has been working. And without O.J. Howard, there are only 8-10 or so tight ends I would want more than Brate moving forward.

Nick Vannett, TE, Seattle Seahawks

He's become a thing for Seattle and I'm starting to become fond of it. Vannett has recorded a receiving touchdown in two of his last three while Carolina has allowed nine touchdowns to tight ends this year (most in the NFL).

New England Patriots DST

The Patriots have clocked in with an efficient 7.30 fantasy points per game this year. That's good for 10th in the league. The Jets have allowed the fourth-most points to opposing defenses this year. Plus, the Patriots have recorded at least two turnovers in 7-of-10.