Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

Byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Jake Elliott vs. New York Giants Elliott was a fantasy dud last week, scoring just one point as the Eagles offense looked awful. I like him to rebound though, as a matchup against the Giants makes him a solid streamer. No team has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing kickers on the road, so Elliott should find lots of success in Philadelphia. vs. Mason Crosby vs. Minnesota Vikings Crosby has hit a bit of a rut, scoring just 18 combined fantasy points over his last three games. Still, I like him to rebound in a favorable road matchup against the Vikings. Their defense is tied for the second-most field-goal attempts allowed overall, and visiting kickers have averaged almost 10 points a game against them. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Buffalo Bills Lambo has been red hot in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 36 fantasy points over his last three games. He's a nice add and start this week as well, as the Bills have surrendered more fantasy points to visiting kickers (11.7 PPG) than any other team in the league. Lambo is still a free agent in most NFL.com leagues. vs. Dan Bailey vs. Green Bay Packers Listed as a sit 'em last week, Bailey produced just six fantasy points in a loss to the Bears. I'd get him back in your lineups this week, however, as the veteran faces a positive matchup against the Packers. Over the last four weeks, Green Bay has allowed nine field-goal conversions and 8.7 fantasy points per game to kickers. Start 'Em: Justin Tucker vs. Oakland Raiders, Adam Vinatieri vs. Miami Dolphins

Sleepers: Randy Bullock vs. Cleveland Browns, Aldrick Rosas at Philadelphia Eagles

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Matt Prater vs. Chicago Bears Prater has scored nine or more fantasy points in two of his last three games, but a matchup against the Bears doesn't bode well for this week. Chicago's defense has surrendered the fewest field-goal conversions overall and a mere six fantasy points per game to kickers on the road, so Prater should be on the sidelines. vs. Brett Maher vs. Washington Redskins Maher has scored a combined 21 fantasy points in his last two games, but he could wind up being a turkey for fans this week against the Redskins. Their defense has surrendered just 11 field goal conversions, which is tied for the second-fewest in the league, and kickers are averaging a league-low 5.4 points against them. vs. Robbie Gould vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gould has been on a nice hot streak, scoring a combined 23 fantasy points over his last two games. While a matchup against the Buccaneers seems favorable, the opposite is true ... at least at home. Opposing kickers who have faced the Bucs in Tampa Bay are averaging a mere 5.5 fantasy points, so Gould is no lock to succeed. vs. Brandon McManus vs. Pittsburgh Steelers McManus has failed to score more than five fantasy points in each of his last three games, and he hasn't put up double digits in each of his last six overall. I'd expect that streak to continue against the Steelers, who have allowed just 15 field-goal conversions and an average of just 6.9 fantasy points per game to kickers. Sit 'Em: Cody Parkey at Detroit Lions (Thur.), Graham Gano vs. Seattle Seahawks

Busts: Matt Bryant at New Orleans Saints (Thur.), Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Tennessee Titans (Mon.)

