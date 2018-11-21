Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
Believe it or not, but the Jaguars rank just 23rd in fantasy points among defenses this season. Still, this is a virtual must-start unit against the Bills and their punchless offense. Buffalo has surrendered 34 sacks and is committing more than two turnovers per game, so look for the Jags to post a solid stat line this week.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles put up a big fat zero in last week's loss to the Broncos, but I'd keep the faith in them for a home game against the Cardinals. Opposing defenses have averaged almost 11 fantasy points per game when facing Josh Rosen and his offense, which has averaged the fewest points per game on the road (14.8) this season.
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
The Patriots, fresh off a bye, have had extra time to prepare for Josh McCown and a Jets offensive attack that was terrible in its last game. Opposing defenses have also averaged almost 10 fantasy points a game versus the Men in Green, who have committed an average of more than two turnovers a game. Expect a nice line.
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
Houston, listed as a start 'em last week, finished with 15 fantasy points in a win over the Redskins. While that might be a high projection against the Titans, it isn't out of the question. Home defenses have averaged almost 10 fantasy points per game against a Tennessee team that has questions at the quarterback position.
Start 'Em: Colts D/ST vs. Miami Dolphins, Ravens D/ST vs. Oakland Raiders
Sleepers: Cowboys D/ST vs. Washington Redskins (Thur.), Eagles D/ST vs. New York Giants
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers
Seattle's defense has tanked in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring a combined six fantasy points in their last three games. That trend is likely to continue against the Panthers, as road defenses have averaged fewer than one fantasy point per game when facing Cam Newton and his offense on their home field in 2018.
Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Broncos defense ranks ninth in fantasy points this season, but almost 60 percent of their production has come in two games. That's anything but consistent. I'd keep them on the bench against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, who have averaged almost 416.8 total yards and 24.4 points per game on the road this season.
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans finished with an impressive 13 fantasy points in last week's win over the Eagles, and has put up nine or more points in three of their last four games. However, an upcoming matchup against the Falcons isn't a favorable one. In fact, defenses have barely averaged four fantasy points per game against Matt Ryan and crew.
Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys
You might not know it, but the Redskins defense has scored more fantasy points than any unit at the position but the Bears. Regardless, it's still hard to trust them in a turkey day battle in Dallas. Enemy defenses have averaged a meager 3.25 fantasy points when facing the Cowboys at the Jerry Dome this season.
Sit 'Em: Cardinals D/ST at Los Angeles Chargers, Dolphins D/ST at Indianapolis Colts
