Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight Ends

Byes: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - O.J. Howard vs. New York Giants Howard is coming off a major stinker, scoring a mere 2.5 fantasy points in a loss to the Redskins. He had scored double-digit points in his previous four games, however, so I wouldn't bench him based on one bad line. Howard also has a great matchup against a Giants defense that looked bad against George Kittle last week. vs. Jack Doyle vs. Tennessee Titans Doyle is coming off a mediocre stat line last week, but he still led all Colts tight ends in snaps and was one yard away from scoring a touchdown. While his matchup against the Titans looks bad on paper, keep in mind that their defense has faced just one fantasy-relevant tight end (Zach Ertz), and he had a monster game (10/112). vs. Trey Burton vs. Minnesota Vikings Burton is coming off a mediocre, 40-yard performance in a win over the Lions last week. Still, he's a cinch No. 1 fantasy tight end ahead of this week's matchup against the Vikings. While it might look like a tough game on the surface, the Vikings have actually allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to home tight ends in 2018. vs. Evan Engram vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Engram has failed to live up to the lofty standards he built up during his rookie season, but he's still a legitimate starter when the matchup is favorable. That's the case this week, as the Buccaneers have allowed a combined seven top-12 tight ends including five who finished in the top six. Start Engram with confidence. Start 'Em: Austin Hooper vs. Dallas Cowboys, Jimmy Graham at Seattle Seahawks (Thursday)

Sleepers: Vance McDonald at Jacksonville Jaguars, Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Oakland Raiders

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Kyle Rudolph vs. Chicago Bears Rudolph's numbers have left much to be desired in recent weeks, as he's failed to score more than 9.1 fantasy points in each of his last five games. That trend is likely to continue, as the Bears have been tough on tight ends at home. In fact, TEs averaged the eighth-fewest fantasy points against them at Soldier Field. vs. Jordan Reed vs. Houston Texans Reed had maybe the best matchup he's going to have all season long last week against the Buccaneers, and he finished with just 51 yards. The veteran has now failed to hit double-digit fantasy points in all but one of his last six games, and this week's matchup against the Texans doesn't bode very well for his chances to rebound. vs. C.J. Uzomah vs. Baltimore Ravens Uzomah was targeted just three times last week, even with A.J. Green out of action, and has now compiled a mere five catches for 36 yards over his last three games. He's also scored just one touchdown since Week 4, and a matchup against the Ravens leaves a lot to be desired. I'd seek an alternative tight end this weekend. vs. Jeff Heuerman vs. Los Angeles Chargers Heuerman posted a monster stat line in his last game, posting 83 yards, a touchdown and 24.3 fantasy points before Denver's bye week. While I do think he's worth a roster spot in some leagues, I wouldn't expect another big line against the Chargers. Enemy tight ends are averaging just 47.3 yards per game against them in 2018. Sit 'Em: Jonnu Smith at Indianapolis Colts, Mo-Alie Cox vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Busts: None

