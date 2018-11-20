Fantasy targets and touches: Week 12

Hopefully by now you've read one of these columns in the past and understand our new approach. If not, head back and read the intro here. In the interest of saving us all some time, I'll be cutting out the long explanation moving forward.
Week 11 started off with a thrilling Thursday night game that ended in my beloved Packers losing a close game (shocked to see that happen under Mike McCarthy) and ended with an even more thrilling Monday night shootout, that likely ruined countless fantasy weeks. How many people do you think went into that Rams-Chiefs instant-classic with a 40-plus point lead, only to see it quickly evaporate because they were facing some combination of Tyreek Hill, Brandin Cooks, Kareem Hunt, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff or Robert Woods? Oh well, such is the fantasy life.
This was the last big weekend for byes, and in Week 12 teams will be back to almost full strength, with only the Chiefs and Rams taking a break. But before we get there, let's dive into the targets and touches from the week that was and see what we can learn to shape our lineups as the postseason approaches.
KEY
percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received
percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received
BYE WEEKS: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
Packers
Backfield
Jamaal Williams, RB - 1 touches (Wk 10: 3, Wk 9: 9, Wk 8: 4), 8 percent snap share
Aaron Jones, RB - 16 touches (Wk 10: 18, Wk 9: 16, Wk 8: 14), 90 percent snap share
Jones' grip on this backfield looks to be increasing as he makes play after play. It's really a shame it took Mike McCarthy so long to feature the clear-cut best back on his roster.
Passing game
Davante Adams, WR - 40 percent TS, 59 percent AY
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR - 13 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Aaron Jones, RB - 20 percent TS, 3 percent AY
Attrition is taking a toll on the Packers pass-catchers. Jimmy Graham left this game with a broken thumb and his status for Week 12 is in question, while Randall Cobb sat out yet again as well. That forced Aaron Rodgers to funnel 60 percent of his targets to Adams and Jones. Only one other Packer aside from that duo had more than one catch in this game, and that was backup tight end Lance Kendricks with two.
Seahawks
Backfield
Rashaad Penny, RB - 8 touches (Wk 10: 12, Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: 0), 25 percent snap share
Mike Davis, RB - 6 touches (Wk 10: 15, Wk 9: 22, Wk 8: 11), 32 percent snap share
Chris Carson, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: n/a, Wk 9: 8, Wk 8: 27), 42 percent snap share
Carson's return meant he once again led the way for Seattle. Even a fumble on the first drive didn't cause Pete Carroll to turn away from Carson. Penny and Davis should be stashed on benches though in case Carson goes down again, as the Seahawks' run-always strategy on offense is a huge boom for fantasy backs.
Passing game
Doug Baldwin, WR - 32 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Tyler Lockett, WR - 17 percent TS, 21 percent AY
David Moore, WR - 27 percent TS, 43 percent AY
Healthier than he's been at any point this season, Baldwin is starting to look like his old self. He had 10 targets in this one and caught his first touchdown of the year, too. If he was cut loose by a frustrated fantasy manager earlier in the season, scoop him up for the stretch run.
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Bengals
Backfield
Joe Mixon, RB - 15 touches (Wk 10: 13, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 24), 61 percent snap share
Giovani Bernard, RB - 6 touches (Wk 10: 4, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: n/a), 46 percent snap share
Mixon found the end zone, salvaging an otherwise dreadful outing. The Bengals offense desperately needs A.J. Green (toe) to return, as he opens everything up for this group.
Passing game
Tyler Boyd, WR - 30 percent TS, 38 percent AY
John Ross, WR - 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY
C.J. Uzomah, TE - 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY
The Bengals really miss A.J. Green. Boyd's target and air yards shares are encouraging, but he managed just four for 71 on the day. Boyd might find more luck next week against the Browns. Ross scored this week but had just two catches and remains a highly volatile player.
