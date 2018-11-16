Week 11 fantasy football matchups preview

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Bengals
Andy Dalton: Beware
Joe Mixon: Start
Tyler Boyd: Flex
John Ross: Deep sleeper
C.J. Uzomah: Stream
Bengals DST: Sit
A.J. Green is listed as doubtful for this contest. It's not likely that he'll play but it is something to keep an eye on for Sunday. If he doesn't go, that puts an added burden on Tyler Boyd to produce at a higher level against a still pretty good Baltimore secondary. The lack of fearsome pass-catchers (hello, John Ross) could put Andy Dalton in a bind and make him a difficult start this week. Joe Mixon should see plenty of touches and could have a solid role for four quarters as long as the game stays close.
Ravens
Ravens QBs: Beware
Alex Collins: Flex
Javorius Allen: Deep sleeper
John Brown: Sleeper
Michael Crabtree: Sleeper
Willie Snead: Deep sleeper
Ravens TEs: Beware
Ravens DST: Start
So much of the Ravens fantasy outlook hinges on the quarterback situation. It's unlikely that Joe Flacco will be available this week but we still have little clarity on who the starter might be or how much either of the quarterbacks will play. That makes it hard to forecast any of the wide receivers ... and harder to project the revolving door of tight ends. The good news is that Baltimore's backs should see a heavy workload against a bad Bengals run defense. Baltimore's defense isn't what it was at the start of the season but should have a decent day against a fairly one-dimensional Cincinnati offense.
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Cowboys
Dak Prescott: Start
Ezekiel Elliott: Start
Amari Cooper: Start
Cole Beasley: Sleeper
Allen Hurns: Deep sleeper
Geoff Swaim: Sleeper
Cowboys DST: Sit
The Cowboys offense -- led by Dak Prescott -- has found life in recent weeks. Prescott has been efficiently spreading the ball around. Amari Cooper has been an impact player in his first two games with the club and should have room to thrive against the Falcons secondary. After a huge Week 10 against the Eagles, look for Ezekiel Elliott to get again this week. If you're looking to stream tight ends, Geoff Swaim could have some appeal coming off injury. The Dallas defense has been good this season but this is a week to avoid it because of Atlanta's offensive efficiency.
Falcons
Matt Ryan: Start
Tevin Coleman: Flex
Ito Smith: Sleeper
Julio Jones: Start
Mohamed Sanu: Beware
Calvin Ridley: Beware
Austin Hooper: Stream
Falcons DST: Sit
The Cowboys will pose one of the tougher challenges Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense has faced in weeks. Nonetheless, Atlanta's signal-caller has found a rhythm in Steve Sarkisian's offense and has been a top five quarterback much of the season. It's still worth tempering your expectations for any of Atlanta's non-Julio Jones pass-catchers. Tevin Coleman has excelled in place of Devonta Freeman and should see plenty of chances to produce again this week. Ito Smith hasn't had the same volume of opportunity and is a very cautious start this week. Stay away from the Falcons defense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Buccaneers
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Stream
Peyton Barber: Deep sleeper
Mike Evans: Start
DeSean Jackson: Flex
Chris Godwin: Deep sleeper
O.J. Howard: Start
Cameron Brate: Stream
Buccaneers DST: Sit
For all of the actual football struggles the Buccaneers have had, they've been a decent fantasy outfit for stretches of the season. This is another week when Tampa should be able to move the ball. For Ryan Fitzpatrick, the key will be to protect the football. It also wouldn't hurt to get the ball to Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson -- both of whom have underwhelmed this season. Peyton Barber has had some decent flex games this season but it's still hard to advise starting him. O.J. Howard has become one of the few tight ends you can feel comfortable starting every week while Cameron Brate holds deep sleeper appeal.
