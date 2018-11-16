Week 11 fantasy football matchups preview

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Bengals

Andy Dalton: Beware

Joe Mixon: Start

Tyler Boyd: Flex

John Ross: Deep sleeper

C.J. Uzomah: Stream

Bengals DST: Sit

A.J. Green is listed as doubtful for this contest. It's not likely that he'll play but it is something to keep an eye on for Sunday. If he doesn't go, that puts an added burden on Tyler Boyd to produce at a higher level against a still pretty good Baltimore secondary. The lack of fearsome pass-catchers (hello, John Ross) could put Andy Dalton in a bind and make him a difficult start this week. Joe Mixon should see plenty of touches and could have a solid role for four quarters as long as the game stays close.

Ravens

Ravens QBs: Beware

Alex Collins: Flex

Javorius Allen: Deep sleeper

John Brown: Sleeper

Michael Crabtree: Sleeper

Willie Snead: Deep sleeper

Ravens TEs: Beware

Ravens DST: Start

So much of the Ravens fantasy outlook hinges on the quarterback situation. It's unlikely that Joe Flacco will be available this week but we still have little clarity on who the starter might be or how much either of the quarterbacks will play. That makes it hard to forecast any of the wide receivers ... and harder to project the revolving door of tight ends. The good news is that Baltimore's backs should see a heavy workload against a bad Bengals run defense. Baltimore's defense isn't what it was at the start of the season but should have a decent day against a fairly one-dimensional Cincinnati offense.

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowboys

Dak Prescott: Start

Ezekiel Elliott: Start

Amari Cooper: Start

Cole Beasley: Sleeper

Allen Hurns: Deep sleeper

Geoff Swaim: Sleeper

Cowboys DST: Sit

The Cowboys offense -- led by Dak Prescott -- has found life in recent weeks. Prescott has been efficiently spreading the ball around. Amari Cooper has been an impact player in his first two games with the club and should have room to thrive against the Falcons secondary. After a huge Week 10 against the Eagles, look for Ezekiel Elliott to get again this week. If you're looking to stream tight ends, Geoff Swaim could have some appeal coming off injury. The Dallas defense has been good this season but this is a week to avoid it because of Atlanta's offensive efficiency.

Falcons

Matt Ryan: Start

Tevin Coleman: Flex

Ito Smith: Sleeper

Julio Jones: Start

Mohamed Sanu: Beware

Calvin Ridley: Beware

Austin Hooper: Stream

Falcons DST: Sit

The Cowboys will pose one of the tougher challenges Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense has faced in weeks. Nonetheless, Atlanta's signal-caller has found a rhythm in Steve Sarkisian's offense and has been a top five quarterback much of the season. It's still worth tempering your expectations for any of Atlanta's non-Julio Jones pass-catchers. Tevin Coleman has excelled in place of Devonta Freeman and should see plenty of chances to produce again this week. Ito Smith hasn't had the same volume of opportunity and is a very cautious start this week. Stay away from the Falcons defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Buccaneers

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Stream

Peyton Barber: Deep sleeper

Mike Evans: Start

DeSean Jackson: Flex

Chris Godwin: Deep sleeper

O.J. Howard: Start

Cameron Brate: Stream

Buccaneers DST: Sit

For all of the actual football struggles the Buccaneers have had, they've been a decent fantasy outfit for stretches of the season. This is another week when Tampa should be able to move the ball. For Ryan Fitzpatrick, the key will be to protect the football. It also wouldn't hurt to get the ball to Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson -- both of whom have underwhelmed this season. Peyton Barber has had some decent flex games this season but it's still hard to advise starting him. O.J. Howard has become one of the few tight ends you can feel comfortable starting every week while Cameron Brate holds deep sleeper appeal.

