NFL Fantasy LIVE: Talkin' turkey

Marcas Grant returns from vacation as he is also joined by Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield! The group starts off with the biggest news headlines from the weekend such as Alex Smith's gruesome injury and the Buccaneers benching Ryan Fitzpatrick (4:40). Next, the guys answer the biggest questions from Week 11 (15:03) and with the fantasy trading deadline approaching they say who are players you should trade away and for (31:37). Then, Graham told you players to grab on the Week 12 waiver wire (38:40). Finally, the guys ended the show with some Monday Moanin' Tweets (47:35).