Giants
Eli Manning: Stream
Saquon Barkley: Start
Odell Beckham, Jr.: Start
Sterling Shepard: Flex
Evan Engram: Start
Giants DST: Stream
Occasionally Eli Manning takes advantage of a positive matchup. This could be one of those weeks. At the very least, it shouldn't scare you from starting any of the skill position players around him. The Bucs aren't going to have an answer for Saquon Barkley nor Odell Beckham. This might even be a pretty good week to consider Big Blue's defense. With Ryan Fitzpatrick turning the ball over at an alarming rate, this is a good streaming option.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger: Start
James Conner: Start
Antonio Brown: Start
JuJu Smith-Schuster: Flex
Vance McDonald: Start
Jesse James: Deep sleeper
Steelers DST: Start
The Steelers offense has caught fire recently while the Jaguars defense is still trying to find its mojo. The Big Ben home/road narrative has been thrown out of whack this season so you shouldn't automatically fear starting him away from Heinz Field. There should be no concerns about starting James Conner and Antonio Brown anytime. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a cautious start but has some appeal because of Pittsburgh's passing volume. The Jags have struggled against tight ends, which should land Vance McDonald in just about every lineup. Pittsburgh's defense has been solid after a rough start to the season and is a good streaming option this week.
Jaguars
Blake Bortles: Beware
Leonard Fournette: Start
T.J. Yeldon: Flex
Dede Westbrook: Sleeper
Donte Moncrief: Sleeper
Keelan Cole: Deep sleeper
Jaguars DST: Beware
Blake Bortles is who we thought he was -- a middle-of-the-road quarterback plagued by too many turnovers. That won't fly against a Steelers defense hitting its stride. That defense has also been stout against the run, which is bad news for Fournette. Deciphering the Jacksonville receiving corps has been a tough task though Dede Westbrook figures to have the individual matchup. The Jaguars defense is no longer a must-start but you could do worse for a defense this week.
Houston Texans at Washington Redskins, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Texans
Deshaun Watson: Start
Lamar Miller: Start
Alfred Blue: Sit
DeAndre Hopkins: Start
Demaryius Thomas: Flex
Keke Coutee: Flex
Texans DST: Start
The Texans have become the true definition of a concentrated offense with the ball going to essentially three players. If you have Watson, Miller, Hopkins or Coutee on your roster, they should be in your starting lineup against a Washington defense that hasn't scared anyone lately. Demaryius Thomas deserves consideration now that he's had extra time to learn the playbook. The Texans defense deserves some run against a Washington offense that has been equally tame for much of the season.
Redskins
Alex Smith: Beware
Adrian Peterson: Flex
Josh Doctson: Sit
Maurice Harris: Sleeper
Jordan Reed: Sleeper
Redskins DST: Sit
Apart from a couple of big Adrian Peterson weeks, what has this offense done to inspire any level of fantasy confidence? Think about it. I'll wait. With that rattling around your brain, ask yourself if you still want to start any of Washington's skill players against one of the NFL's top 10 defenses. And remember when we thought Washington's defense might be good? That's also over.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Titans
Marcus Mariota: Stream
Dion Lewis: Start
Derrick Henry: Stream
Corey Davis: Sleeper
Taywan Taylor: Deep sleeper
Jonnu Smith: Sleeper
Titans DST: Sit
The Titans offense has been predictably unpredictable this season but Marcus Mariota has a tempting matchup this week. He'll need to lean on Dion Lewis and Corey Davis to carry the passing game. Tight end Jonnu Smith is starting to make a role for himself in the offense and has sleeper potential this week. The Titans defense isn't a recommended start against a high-flying Colts offense.
Colts
Andrew Luck: Start
Marlon Mack: Flex
Nyheim Hines: Flex
Jordan Wilkins: Sit
T.Y. Hilton: Start
Chester Rogers: Deep sleeper
Eric Ebron: Start
Jack Doyle: Stream
Colts DST: Stream
By now, we've all agreed that Andrew Luck is back and should be starting for you nearly every week. The hard part has been determining which pass-catchers deserve a start. Eric Ebron has been the most consistent option, followed by T.Y. Hilton. Beyond that, it's been hard to pinpont a Colt to keep in the lineup. Marlon Mack has been a solid fantasy running back but has an extremely unfavorable matchup this week. The Colts defense is worth streaming if they can get a solid pass rush on Mariota this week.