Giants

Eli Manning: Stream

Saquon Barkley: Start

Odell Beckham, Jr.: Start

Sterling Shepard: Flex

Evan Engram: Start

Giants DST: Stream

Occasionally Eli Manning takes advantage of a positive matchup. This could be one of those weeks. At the very least, it shouldn't scare you from starting any of the skill position players around him. The Bucs aren't going to have an answer for Saquon Barkley nor Odell Beckham. This might even be a pretty good week to consider Big Blue's defense. With Ryan Fitzpatrick turning the ball over at an alarming rate, this is a good streaming option.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger: Start

James Conner: Start

Antonio Brown: Start

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Flex

Vance McDonald: Start

Jesse James: Deep sleeper

Steelers DST: Start

The Steelers offense has caught fire recently while the Jaguars defense is still trying to find its mojo. The Big Ben home/road narrative has been thrown out of whack this season so you shouldn't automatically fear starting him away from Heinz Field. There should be no concerns about starting James Conner and Antonio Brown anytime. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a cautious start but has some appeal because of Pittsburgh's passing volume. The Jags have struggled against tight ends, which should land Vance McDonald in just about every lineup. Pittsburgh's defense has been solid after a rough start to the season and is a good streaming option this week.

Jaguars

Blake Bortles: Beware

Leonard Fournette: Start

T.J. Yeldon: Flex

Dede Westbrook: Sleeper

Donte Moncrief: Sleeper

Keelan Cole: Deep sleeper

Jaguars DST: Beware

Blake Bortles is who we thought he was -- a middle-of-the-road quarterback plagued by too many turnovers. That won't fly against a Steelers defense hitting its stride. That defense has also been stout against the run, which is bad news for Fournette. Deciphering the Jacksonville receiving corps has been a tough task though Dede Westbrook figures to have the individual matchup. The Jaguars defense is no longer a must-start but you could do worse for a defense this week.

Houston Texans at Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Texans

Deshaun Watson: Start

Lamar Miller: Start

Alfred Blue: Sit

DeAndre Hopkins: Start

Demaryius Thomas: Flex

Keke Coutee: Flex

Texans DST: Start

The Texans have become the true definition of a concentrated offense with the ball going to essentially three players. If you have Watson, Miller, Hopkins or Coutee on your roster, they should be in your starting lineup against a Washington defense that hasn't scared anyone lately. Demaryius Thomas deserves consideration now that he's had extra time to learn the playbook. The Texans defense deserves some run against a Washington offense that has been equally tame for much of the season.

Redskins

Alex Smith: Beware

Adrian Peterson: Flex

Josh Doctson: Sit

Maurice Harris: Sleeper

Jordan Reed: Sleeper

Redskins DST: Sit

Apart from a couple of big Adrian Peterson weeks, what has this offense done to inspire any level of fantasy confidence? Think about it. I'll wait. With that rattling around your brain, ask yourself if you still want to start any of Washington's skill players against one of the NFL's top 10 defenses. And remember when we thought Washington's defense might be good? That's also over.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Titans

Marcus Mariota: Stream

Dion Lewis: Start

Derrick Henry: Stream

Corey Davis: Sleeper

Taywan Taylor: Deep sleeper

Jonnu Smith: Sleeper

Titans DST: Sit

The Titans offense has been predictably unpredictable this season but Marcus Mariota has a tempting matchup this week. He'll need to lean on Dion Lewis and Corey Davis to carry the passing game. Tight end Jonnu Smith is starting to make a role for himself in the offense and has sleeper potential this week. The Titans defense isn't a recommended start against a high-flying Colts offense.

Colts

Andrew Luck: Start

Marlon Mack: Flex

Nyheim Hines: Flex

Jordan Wilkins: Sit

T.Y. Hilton: Start

Chester Rogers: Deep sleeper

Eric Ebron: Start

Jack Doyle: Stream

Colts DST: Stream

By now, we've all agreed that Andrew Luck is back and should be starting for you nearly every week. The hard part has been determining which pass-catchers deserve a start. Eric Ebron has been the most consistent option, followed by T.Y. Hilton. Beyond that, it's been hard to pinpont a Colt to keep in the lineup. Marlon Mack has been a solid fantasy running back but has an extremely unfavorable matchup this week. The Colts defense is worth streaming if they can get a solid pass rush on Mariota this week.