Ravens
Backfield
Alex Collins, RB - 7 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 10, Wk 8: 13), 22 percent snap share
Gus Edwards, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 6, Wk 8: 3), 62 percent snap share
The Ravens rushed the ball 54 times in Lamar Jackson's first career start, but this wasn't to protect the rookie. He ran the ball 27 times himself for 117 yards (both team highs). The bigger story though is the potential beginning of the Gus Edwards era. Edwards rushed for 115 yards and looked damn good doing it. He should be a priority add this week, even though it's impossible to say with certainty if this will keep up. The diminished playing times of Collins (22 percent) and Buck Allen (6.6 percent) are noteworthy, though.
Passing game
Michael Crabtree, WR - 16 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Willie Snead IV, WR - 42 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Nick Boyle, TE - 21 percent TS, 6 percent AY
The Ravens threw the ball a mere 19 times in this game, keeping the pressure off Lamar Jackson in his first start. Snead was his favorite target, and he might offer a safe-ish floor. He has 27 targets over the last three weeks and has gone for 50-plus yards in four of his last five games.
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
Cowboys
Backfield
Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 30 touches (Wk 10: 25, Wk 9: 21, Wk 8: BYE), 87 percent snap share
Last week, Elliott fell just shy of 200 total yards. This week he eclipsed it. Concerns about his usage in this offense a few weeks ago (some coming from yours truly), seem to have been misplaced. The Cowboys have perhaps (finally) realized that feeding Zeke is their best chance to win.
Passing game
Amari Cooper, WR - 16 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Cole Beasley, WR - 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 25 percent TS, 6 percent AY
The Cowboys passing attack leaned on Zeke this week, and the back answered the call. He led the offense in targets, receptions and receiving yards. This was Cooper's lowest target share since joining the Cowboys. With trade deadlines looming, this might be a chance to buy low on him. Dallas' passing attack is far from prolific, but Cooper was seeing close to 30 percent of the targets prior to this week.
Falcons
Backfield
Tevin Coleman, RB - 11 touches (Wk 10: 14, Wk 9: 18, Wk 8: BYE), 60 percent snap share
Ito Smith, RB - 8 touches (Wk 10: 8, Wk 9: 11, Wk 8: BYE), 36 percent snap share
Coleman averaged 7.3 yards per carry in this matchup but the Falcons weren't too interested in running the ball. Coleman and Smith combined for just 14 rush attempts. Of these two, both are risky flex options but Coleman has the safer floor.
Passing game
Julio Jones, WR - 26 percent TS, 56 percent AY
Austin Hooper, TE - 24 percent TS, 10 percent AY
Mohamed Sanu, WR - 18 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Julio has scored a touchdown in three straight weeks and gone over 100 yards in five straight.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants
Buccaneers
Backfield
Peyton Barber, RB - 20 touches (Wk 10: 14, Wk 9: 13, Wk 8: 19), 68 percent snap share
Jacquizz Rodgers, RB - 3 touches (Wk 10: 9, Wk 9: 4, Wk 8: 5), 32 percent snap share
As anticipated, Rodgers faded into the background again after his surprising 102-yard receiving day last week. Barber's touch and yardage totals have increased in three straight weeks. It's tough to trust anyone in a Tampa Bay offense that keeps changing play-callers and quarterbacks, but perhaps Barber can be a rock in the backfield.
Passing game
DeSean Jackson, WR - 19 percent TS, 31 percent AY
Mike Evans, WR - 19 percent TS, 24 percent AY
O.J. Howard, TE - 16 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Adam Humphries, WR - 14 percent TS, 10 percent AY
It's still tough to get a read on the Buccaneers passing attack. Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched for Jameis Winston (again), and the targets were divvied up quite evenly among the group of targets. Evans is relatively trustworthy.
Giants
Backfield
Saquon Barkley, RB - 29 touches (Wk 10: 24, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 22), 89 percent snap share
Barkley seemed due for a statistical explosion, so it makes sense one finally came against the league's worst defense. Barkley went for 152 total yards and three total touchdowns.
