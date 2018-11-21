Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Nick Chubb vs. Cincinnati Bengals Chubb's last game saw him post a 36-point explosion in a win over the Falcons, so his value is on the rise. I like him to produce another nice line this week, as a matchup against the Bengals makes him a virtual must-start. Cincinnati's defense has surrendered 5.2 yards per rush and six touchdowns to opposing running backs since Week 8. vs. Marlon Mack vs. Miami Dolphins Mack overcame a tough matchup against the Titans to score a respectable 13.8 fantasy points last week. He has a much easier foe next on the schedule, as the Dolphins have surrendered almost five yards per rush and over 30 fantasy points per game to runners on the road. Consider Mack a solid No. 2 fantasy runner this week. vs. Aaron Jones vs. Minnesota Vikings This week's matchup against the Vikings is a tough one, but it's not enough to sit Jones. He's played on 72 percent of the snaps, averaged almost 17 touches and 7.1 yards per rush over his last two games. Jones has also seen the second-fewest plays with eight-plus men in the box among backs with at least 80 carries this season. vs. Phillip Lindsay vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Listed as a start 'em last week, Lindsay had his best stat line of the season with two touchdown runs and over 26 fantasy points in a win over the Chargers. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Steelers, who have surrendered five total touchdowns to opposing running backs over their last two games of the season. vs. Dalvin Cook vs. Green Bay Packers Cook was bad in last week's loss to the Bears, but I'd keep the faith in him ahead of a positive matchup against the Packers. Their defense has allowed almost 30 fantasy points per game to opposing backs on the road this season, and the position has averaged almost five yards per rush against them over their last four games. Start 'Em: Matt Breida at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tarik Cohen at Detroit Lions (Thur.)

Sleepers: Josh Adams vs. New York Giants, Gus Edwards vs. Oakland Raiders