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Panthers

Cam Newton: Start

Christian McCaffrey: Start

Devin Funchess: Beware

D.J. Moore: Sleeper

Curtis Samuel: Sleeper

Greg Olsen: Start

Panthers DST: Start

Forget what happened last week, Cam Newton is still in the midst of one of his best career seasons. He's been helped recently by Christian McCaffrey taking his game to the next level as well as the return of Greg Olsen from a foot injury. Devin Funchess could face off with Darius Slay this week, which could mute his production. Keep an eye out for both D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel who have started to work into the offense in creative ways. The Panthers haven't had much of a pass rush recently but it could work out fine since the Lions haven't done much to protect Matthew Stafford lately.

Lions

Matthew Stafford: Beware

Kerryon Johnson: Flex

Theo Riddick: Sleeper

LeGarrette Blount: Sit

Kenny Golladay: Start

T.J. Jones: Deep sleeper

Michael Roberts: Deep sleeper

Lions DST: Sit

On the whole, the Lions offense has disappointed -- with Matthew Stafford taking the lead. This week could be difficult against a good defense and missing a key piece with Marvin Jones ruled out. That should mean more looks in the passing game for Kenny Golladay and Theo Riddick. Kerryon Johnson has become a bigger part of the offense but doesn't have the best matchup this week. With the Panthers offense playing so well, you'd be wise to avoid the Lions defense.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Broncos

Case Keenum: Sit

Phillip Lindsay: Start

Royce Freeman: Sleeper

Devontae Booker: Deep sleeper

Emmanuel Sanders: Start

Courtland Sutton: Flex

Jeff Heuerman: Stream

Broncos DST: Beware

Case Keenum's inconsistency has made him unstartable outside of the deepest leagues or two-quarterback formats. But it hasn't had a similar effect on the viability of Emmanuel Sanders. Courtland Sutton hasn't turned into a star in the wake of the Demaryius Thomas trade but he is seeing targets and could be a sleeper this week. The three-headed running back attack isn't the most fantasy-friendly but the Chargers run defense isn't exactly a world beater. Denver's defense was once fearsome and can still be stout at times but could have a tough time slowing the Chargers offense.

Chargers

Philip Rivers: Start

Melvin Gordon: Start

Austin Ekeler: Beware

Keenan Allen: Start

Tyrell Williams: Flex

Mike Williams: Flex

Chargers DST: Start

Philip Rivers has slowed down over the past few weeks but it's hard to fully advocate sitting him with the skill position players around him -- especially when he's doing a good job taking care of the football. Melvin Gordon continues to be a top-tier fantasy running back, who is making a case to be a top five pick next season. Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler has slowed after a hot start to the season. The wide receiver corps deserves at minimum flex consideration in your lineup, even against a strong Broncos secondary. Case Keenum's giveaways makes the Chargers defense a worthy starting option.

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Raiders

Derek Carr: Sit

Doug Martin: Flex

Jalen Richard: Sleeper

Seth Roberts: Deep sleeper

Marcell Ateman: Deep sleeper

Jared Cook: Stream

Raiders DST: Sit

The Raiders haven't offered much for fantasy managers to like this season and this week could be even worse. Both Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant have been ruled out this week, making an already thin receiving corps even thinner. Oakland's offense will have to lean on its running game, which could be bad news if the team continues its trend of falling behind.

Cardinals

Josh Rosen: Sleeper

David Johnson: Start

Larry Fitzgerald: Start

Christian Kirk: Flex

Ricky Seals-Jones: Stream

Cardinals DST: Start

It appears that Byron Leftwich has this offense moving in the right direction and a game against the Raiders could help it once again be productive. David Johnson and the top two receivers should get starting consideration this week while Ricky Seals-Jones is back in our lives as a streaming option. Even Josh Rosen has some sleeper appeal for those in deep leagues. The Cardinals defense isn't a must-start against this moribund offense ... but it's pretty close.

