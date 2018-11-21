Thanksgiving Day fantasy football matchups preview

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Bears

Chase Daniel: Sit

Jordan Howard: Flex

Tarik Cohen: Flex

Allen Robinson: Beware

Anthony Miller: Sleeper

Taylor Gabriel: Sleeper

Trey Burton: Start

Bears DST: Start

With Mitchell Trubisky nursing a shoulder injury, Chase Daniel is expected to get the start on Thanksgiving. Either way, the Bears should try to establish the run against a bad Lions run defense. That's positive news for Tarik Cohen and the struggling Jordan Howard. Allen Robinson is likely to lock horns with Darius Slay, which makes him a scary start this week. However, it should open things up for the rest of Chicago's pass-catchers. The Bears defense has been one of the more consistent fantasy options this season and should have another good day against an inconsistent Lions attack.

Lions

Matthew Stafford: Sit

Kerryon Johnson: Beware

LeGarrette Blount: Sit

Theo Riddick: Flex

Kenny Golladay: Start

Bruce Ellington: Deep sleeper

Michael Roberts: Deep sleeper

Lions DST: Sit

Matthew Stafford has struggled for much of the year and a meeting with the Bears isn't likely to improve his outlook. Kerryon Johnson hasn't practiced this week and could be scratched on Thursday. That would give more carries to LeGarrette Blount but he's not an advisable start this week. Look for Theo Riddick to help out in the passing game but you would be wise to temper your expectations. Kenny Golladay is likely the most trustworthy Lion on your roster but keep an eye on Bruce Ellington, who made a nice impact in his debut with the team. Detroit's defense has been an avoidable unit all season.

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Redskins

Colt McCoy: Sit

Adrian Peterson: Flex

Kapri Bibbs: Sleeper

Josh Doctson: Sit

Maurice Harris: Deep sleeper

Jordan Reed: Start

Redskins DST: Beware

Washington's offense is a complete mess right now. A slew of injuries along the offensive line, a backup quarterback pressed into service and going on the road on a short week against one of the league's better defenses. That makes it hard to trust any of Washington's main offensive options. Adrian Peterson looks like the best option strictly from a volume standpoint. A defense that looked good early in the season appears to have been a fraud.

Cowboys

Dak Prescott: Start

Ezekiel Elliott: Start

Amari Cooper: Flex

Michael Gallup: Sleeper

Cole Beasley: Flex

Allen Hurns: Deep sleeper

Blake Jarwin: Deep sleeper

Cowboys DST: Start

The Cowboys offense has come to life in recent weeks and should stay hot at home against an opponent struggling mightily with injuries. Dak Prescott has become a fringe QB1 over the past month. Some of that improvement can be attributed to the addition of Amari Cooper. Either way, the Washington defense hasn't offered much resistance lately. You don't need me to tell you to start Ezekiel Elliott. But ... start Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys defense has been solid all year and a matchup with Colt McCoy is an even greater reason to put them in your lineup.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Falcons

Matt Ryan: Start

Tevin Coleman: Start

Ito Smith: Sleeper

Julio Jones: Start

Mohamed Sanu: Flex

Calvin Ridley: Flex

Austin Hooper: Start

Falcons DST: Sit

The Falcons offense was held in check last week but hopefully it returns to its old ways against a familiar foe on a fast track. Matt Ryan's ball distribution has helped nearly every skill position player in the offense maintain solid fantasy value all season. The Saints have been tough on running backs lately but it's hard to consider sitting Tevin Coleman. Austin Hooper has been far from consistent but he's still a top 10 fantasy tight end this season and deserves starting consideration. As always, you can avoid the Falcons defense.

Saints

Drew Brees: Start

Alvin Kamara: Start

Mark Ingram: Start

Michael Thomas: Start

Tre'Quan Smith: Start

Benjamin Watson: Stream

Saints DST: Sit

The Saints are on a roll, scoring 45 or more points in three straight games. At this point, it's foolish to consider sitting any of them -- especially against such a porous defense. The only concern might be New Orleans' defense. The Saints have barely crept into the top 25 and although they've given you good fantasy totals in three of the last four, the one dud came against the Rams in Week 9. Atlanta's offense isn't quite as good as L.A.'s but it's still one of the more efficient outfits in the NFL.

