Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system.
Byes: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Arizona Cardinals vs. Oakland Raiders
The Cardinals defense was a sit 'em last week, and they finished with a mere five fantasy points in a loss to the Chiefs. Things will get much better in the stat sheets in Week 11, however, as these birds face a Raiders offense that's surrendered 12 sacks and is averaging just 12.3 points per game over the last four weeks.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore's defense has been bad in recent weeks, scoring a combined zero fantasy points in their last four games. I'd start them this week though, as a matchup against the A.J. Green-less Bengals is quite favorable. Their offense now lacks firepower in the pass attack, and Andy Dalton should be good for a few turnovers.
Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions
The Panthers defense got whipped last, but a matchup in Detroit is good enough to leave the past behind. Over the last four weeks, the Lions have allowed a league-high 20 sacks, and opposing defenses have averaged 11 fantasy points a game against them during that time. I like the Panthers to roar in this contest of cats.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh's defense is coming off a monster performance against the Panthers last Thursday night, scoring 15 fantasy points in a blowout win. I like them as a streamer once again, as opposing defenses have averaged 10 fantasy points per game when going up against Blake Bortles and his offense. Stick with the Steelers.
Start 'Em: Chargers D/ST vs. Denver Broncos, Texans D/ST at Washington Redskins
Sleepers: Giants D/ST vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Redskins D/ST vs. Houston Texans
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Chiefs defense has been hot in recent weeks, scoring at least nine fantasy points in three of their last four games. Unfortunately, a matchup against Jared Goff and the Rams couldn't be less favorable. Opposing defenses have averaged less than one fantasy point per game when facing the explosive Los Angeles offense.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia's defense has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just 13 combined fantasy points over their last three games. With injuries to the defensive backfield and a brutal matchup against the Saints up next, these birds need to be on the sidelines. Road defenses have averaged a meager three fantasy points against New Orleans.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Jaguars defense has been a massive disappointment this season, scoring a combined 10 fantasy points in their last four games. This defense won't turn things around this week either, as D/ST's have averaged a mere 2.4 fantasy points per game when facing Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' high-octane pass attack.
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Denver's defense has been one of the most unreliable units in fantasy football, scoring 65 percent of their fantasy points in just two games. I'd keep them on the sidelines for an AFC West battle against the Chargers, as opposing defenses have averaged fewer than five fantasy points per game against Philip Rivers and crew.
Sit 'Em: Cowboys D/ST at Atlanta Falcons, Seahawks D/ST vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame.