Week 10 Fantasy Live Blog: Lamar starting for Flacco

With Joe Flacco still recoverin from a hip injury, the Baltimore Ravens have turned to rookie Lamar Jackson to start Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson, who become the last of 2018's first-round quarterbacks to start a game this season, has a chance to showcase the progress he has made during his first season in the NFL and, perhaps, give his team a glimpse into the future.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments.

Note: All times listed in pacific.



10:32 a.m. - Watson makes ridiculous pass, Hopkins makes nice catch for TD

The Texans have already built a two-score lead before the conclusion of the first quarter. Their lone touchdown came on a 16-yard connection between Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, but words can't do the play justice:



10:10 a.m. - Ravens call 11 runs to open game

With Lamar Jackson making his first NFL start, the Ravens decided to take pressure off him by calling all runs through their first 11 plays. Jackson will have to pass at some point, but head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike Mornhinweg apparently fear overloading the rookie before he settles into the flow of the game.