Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills Believe it or not, but the Jaguars rank just 23rd in fantasy points among defenses this season. Still, this is a virtual must-start unit against the Bills and their punchless offense. Buffalo has surrendered 34 sacks and is committing more than two turnovers per game, so look for the Jags to post a solid stat line this week. vs. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles put up a big fat zero in last week's loss to the Broncos, but I'd keep the faith in them for a home game against the Cardinals. Opposing defenses have averaged almost 11 fantasy points per game when facing Josh Rosen and his offense, which has averaged the fewest points per game on the road (14.8) this season. vs. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets The Patriots, fresh off a bye, have had extra time to prepare for Josh McCown and a Jets offensive attack that was terrible in its last game. Opposing defenses have also averaged almost 10 fantasy points a game versus the Men in Green, who have committed an average of more than two turnovers a game. Expect a nice line. vs. Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Houston, listed as a start 'em last week, finished with 15 fantasy points in a win over the Redskins. While that might be a high projection against the Titans, it isn't out of the question. Home defenses have averaged almost 10 fantasy points per game against a Tennessee team that has questions at the quarterback position. Start 'Em: Colts D/ST vs. Miami Dolphins, Ravens D/ST vs. Oakland Raiders

Sleepers: Cowboys D/ST vs. Washington Redskins (Thur.), Eagles D/ST vs. New York Giants

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!