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Eagles

Carson Wentz: Start

Eagles RBs: Beware

Alshon Jeffery: Start

Golden Tate: Flex

Jordan Matthews: Deep sleeper

Nelson Agholor: Sleeper

Zach Ertz: Start

Dallas Goedert: Sleeper

Eagles DST: Sit

Carson Wentz has been outstanding for fantasy managers this year but it's been hard to find consistency among any of his pass-catchers not named Zach Ertz. This week's matchup could be a high-scoring one against the Saints, which should mean Wentz and the Eagles throwing the football more often to keep up. That's bad news for a trio of running backs who haven't been overly productive and have been even harder to project from a usage standpoint. Philly's defense has underwhelmed this year and certainly aren't trustworthy this week.

Saints

Drew Brees: Start

Alvin Kamara: Start

Mark Ingram: Start

Michael Thomas: Start

Tre'Quan Smith: Flex

Benjamin Watson: Start

Saints DST: Sit

The Saints offense has been great all year as the highest-scoring group in the league. The Eagles defense doesn't figure to slow them this week. Any and all of your top line Saints skill players are automatic starts at this point. Tre'Quan Smith should get flex consideration in what could be a barnburner. Benjamin Watson has been a roller coaster this season but it's hard to keep him out of your lineup in a game like this. The Saints defense, however, is a very easy sit in Week 11.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Vikings

Kirk Cousins: Beware

Dalvin Cook: Start

Latavius Murray: Deep sleeper

Adam Thielen: Start

Stefon Diggs: Start

Kyle Rudolph: Beware

Vikings DST: Beware

Kirk Cousins hasn't had the season we anticipated and this week's matchup won't inspire confidence. Dalvin Cook's workload and abilities as a playmaker make him hard to keep out of your lineup. Similarly, it's hard to make a case for sitting either Adam Thielen or Stefon Diggs even against the strong Bears defense. Minnesota's defense hasn't been great this season and is just an average start in Week 11.

Bears

Mitchell Trubisky: Start

Jordan Howard: Flex

Tarik Cohen: Flex

Allen Robinson: Flex

Anthony Miller: Flex

Taylor Gabirel: Sleeper

Trey Burton: Stream

Bears DST: Start

Mitchell Trubisky has stepped up his game recently, in part because of his running ability. He's also started getting his receivers involved, as evidenced by big games from Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller last week. There is some concern about Taylor Gabriel, who has disappeared from the offense in recent weeks. Trey Burton's usage rates have been inconsistent but his potential makes him hard to ignore. The Bears defense continues to be one of the most trustworthy units in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Mon.), ESPN

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes: Start

Kareem Hunt: Start

Tyreek Hill: Start

Sammy Watkins: Start

Travis Kelce: Start

Chiefs DST: Sit

Start your Chiefs. Start your Chiefs. Start your Chiefs. This has been the mantra all season long. It's not going to change in arguably the biggest game of the year. There should be scoring a-plenty between these two teams and everyone has the potential for a huge outing. Except the Chiefs defense. You might want to avoid them.

Rams

Jared Goff: Start

Todd Gurley: Start

Robert Woods: Start

Brandin Cooks: Start

Josh Reynolds: Sleeper

Tyler Higbee: Sleeper

Gerald Everett: Sleeper

Rams DST: Sit

Start your Rams. Start your Rams. Start your Rams. It's pretty much the same as above. Josh Reynolds adds an interesting wrinkle in the wake of Cooper Kupp's injury but it's worth noting that the Rams could lean a little more heavily on their tight ends without their star slot receiver. It's been wise to avoid starting defenses against the Chiefs. That won't change this week.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who is trying to get his sea legs. Send him your tales of nautical adventure via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, and Instagram.