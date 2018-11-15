Fantasy Live: Man in the (Podcast) Box

Michael Fabiano is joined by Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell for today's show with Marcas Grant still on vacation! Fabs and Jerry start the show going over the latest news such as Joe Mixon being added to the injury report for the Bengals and Joe Flacco in danger of missing Sunday's game (1:55). We then had a surprise call in from WWE superstar, The Miz, to trash talk his two buddies, Fabs and Jerry (4:25). Next up, in honor of our special guests new single 'Never Fade' we get into the segment "Fade or Never Fade" of which players we'd start or bench for Week 11 (10:10). Then, Fabs and Jerry get into each of the Week 11 match ups, breaking down the biggest fantasy stories within each game (16:10). After that, everyone gives their Week 11 bold prediction followed by Eddie Spaghetti's Delirious Pick and read some Mailbag Tweets (53:20).

Listen to the podcast below: