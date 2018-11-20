Fantasy targets and touches: Week 12

Hopefully by now you've read one of these columns in the past and understand our new approach. If not, head back and read the intro here. In the interest of saving us all some time, I'll be cutting out the long explanation moving forward.

Week 11 started off with a thrilling Thursday night game that ended in my beloved Packers losing a close game (shocked to see that happen under Mike McCarthy) and ended with an even more thrilling Monday night shootout, that likely ruined countless fantasy weeks. How many people do you think went into that Rams-Chiefs instant-classic with a 40-plus point lead, only to see it quickly evaporate because they were facing some combination of Tyreek Hill, Brandin Cooks, Kareem Hunt, Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff or Robert Woods? Oh well, such is the fantasy life.

This was the last big weekend for byes, and in Week 12 teams will be back to almost full strength, with only the Chiefs and Rams taking a break. But before we get there, let's dive into the targets and touches from the week that was and see what we can learn to shape our lineups as the postseason approaches.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

BYE WEEKS: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 1 touches (Wk 10: 3, Wk 9: 9, Wk 8: 4), 8 percent snap share

Aaron Jones, RB - 16 touches (Wk 10: 18, Wk 9: 16, Wk 8: 14), 90 percent snap share

Jones' grip on this backfield looks to be increasing as he makes play after play. It's really a shame it took Mike McCarthy so long to feature the clear-cut best back on his roster.

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 40 percent TS, 59 percent AY

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR - 13 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Aaron Jones, RB - 20 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Attrition is taking a toll on the Packers pass-catchers. Jimmy Graham left this game with a broken thumb and his status for Week 12 is in question, while Randall Cobb sat out yet again as well. That forced Aaron Rodgers to funnel 60 percent of his targets to Adams and Jones. Only one other Packer aside from that duo had more than one catch in this game, and that was backup tight end Lance Kendricks with two.

Seahawks

Backfield

Rashaad Penny, RB - 8 touches (Wk 10: 12, Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: 0), 25 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB - 6 touches (Wk 10: 15, Wk 9: 22, Wk 8: 11), 32 percent snap share

Chris Carson, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: n/a, Wk 9: 8, Wk 8: 27), 42 percent snap share

Carson's return meant he once again led the way for Seattle. Even a fumble on the first drive didn't cause Pete Carroll to turn away from Carson. Penny and Davis should be stashed on benches though in case Carson goes down again, as the Seahawks' run-always strategy on offense is a huge boom for fantasy backs.

Passing game

Doug Baldwin, WR - 32 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR - 17 percent TS, 21 percent AY

David Moore, WR - 27 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Healthier than he's been at any point this season, Baldwin is starting to look like his old self. He had 10 targets in this one and caught his first touchdown of the year, too. If he was cut loose by a frustrated fantasy manager earlier in the season, scoop him up for the stretch run.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB - 15 touches (Wk 10: 13, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 24), 61 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB - 6 touches (Wk 10: 4, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: n/a), 46 percent snap share

Mixon found the end zone, salvaging an otherwise dreadful outing. The Bengals offense desperately needs A.J. Green (toe) to return, as he opens everything up for this group.

Passing game

Tyler Boyd, WR - 30 percent TS, 38 percent AY

John Ross, WR - 19 percent TS, 26 percent AY

C.J. Uzomah, TE - 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

The Bengals really miss A.J. Green. Boyd's target and air yards shares are encouraging, but he managed just four for 71 on the day. Boyd might find more luck next week against the Browns. Ross scored this week but had just two catches and remains a highly volatile player.

Ravens

Backfield

Alex Collins, RB - 7 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 10, Wk 8: 13), 22 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 6, Wk 8: 3), 62 percent snap share

The Ravens rushed the ball 54 times in Lamar Jackson's first career start, but this wasn't to protect the rookie. He ran the ball 27 times himself for 117 yards (both team highs). The bigger story though is the potential beginning of the Gus Edwards era. Edwards rushed for 115 yards and looked damn good doing it. He should be a priority add this week, even though it's impossible to say with certainty if this will keep up. The diminished playing times of Collins (22 percent) and Buck Allen (6.6 percent) are noteworthy, though.