Passing game
Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 22 percent TS, 45 percent AY
Sterling Shepard., WR - 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Evan Engram, TE - 11 percent TS, 12 percent AY
Saquon Barkley, RB - 17 percent TS, 20 percent AY
The Giants only threw 18 passes but they were efficient with them. Beckham caught all four of his targets including a touchdown. It's tough to trust anyone outside of OBJ and Barkley in this bunch. There just aren't enough quality targets to go around.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Steelers
Backfield
James Conner, RB - 15 touches (Wk 10: 14, Wk 9: 31, Wk 8: 27), 89 percent snap share
Conner (and the Steelers writ large) had one of their worst games of the season on Sunday, but still pulled out a win. This was the first game since September that Conner played fully where he didn't reach 100 total yards.
Passing game
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 22 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Antonio Brown, WR - 26 percent TS, 55 percent AY
Jaylen Samuels, RB - 20 percent TS, 12 percent AY
The Steelers offense struggled to get going, but if you give this group enough chances they will inevitably make you play. Smith-Schuster and Brown both ended up crossing 100 yards on the day.
Jaguars
Backfield
T.J. Yeldon, RB - 7 touches (Wk 10: 8, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 8), 34 percent snap share
Leonard Fournette, RB - 30 touches (Wk 10: 29, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: n/a), 49 percent snap share
The Jaguars aren't messing around now that Fournette is back in the lineup. He's handled 59 touches the last two weeks. Yeldon is fine to hang onto as a handcuff, but Carlos Hyde can safely be dropped at this point.
Passing game
Dede Westbrook, WR - 22 percent TS, 39 percent AY
D.J. Chark, WR - 28 percent TS, 19 percent AY
T.J. Yeldon, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY
If you hit the whack-a-wide receiver correctly this week, you started Moncrief, who scored on a long touchdown. Otherwise, it was more of the same from this spread-out passing attack with no clear leader.
Houston Texans at Washington Redskins
Texans
Backfield
Lamar Miller, RB ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 23 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 14, Wk 8: 18), 71 percent snap share
Alfred Blue, RB ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 8 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 15, Wk 8: 15), 31 percent snap share
Perhaps last week was a blip on the radar for Miller. He posted back-to-back 100-yard games before last week's dud, but this week handled the vast majority of backfield touches and notched over 100 total yards.
Passing game
DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 25 percent TS, 48 percent AY
Keke Coutee, WR - 33 percent TS, 41 percent AY
Lamar Miller, RB - 21 percent TS, 12 percent AY
Demaryius Thomas was almost an afterthought with Coutee back from a hamstring injury. Washington's defense is strong, though, so I wouldn't take too much from this game. Coutee is a name to look for on waivers, though.
Redskins
Backfield
Adrian Peterson, RB - 21 touches (Wk 10: 21, Wk 9: 12, Wk 8: 27), 58 percent snap share
Peterson wasn't able to amass an impressive yardage total, but he found the end zone twice and turned in a solid fantasy day. With Alex Smith done for the season after a ghastly ankle injury, there's a chance the team could rely on Peterson even more down the stretch.
Passing game
Maurice Harris, WR - 10 percent TS, 19 percent AY
Jordan Reed, TE - 28 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Josh Doctson, WR - 18 percent TS, 31 percent AY
This already wasn't a reliable passing attack, and now that Colt McCoy will be stepping in as the starter, all bets are off as to who will be his favorite target. Early signs point to read, but otherwise, it might be best to steer clear of this group until the dust settles.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Titans
Backfield
Dion Lewis, RB - 11 touches (Wk 10: 22, Wk 9: 22, Wk 8: BYE), 71 percent snap share
Derrick Henry, RB ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 9 touches (Wk 10: 11, Wk 9: 8, Wk 8: BYE), 31 percent snap share
Lewis still dominated the playing time split, but he didn't have nearly the same lead in the touch department. The Titans got worked by the Colts here and Marcus Mariota left with an injury (but should be fine). Expect Lewis to jump back ahead of Henry once this offense gets back on schedule.
