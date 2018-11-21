Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Nick Chubb vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Chubb's last game saw him post a 36-point explosion in a win over the Falcons, so his value is on the rise. I like him to produce another nice line this week, as a matchup against the Bengals makes him a virtual must-start. Cincinnati's defense has surrendered 5.2 yards per rush and six touchdowns to opposing running backs since Week 8.
Marlon Mack vs. Miami Dolphins
Mack overcame a tough matchup against the Titans to score a respectable 13.8 fantasy points last week. He has a much easier foe next on the schedule, as the Dolphins have surrendered almost five yards per rush and over 30 fantasy points per game to runners on the road. Consider Mack a solid No. 2 fantasy runner this week.
Aaron Jones vs. Minnesota Vikings
This week's matchup against the Vikings is a tough one, but it's not enough to sit Jones. He's played on 72 percent of the snaps, averaged almost 17 touches and 7.1 yards per rush over his last two games. Jones has also seen the second-fewest plays with eight-plus men in the box among backs with at least 80 carries this season.
Phillip Lindsay vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Listed as a start 'em last week, Lindsay had his best stat line of the season with two touchdown runs and over 26 fantasy points in a win over the Chargers. I'd keep him in your starting lineup against the Steelers, who have surrendered five total touchdowns to opposing running backs over their last two games of the season.
Dalvin Cook vs. Green Bay Packers
Cook was bad in last week's loss to the Bears, but I'd keep the faith in him ahead of a positive matchup against the Packers. Their defense has allowed almost 30 fantasy points per game to opposing backs on the road this season, and the position has averaged almost five yards per rush against them over their last four games.
Start 'Em: Matt Breida at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tarik Cohen at Detroit Lions (Thur.)
Sleepers: Josh Adams vs. New York Giants, Gus Edwards vs. Oakland Raiders
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - LeSean McCoy vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
McCoy is coming off his best stat line of the season, but does that mean you can trust him in a tough game against the Jaguars? Well, the veteran has seen the third-most loaded boxes among running backs with at least 80 carries, and Jacksonville's defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to backs since Week 8.
Adrian Peterson vs. Dallas Cowboys
Peterson is coming off a two-touchdown performance, but he also averaged just 3.2 yards per rush in a loss to the Texans. I'd beware of this week's matchup in Dallas, as the Cowboys are sure to load the box to stop him with Colt McCoy under center. Their defense has also allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to backs since Week 8.
Lamar Miller vs. Tennessee Titans
Miller produced a respectable 13.8 fantasy points last week, but he's also failed to hit double-digits in three of his last six games. He was also held to just nine points in a matchup earlier this season against his next opponent, the Titans. Their defense has also allowed the third-fewest points to opposing backs on the road in 2018.
Isaiah Crowell vs. New England Patriots
Crowell has led the Jets backfield in touches over their last two games, but Elijah McGuire has seen more snaps (68 to 42). That's bad news for the Crow, who is clearly losing opportunities to his younger teammate. He's also seeing stacked fronts on a regular basis, and the Pats give up just 3.8 yards per rush on the road.
Alex Collins vs. Oakland Raiders
Collins has a great matchup on paper, but the emergence of Gus Edwards is a huge problem. In fact, Collins saw a mere 22 percent of the snaps and just seven touches in a win over the Bengals. If that sort of trend continues, well, Collins won't see enough opportunities to make much of an impact for fantasy footballers this weekend.
Sit 'Em: Doug Martin at Baltimore Ravens, Corey Clement vs. New York Giants
Busts: Sony Michel at New York Jets, Dion Lewis at Houston Texans (Mon.)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!