Passing game

Michael Crabtree, WR - 16 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR - 42 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Nick Boyle, TE - 21 percent TS, 6 percent AY

The Ravens threw the ball a mere 19 times in this game, keeping the pressure off Lamar Jackson in his first start. Snead was his favorite target, and he might offer a safe-ish floor. He has 27 targets over the last three weeks and has gone for 50-plus yards in four of his last five games.

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 30 touches (Wk 10: 25, Wk 9: 21, Wk 8: BYE), 87 percent snap share

Last week, Elliott fell just shy of 200 total yards. This week he eclipsed it. Concerns about his usage in this offense a few weeks ago (some coming from yours truly), seem to have been misplaced. The Cowboys have perhaps (finally) realized that feeding Zeke is their best chance to win.

Passing game

Amari Cooper, WR - 16 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR - 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 25 percent TS, 6 percent AY

The Cowboys passing attack leaned on Zeke this week, and the back answered the call. He led the offense in targets, receptions and receiving yards. This was Cooper's lowest target share since joining the Cowboys. With trade deadlines looming, this might be a chance to buy low on him. Dallas' passing attack is far from prolific, but Cooper was seeing close to 30 percent of the targets prior to this week.

Falcons

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB - 11 touches (Wk 10: 14, Wk 9: 18, Wk 8: BYE), 60 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB - 8 touches (Wk 10: 8, Wk 9: 11, Wk 8: BYE), 36 percent snap share

Coleman averaged 7.3 yards per carry in this matchup but the Falcons weren't too interested in running the ball. Coleman and Smith combined for just 14 rush attempts. Of these two, both are risky flex options but Coleman has the safer floor.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 26 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE - 24 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR - 18 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Julio has scored a touchdown in three straight weeks and gone over 100 yards in five straight.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 20 touches (Wk 10: 14, Wk 9: 13, Wk 8: 19), 68 percent snap share

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB - 3 touches (Wk 10: 9, Wk 9: 4, Wk 8: 5), 32 percent snap share

As anticipated, Rodgers faded into the background again after his surprising 102-yard receiving day last week. Barber's touch and yardage totals have increased in three straight weeks. It's tough to trust anyone in a Tampa Bay offense that keeps changing play-callers and quarterbacks, but perhaps Barber can be a rock in the backfield.

Passing game

DeSean Jackson, WR - 19 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR - 19 percent TS, 24 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE - 16 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR - 14 percent TS, 10 percent AY

It's still tough to get a read on the Buccaneers passing attack. Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched for Jameis Winston (again), and the targets were divvied up quite evenly among the group of targets. Evans is relatively trustworthy.

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 29 touches (Wk 10: 24, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 22), 89 percent snap share

Barkley seemed due for a statistical explosion, so it makes sense one finally came against the league's worst defense. Barkley went for 152 total yards and three total touchdowns.

Passing game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 22 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Sterling Shepard., WR - 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Evan Engram, TE - 11 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 17 percent TS, 20 percent AY

The Giants only threw 18 passes but they were efficient with them. Beckham caught all four of his targets including a touchdown. It's tough to trust anyone outside of OBJ and Barkley in this bunch. There just aren't enough quality targets to go around.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB - 15 touches (Wk 10: 14, Wk 9: 31, Wk 8: 27), 89 percent snap share

Conner (and the Steelers writ large) had one of their worst games of the season on Sunday, but still pulled out a win. This was the first game since September that Conner played fully where he didn't reach 100 total yards.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 22 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 26 percent TS, 55 percent AY

Jaylen Samuels, RB - 20 percent TS, 12 percent AY

The Steelers offense struggled to get going, but if you give this group enough chances they will inevitably make you play. Smith-Schuster and Brown both ended up crossing 100 yards on the day.

Jaguars

Backfield

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 7 touches (Wk 10: 8, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 8), 34 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette, RB - 30 touches (Wk 10: 29, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: n/a), 49 percent snap share

The Jaguars aren't messing around now that Fournette is back in the lineup. He's handled 59 touches the last two weeks. Yeldon is fine to hang onto as a handcuff, but Carlos Hyde can safely be dropped at this point.