Passing game
Corey Davis, WR - 15 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Tajae Sharpe, WR - 22 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Jonnu Smith, TE - 26 percent TS, 21 percent AY
The Colts largely shut down the Titans offense, and things went from bad to worse when Blaine Gabbert came in during the second half after Marcus Mariota injured his elbow. Fortunately, Mariota should be fine next week. Smith has some streaming appeal given his increased usage of late. He has a touchdown and/or 40-plus yards in each of the last three weeks.
Colts
Backfield
Marlon Mack, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: 12, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 27), 62 percent snap share
Nyheim Hines, RB - 6 touches (Wk 10: 6, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 13), 27 percent snap share
Mack bounced back after a tough outing last week against the Jaguars. While 61 yards isn't amazing, he found the end zone and ran well against a frisky Tennessee front seven. Jordan Wilkins scored a touchdown, but he's still barely seeing the field.
Passing game
Jack Doyle, TE - 13 percent TS, 8 percent AY
Dontrelle Inman, WR - 16 percent TS, 19 percent AY
T.Y. Hilton, WR - 29 percent TS, 43 percent AY
Welcome back, T.Y. Hilton! I noted last week that Hilton's target and air yards profile was improving as he got closer to full health. A nine-catch, 155-yard, two-touchdown outing was just what those who drafted him had been waiting for. Eric Ebron's volatility was on full display here. He's not playing as much with Doyle back, but the Colts are using him as a scoring threat. Ebron almost threw a touchdown pass to Luck on a ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Philly Specialï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ play.
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
Panthers
Backfield
Christian McCaffrey, RB - 19 touches (Wk 10: 19, Wk 9: 22, Wk 8: 18), 100 percent snap share
McCaffrey didn't find the end zone but caught six passes and accumulated over 100 total yards. His weekly floor is one of the safest in the league, especially in PPR formats.
Passing game
Devin Funchess, WR - 21 percent TS, 38 percent AY
Curtis Samuel, WR - 18 percent TS, 19 percent AY
Christian McCaffrey, RB - 21 percent TS, 6 percent AY
D.J. Moore, WR - 21 percent TS, 26 percent AY
With Funchess battling a case of the dropsies, Moore stepped up his game with a 157-yard performance. Greg Olsen didn't receive high volume but scored in the red zone which is really all you can ask for from a fantasy tight end these days.
Lions
Backfield
Kerryon Johnson, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: 20, Wk 9: 15, Wk 8: 14), 52 percent snap share
Theo Riddick, RB - 6 touches (Wk 10: 6, Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: n/a), 41 percent snap share
Johnson left this game with a knee injury and will be week-to-week in his recovery, per early reports. That makes Riddick and LeGarrette Blount intriguing, but risky, flex options this week against the Bears on Thanksgiving.
Passing game
Theo Riddick, RB - 24 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Bruce Ellington, WR - 19 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Kenny Golladay, WR - 38 percent TS,871 percent AY
With Marvin Jones out and Golden Tate on the Eagles, it was all on Golladay to carry the load in the passing game and boy did he deliver. The second-year receiver is a star in the making, posting eight catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. His volume should remain elevated down the stretch.
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Broncos
Backfield
Royce Freeman, RB - 8 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: n/a, Wk 8: n/a), 23 percent snap share
Philip Lindsay, RB - 15 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 19, Wk 8: 21), 58 percent snap share
Not that we needed any more evidence, but Lindsay is the best back on the Broncos roster and they treat him like it. Freeman also found the end zone, but Lindsay more than doubled Freeman's yards per carry average and saw five targets to Freeman's one.