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Panthers
Cam Newton: Start
Christian McCaffrey: Start
Devin Funchess: Beware
D.J. Moore: Sleeper
Curtis Samuel: Sleeper
Greg Olsen: Start
Panthers DST: Start
Forget what happened last week, Cam Newton is still in the midst of one of his best career seasons. He's been helped recently by Christian McCaffrey taking his game to the next level as well as the return of Greg Olsen from a foot injury. Devin Funchess could face off with Darius Slay this week, which could mute his production. Keep an eye out for both D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel who have started to work into the offense in creative ways. The Panthers haven't had much of a pass rush recently but it could work out fine since the Lions haven't done much to protect Matthew Stafford lately.
Lions
Matthew Stafford: Beware
Kerryon Johnson: Flex
Theo Riddick: Sleeper
LeGarrette Blount: Sit
Kenny Golladay: Start
T.J. Jones: Deep sleeper
Michael Roberts: Deep sleeper
Lions DST: Sit
On the whole, the Lions offense has disappointed -- with Matthew Stafford taking the lead. This week could be difficult against a good defense and missing a key piece with Marvin Jones ruled out. That should mean more looks in the passing game for Kenny Golladay and Theo Riddick. Kerryon Johnson has become a bigger part of the offense but doesn't have the best matchup this week. With the Panthers offense playing so well, you'd be wise to avoid the Lions defense.
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Broncos
Case Keenum: Sit
Phillip Lindsay: Start
Royce Freeman: Sleeper
Devontae Booker: Deep sleeper
Emmanuel Sanders: Start
Courtland Sutton: Flex
Jeff Heuerman: Stream
Broncos DST: Beware
Case Keenum's inconsistency has made him unstartable outside of the deepest leagues or two-quarterback formats. But it hasn't had a similar effect on the viability of Emmanuel Sanders. Courtland Sutton hasn't turned into a star in the wake of the Demaryius Thomas trade but he is seeing targets and could be a sleeper this week. The three-headed running back attack isn't the most fantasy-friendly but the Chargers run defense isn't exactly a world beater. Denver's defense was once fearsome and can still be stout at times but could have a tough time slowing the Chargers offense.
Chargers
Philip Rivers: Start
Melvin Gordon: Start
Austin Ekeler: Beware
Keenan Allen: Start
Tyrell Williams: Flex
Mike Williams: Flex
Chargers DST: Start
Philip Rivers has slowed down over the past few weeks but it's hard to fully advocate sitting him with the skill position players around him -- especially when he's doing a good job taking care of the football. Melvin Gordon continues to be a top-tier fantasy running back, who is making a case to be a top five pick next season. Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler has slowed after a hot start to the season. The wide receiver corps deserves at minimum flex consideration in your lineup, even against a strong Broncos secondary. Case Keenum's giveaways makes the Chargers defense a worthy starting option.
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Raiders
Derek Carr: Sit
Doug Martin: Flex
Jalen Richard: Sleeper
Seth Roberts: Deep sleeper
Marcell Ateman: Deep sleeper
Jared Cook: Stream
Raiders DST: Sit
The Raiders haven't offered much for fantasy managers to like this season and this week could be even worse. Both Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant have been ruled out this week, making an already thin receiving corps even thinner. Oakland's offense will have to lean on its running game, which could be bad news if the team continues its trend of falling behind.
Cardinals
Josh Rosen: Sleeper
David Johnson: Start
Larry Fitzgerald: Start
Christian Kirk: Flex
Ricky Seals-Jones: Stream
Cardinals DST: Start
It appears that Byron Leftwich has this offense moving in the right direction and a game against the Raiders could help it once again be productive. David Johnson and the top two receivers should get starting consideration this week while Ricky Seals-Jones is back in our lives as a streaming option. Even Josh Rosen has some sleeper appeal for those in deep leagues. The Cardinals defense isn't a must-start against this moribund offense ... but it's pretty close.