Passing game

Dede Westbrook, WR - 22 percent TS, 39 percent AY

D.J. Chark, WR - 28 percent TS, 19 percent AY

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

If you hit the whack-a-wide receiver correctly this week, you started Moncrief, who scored on a long touchdown. Otherwise, it was more of the same from this spread-out passing attack with no clear leader.

Houston Texans at Washington Redskins

Texans

Backfield

Lamar Miller, RB ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 23 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 14, Wk 8: 18), 71 percent snap share

Alfred Blue, RB ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 8 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 15, Wk 8: 15), 31 percent snap share

Perhaps last week was a blip on the radar for Miller. He posted back-to-back 100-yard games before last week's dud, but this week handled the vast majority of backfield touches and notched over 100 total yards.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 25 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Keke Coutee, WR - 33 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Lamar Miller, RB - 21 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas was almost an afterthought with Coutee back from a hamstring injury. Washington's defense is strong, though, so I wouldn't take too much from this game. Coutee is a name to look for on waivers, though.

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 21 touches (Wk 10: 21, Wk 9: 12, Wk 8: 27), 58 percent snap share

Peterson wasn't able to amass an impressive yardage total, but he found the end zone twice and turned in a solid fantasy day. With Alex Smith done for the season after a ghastly ankle injury, there's a chance the team could rely on Peterson even more down the stretch.

Passing game

Maurice Harris, WR - 10 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Jordan Reed, TE - 28 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Josh Doctson, WR - 18 percent TS, 31 percent AY

This already wasn't a reliable passing attack, and now that Colt McCoy will be stepping in as the starter, all bets are off as to who will be his favorite target. Early signs point to read, but otherwise, it might be best to steer clear of this group until the dust settles.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Titans

Backfield

Dion Lewis, RB - 11 touches (Wk 10: 22, Wk 9: 22, Wk 8: BYE), 71 percent snap share

Derrick Henry, RB ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 9 touches (Wk 10: 11, Wk 9: 8, Wk 8: BYE), 31 percent snap share

Lewis still dominated the playing time split, but he didn't have nearly the same lead in the touch department. The Titans got worked by the Colts here and Marcus Mariota left with an injury (but should be fine). Expect Lewis to jump back ahead of Henry once this offense gets back on schedule.

Passing game

Corey Davis, WR - 15 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Tajae Sharpe, WR - 22 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Jonnu Smith, TE - 26 percent TS, 21 percent AY

The Colts largely shut down the Titans offense, and things went from bad to worse when Blaine Gabbert came in during the second half after Marcus Mariota injured his elbow. Fortunately, Mariota should be fine next week. Smith has some streaming appeal given his increased usage of late. He has a touchdown and/or 40-plus yards in each of the last three weeks.

Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: 12, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 27), 62 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 6 touches (Wk 10: 6, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 13), 27 percent snap share

Mack bounced back after a tough outing last week against the Jaguars. While 61 yards isn't amazing, he found the end zone and ran well against a frisky Tennessee front seven. Jordan Wilkins scored a touchdown, but he's still barely seeing the field.

Passing game

Jack Doyle, TE - 13 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Dontrelle Inman, WR - 16 percent TS, 19 percent AY

T.Y. Hilton, WR - 29 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Welcome back, T.Y. Hilton! I noted last week that Hilton's target and air yards profile was improving as he got closer to full health. A nine-catch, 155-yard, two-touchdown outing was just what those who drafted him had been waiting for. Eric Ebron's volatility was on full display here. He's not playing as much with Doyle back, but the Colts are using him as a scoring threat. Ebron almost threw a touchdown pass to Luck on a ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Philly Specialï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ play.

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 19 touches (Wk 10: 19, Wk 9: 22, Wk 8: 18), 100 percent snap share

McCaffrey didn't find the end zone but caught six passes and accumulated over 100 total yards. His weekly floor is one of the safest in the league, especially in PPR formats.