Passing game
Courtland Sutton, WR - 18 percent TS, 57 percent AY
Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 18 percent TS, 31 percent AY
Phillip Lindsay, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Demaryius Thomas' departure hasn't exactly led to a boom in Sanders' production as some expected. He's managed just 10 catches for 103 yards with no scores since Thomas was traded. Sanders will have a REVENGE chance next week when the Broncos play the Steelers, but the ceiling for wide receivers in this run-first offense is low.
Chargers
Backfield
Melvin Gordon, RB - 24 touches (Wk 10: 23, Wk 9: 17, Wk 8: BYE), 83 percent snap share
Austin Ekeler, RB - 8 touches (Wk 10: 3, Wk 9: 4, Wk 8: BYE), 22 percent snap share
Gordon is on a six-game streak of amassing 110-plus total yards (not counting the one he missed with an injury).
Passing game
Keenan Allen, WR - 24 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Antonio Gates, TE - 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Melvin Gordon, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Old man Antonio Gates had a heck of a game, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Don't chase this production, though, as this was Gates' first game all year with more than three catches or more than 45 yards.
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals
Raiders
Backfield
Doug Martin, RB - 11 touches (Wk 10: 18, Wk 9: 12, Wk 8: 15), 21 percent snap share
Jalen Richard, RB - 14 touches (Wk 10: 8, Wk 9: 8, Wk 8: 10), 47 percent snap share
DeAndre Washington, RB - 12 touches (Wk 10: 0, Wk 9: 5, Wk 8: 1), 34 percent snap share
Martin suffered an ankle injury, opening the door for Washington to see his most work of the season. Richard is still the back to have in this bunch, but I'd advise staying away if possible. The Raiders are still a mess.
Passing game
Jared Cook, TE - 20 percent TS, 33 percent AY
Seth Roberts, WR - 20 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Marcell Ateman, WR - 17 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Cook found the end zone this week, but relying on any piece of the Raiders offense, especially the pass-catchers, feels like a gamble not worth taking this late in the fantasy season.
Cardinals
Backfield
David Johnson, RB - 26 touches (Wk 10: 28, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 20), 78 percent snap share
Fantasy players who drafted David Johnson should donate to Byron Leftwich's favorite charity. Johnson is averaging over TWICE as many yards from scrimmage per game under Leftwich as he was under Mike McCoy.
Passing game
Christian Kirk, WR - 20 percent TS, 14 percent AY
David Johnson, RB - 15 percent TS, 36 percent AY
Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 20 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Fitzgerald only caught two passes but both were for touchdowns. The Cardinals struggled to accumulate yardage through the air with Josh Rosen completing only nine of 20 passes. The Cardinals take on the Chargers next week, so it might be best to avoid using this passing attack if possible.
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints
Eagles
Backfield
Wendell Smallwood, RB - 1 touches (Wk 10: 5, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 10), 8 percent snap share
Corey Clement, RB - 4 touches (Wk 10: 6, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 5), 27 percent snap share
Josh Adams, RB - 10 touches (Wk 10: 7, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 10), 56 percent snap share
If Adams is still hanging around on the waiver wire in your league, now is the time to grab him. He's looked like the Eagles' best back for weeks and scored a touchdown here while leading this group in playing time. Had the Eagles not been down by roughly 100 points by the beginning of the second quarter, Adams might have had an even bigger day.
Passing game
Golden Tate, WR - 24 percent TS, 35 percent AY
Alshon Jeffery, WR - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Josh Adams, RB - 18 percent TS, 13 percent AY
This was an apocalyptic performance by the Eagles offense. Carson Wentz threw three interceptions and no touchdowns with a whopping 156 yards through the air. Burn the tape from this game and move on, Philly. Expect Zach Ertz an Alshon Jeffery to bounce back next week.
Saints
Backfield
Alvin Kamara, RB - 14 touches (Wk 10: 16, Wk 9: 23, Wk 8: 20), 62 percent snap share
Mark Ingram, RB - 16 touches (Wk 10: 16, Wk 9: 10, Wk 8: 16), 44 percent snap share
Kamara and Ingram are such a fantastic one-two punch for the Saints. They combined for three touchdowns and over 200 total yards of offense against the Eagles defense.
