Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Arizona Cardinals vs. Oakland Raiders The Cardinals defense was a sit 'em last week, and they finished with a mere five fantasy points in a loss to the Chiefs. Things will get much better in the stat sheets in Week 11, however, as these birds face a Raiders offense that's surrendered 12 sacks and is averaging just 12.3 points per game over the last four weeks. vs. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore's defense has been bad in recent weeks, scoring a combined zero fantasy points in their last four games. I'd start them this week though, as a matchup against the A.J. Green-less Bengals is quite favorable. Their offense now lacks firepower in the pass attack, and Andy Dalton should be good for a few turnovers. vs. Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions The Panthers defense got whipped last, but a matchup in Detroit is good enough to leave the past behind. Over the last four weeks, the Lions have allowed a league-high 20 sacks, and opposing defenses have averaged 11 fantasy points a game against them during that time. I like the Panthers to roar in this contest of cats. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Pittsburgh's defense is coming off a monster performance against the Panthers last Thursday night, scoring 15 fantasy points in a blowout win. I like them as a streamer once again, as opposing defenses have averaged 10 fantasy points per game when going up against Blake Bortles and his offense. Stick with the Steelers. Start 'Em: Chargers D/ST vs. Denver Broncos, Texans D/ST at Washington Redskins

Sleepers: Giants D/ST vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Redskins D/ST vs. Houston Texans