Passing game

Devin Funchess, WR - 21 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 18 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 21 percent TS, 6 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 21 percent TS, 26 percent AY

With Funchess battling a case of the dropsies, Moore stepped up his game with a 157-yard performance. Greg Olsen didn't receive high volume but scored in the red zone which is really all you can ask for from a fantasy tight end these days.

Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: 20, Wk 9: 15, Wk 8: 14), 52 percent snap share

Theo Riddick, RB - 6 touches (Wk 10: 6, Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: n/a), 41 percent snap share

Johnson left this game with a knee injury and will be week-to-week in his recovery, per early reports. That makes Riddick and LeGarrette Blount intriguing, but risky, flex options this week against the Bears on Thanksgiving.

Passing game

Theo Riddick, RB - 24 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Bruce Ellington, WR - 19 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR - 38 percent TS,871 percent AY

With Marvin Jones out and Golden Tate on the Eagles, it was all on Golladay to carry the load in the passing game and boy did he deliver. The second-year receiver is a star in the making, posting eight catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. His volume should remain elevated down the stretch.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Broncos

Backfield

Royce Freeman, RB - 8 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: n/a, Wk 8: n/a), 23 percent snap share

Philip Lindsay, RB - 15 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 19, Wk 8: 21), 58 percent snap share

Not that we needed any more evidence, but Lindsay is the best back on the Broncos roster and they treat him like it. Freeman also found the end zone, but Lindsay more than doubled Freeman's yards per carry average and saw five targets to Freeman's one.

Passing game

Courtland Sutton, WR - 18 percent TS, 57 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 18 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Phillip Lindsay, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas' departure hasn't exactly led to a boom in Sanders' production as some expected. He's managed just 10 catches for 103 yards with no scores since Thomas was traded. Sanders will have a REVENGE chance next week when the Broncos play the Steelers, but the ceiling for wide receivers in this run-first offense is low.

Chargers

Backfield

Melvin Gordon, RB - 24 touches (Wk 10: 23, Wk 9: 17, Wk 8: BYE), 83 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler, RB - 8 touches (Wk 10: 3, Wk 9: 4, Wk 8: BYE), 22 percent snap share

Gordon is on a six-game streak of amassing 110-plus total yards (not counting the one he missed with an injury).

Passing game

Keenan Allen, WR - 24 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Antonio Gates, TE - 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Melvin Gordon, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Old man Antonio Gates had a heck of a game, catching five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Don't chase this production, though, as this was Gates' first game all year with more than three catches or more than 45 yards.

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

Raiders

Backfield

Doug Martin, RB - 11 touches (Wk 10: 18, Wk 9: 12, Wk 8: 15), 21 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 14 touches (Wk 10: 8, Wk 9: 8, Wk 8: 10), 47 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington, RB - 12 touches (Wk 10: 0, Wk 9: 5, Wk 8: 1), 34 percent snap share

Martin suffered an ankle injury, opening the door for Washington to see his most work of the season. Richard is still the back to have in this bunch, but I'd advise staying away if possible. The Raiders are still a mess.

Passing game

Jared Cook, TE - 20 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Seth Roberts, WR - 20 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Marcell Ateman, WR - 17 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Cook found the end zone this week, but relying on any piece of the Raiders offense, especially the pass-catchers, feels like a gamble not worth taking this late in the fantasy season.

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 26 touches (Wk 10: 28, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 20), 78 percent snap share

Fantasy players who drafted David Johnson should donate to Byron Leftwich's favorite charity. Johnson is averaging over TWICE as many yards from scrimmage per game under Leftwich as he was under Mike McCoy.

Passing game

Christian Kirk, WR - 20 percent TS, 14 percent AY

David Johnson, RB - 15 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 20 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Fitzgerald only caught two passes but both were for touchdowns. The Cardinals struggled to accumulate yardage through the air with Josh Rosen completing only nine of 20 passes. The Cardinals take on the Chargers next week, so it might be best to avoid using this passing attack if possible.