Passing game
Michael Thomas, WR - 13 percent TS, 32 percent AY
Keith Kirkwood, WR - 16 percent TS, 6 percent AY
Tre'Quan Smith, WR - 38 percent TS, 5 percent AY
Even with a depressed target share, Thomas still got it done. He only saw four targets but caught all four for 92 yards and a touchdown. Smith saw a team-high 13 targets, catching 10 for 157 yards and a score of his own. If his volume stays elevated, he'll be a solid WR3 or flex play in the Saints high-powered passing attack.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Vikings
Backfield
Dalvin Cook, RB - 12 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 14, Wk 8: n/a), 89 percent snap share
Latavius Murray, RB - 4 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 11, Wk 8: 18), 9 percent snap share
The Bears defense absolutely shut down the Vikings running game. Not only did the Vikings manage just 13 rush attempts, but Cook and Murray combined for just 17 yards. Woof. Things should get better next week against the Packers, who likely won't have Pro Bowl lineman Mike Daniels clogging up running lanes.
Passing game
Adam Thielen, WR - 24 percent TS, 29 percent AY
Stefon Diggs, WR - 36 percent TS, 36 percent AY
Kyle Rudolph, TE - 11 percent TS, 13 percent AY
With the Vikings trailing all game, Kirk Cousins chucked the rock 46 times, with 30 of those going the way of Thielen and Diggs. Not much has changed in this passing attack at any point this season.
Bears
Backfield
Jordan Howard, RB - 19 touches (Wk 10: 12, Wk 9: 14, Wk 8: 22) 50 percent snap share
Tarik Cohen, RB - 10 touches (Wk 10: 6, Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: 6), 57 percent snap share
Cohen and Mitchell Trubisky scored rushing touchdowns, which meant Howard had a basically non-existent fantasy performance. Twelve touches for 32 yards simply isn't going to get it done.
Passing game
Allen Robinson, WR - 23 percent TS, 29 percent AY
Tarik Cohen, RB - 13 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Taylor Gabriel, WR - 29 percent TS, 7 percent AY
Anthony Miller, WR - 10 percent TS, 21 percent AY
The Bears passing attack was kept in check by the Vikings defense but made enough plays to get the all-important win. The Bears face the Lions on Thanksgiving, which should present plenty more opportunities for Robinson and co. to kick things back into high gear.
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams
Chiefs
Backfield
Kareem Hunt, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: 18, Wk 9: 18, Wk 8: 21), 84 percent snap share
Hunt saw plenty of opportunities in the epic Monday night shootout, scoring on a screen play early on in the frenzy. It's encouraging that when the script turned pass-heavy, Hunt wasn't a forgotten asset as he was early on in the season in such games.
Passing game
Travis Kelce, TE - 34 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Tyreek Hill, WR - 32 percent TS, 48 percent AY
Chris Conley, WR - 12 percent TS, 12 percent AY
Conley scored twice, but it should surprise no one that Hill and Kelce finished with a combined 20 receptions for 342 yards.
Rams
Backfield
Todd Gurley, RB - 15 touches (Wk 10: 19, Wk 9: 19, Wk 8: 31), 89 percent snap share
In what was likely a matchup plan from the beautiful mind of Sean McVay, Gurley wasn't featured often in the early portions of this game as the Rams scored with relative ease. He did still managed 15 touches and post a reasonable PPR outing. There's no reason to be upset about this, considering Gurley has likely single-handedly carried you to this point in the season.
Passing game
Robert Woods, WR - 22 percent TS, 35 percent AY
Brandin Cooks, WR - 24 percent TS, 34 percent AY
Josh Reynolds, WR - 16 percent TS, 18 percent AY
Reynolds stepped up in Cooper Kupp's absence before, and came up big here once again, catching six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He'll be a decent flex option moving forward, helping fill the void created by Kupp's absence.