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Eagles
Carson Wentz: Start
Eagles RBs: Beware
Alshon Jeffery: Start
Golden Tate: Flex
Jordan Matthews: Deep sleeper
Nelson Agholor: Sleeper
Zach Ertz: Start
Dallas Goedert: Sleeper
Eagles DST: Sit
Carson Wentz has been outstanding for fantasy managers this year but it's been hard to find consistency among any of his pass-catchers not named Zach Ertz. This week's matchup could be a high-scoring one against the Saints, which should mean Wentz and the Eagles throwing the football more often to keep up. That's bad news for a trio of running backs who haven't been overly productive and have been even harder to project from a usage standpoint. Philly's defense has underwhelmed this year and certainly aren't trustworthy this week.
Saints
Drew Brees: Start
Alvin Kamara: Start
Mark Ingram: Start
Michael Thomas: Start
Tre'Quan Smith: Flex
Benjamin Watson: Start
Saints DST: Sit
The Saints offense has been great all year as the highest-scoring group in the league. The Eagles defense doesn't figure to slow them this week. Any and all of your top line Saints skill players are automatic starts at this point. Tre'Quan Smith should get flex consideration in what could be a barnburner. Benjamin Watson has been a roller coaster this season but it's hard to keep him out of your lineup in a game like this. The Saints defense, however, is a very easy sit in Week 11.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Vikings
Kirk Cousins: Beware
Dalvin Cook: Start
Latavius Murray: Deep sleeper
Adam Thielen: Start
Stefon Diggs: Start
Kyle Rudolph: Beware
Vikings DST: Beware
Kirk Cousins hasn't had the season we anticipated and this week's matchup won't inspire confidence. Dalvin Cook's workload and abilities as a playmaker make him hard to keep out of your lineup. Similarly, it's hard to make a case for sitting either Adam Thielen or Stefon Diggs even against the strong Bears defense. Minnesota's defense hasn't been great this season and is just an average start in Week 11.
Bears
Mitchell Trubisky: Start
Jordan Howard: Flex
Tarik Cohen: Flex
Allen Robinson: Flex
Anthony Miller: Flex
Taylor Gabirel: Sleeper
Trey Burton: Stream
Bears DST: Start
Mitchell Trubisky has stepped up his game recently, in part because of his running ability. He's also started getting his receivers involved, as evidenced by big games from Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller last week. There is some concern about Taylor Gabriel, who has disappeared from the offense in recent weeks. Trey Burton's usage rates have been inconsistent but his potential makes him hard to ignore. The Bears defense continues to be one of the most trustworthy units in the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (Mon.), ESPN
Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes: Start
Kareem Hunt: Start
Tyreek Hill: Start
Sammy Watkins: Start
Travis Kelce: Start
Chiefs DST: Sit
Start your Chiefs. Start your Chiefs. Start your Chiefs. This has been the mantra all season long. It's not going to change in arguably the biggest game of the year. There should be scoring a-plenty between these two teams and everyone has the potential for a huge outing. Except the Chiefs defense. You might want to avoid them.
Rams
Jared Goff: Start
Todd Gurley: Start
Robert Woods: Start
Brandin Cooks: Start
Josh Reynolds: Sleeper
Tyler Higbee: Sleeper
Gerald Everett: Sleeper
Rams DST: Sit
Start your Rams. Start your Rams. Start your Rams. It's pretty much the same as above. Josh Reynolds adds an interesting wrinkle in the wake of Cooper Kupp's injury but it's worth noting that the Rams could lean a little more heavily on their tight ends without their star slot receiver. It's been wise to avoid starting defenses against the Chiefs. That won't change this week.