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Eagles

Backfield

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 1 touches (Wk 10: 5, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 10), 8 percent snap share

Corey Clement, RB - 4 touches (Wk 10: 6, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 5), 27 percent snap share

Josh Adams, RB - 10 touches (Wk 10: 7, Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 10), 56 percent snap share

If Adams is still hanging around on the waiver wire in your league, now is the time to grab him. He's looked like the Eagles' best back for weeks and scored a touchdown here while leading this group in playing time. Had the Eagles not been down by roughly 100 points by the beginning of the second quarter, Adams might have had an even bigger day.

Passing game

Golden Tate, WR - 24 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Josh Adams, RB - 18 percent TS, 13 percent AY

This was an apocalyptic performance by the Eagles offense. Carson Wentz threw three interceptions and no touchdowns with a whopping 156 yards through the air. Burn the tape from this game and move on, Philly. Expect Zach Ertz an Alshon Jeffery to bounce back next week.

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 14 touches (Wk 10: 16, Wk 9: 23, Wk 8: 20), 62 percent snap share

Mark Ingram, RB - 16 touches (Wk 10: 16, Wk 9: 10, Wk 8: 16), 44 percent snap share

Kamara and Ingram are such a fantastic one-two punch for the Saints. They combined for three touchdowns and over 200 total yards of offense against the Eagles defense.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 13 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Keith Kirkwood, WR - 16 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Tre'Quan Smith, WR - 38 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Even with a depressed target share, Thomas still got it done. He only saw four targets but caught all four for 92 yards and a touchdown. Smith saw a team-high 13 targets, catching 10 for 157 yards and a score of his own. If his volume stays elevated, he'll be a solid WR3 or flex play in the Saints high-powered passing attack.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB - 12 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 14, Wk 8: n/a), 89 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB - 4 touches (Wk 10: BYE, Wk 9: 11, Wk 8: 18), 9 percent snap share

The Bears defense absolutely shut down the Vikings running game. Not only did the Vikings manage just 13 rush attempts, but Cook and Murray combined for just 17 yards. Woof. Things should get better next week against the Packers, who likely won't have Pro Bowl lineman Mike Daniels clogging up running lanes.

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 24 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR - 36 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE - 11 percent TS, 13 percent AY

With the Vikings trailing all game, Kirk Cousins chucked the rock 46 times, with 30 of those going the way of Thielen and Diggs. Not much has changed in this passing attack at any point this season.

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 19 touches (Wk 10: 12, Wk 9: 14, Wk 8: 22) 50 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 10 touches (Wk 10: 6, Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: 6), 57 percent snap share

Cohen and Mitchell Trubisky scored rushing touchdowns, which meant Howard had a basically non-existent fantasy performance. Twelve touches for 32 yards simply isn't going to get it done.

Passing game

Allen Robinson, WR - 23 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, RB - 13 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Taylor Gabriel, WR - 29 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR - 10 percent TS, 21 percent AY

The Bears passing attack was kept in check by the Vikings defense but made enough plays to get the all-important win. The Bears face the Lions on Thanksgiving, which should present plenty more opportunities for Robinson and co. to kick things back into high gear.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams

Chiefs

Backfield

Kareem Hunt, RB - 17 touches (Wk 10: 18, Wk 9: 18, Wk 8: 21), 84 percent snap share

Hunt saw plenty of opportunities in the epic Monday night shootout, scoring on a screen play early on in the frenzy. It's encouraging that when the script turned pass-heavy, Hunt wasn't a forgotten asset as he was early on in the season in such games.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 34 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 32 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Chris Conley, WR - 12 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Conley scored twice, but it should surprise no one that Hill and Kelce finished with a combined 20 receptions for 342 yards.

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 15 touches (Wk 10: 19, Wk 9: 19, Wk 8: 31), 89 percent snap share

In what was likely a matchup plan from the beautiful mind of Sean McVay, Gurley wasn't featured often in the early portions of this game as the Rams scored with relative ease. He did still managed 15 touches and post a reasonable PPR outing. There's no reason to be upset about this, considering Gurley has likely single-handedly carried you to this point in the season.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 22 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 24 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Josh Reynolds, WR - 16 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Reynolds stepped up in Cooper Kupp's absence before, and came up big here once again, catching six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He'll be a decent flex option moving forward, helping fill the void created by Kupp's absence.