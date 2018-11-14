Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide Receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Robert Woods vs. Kansas City Chiefs Woods has posted 70 or more yards in every game since Week 1, so he has a very safe floor in the world of fantasy football. He should be on the No. 1 wide receiver radar this week against the Chiefs in what should be a very high-scoring game in Los Angeles. The USC product should also see more targets with Cooper Kupp out. vs. Alshon Jeffery vs. New Orleans Saints Jeffery has failed to score double-digit fantasy points in each of his last two games, but an upcoming tilt in New Orleans makes him a virtual must start. The Saints have surrendered the most receiving yards (247.5 YPG), seven touchdowns, and the second-most PPR points (50.3 PPG) to opposing wide receivers on their home field. vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. Oakland Raiders Fitzgerald was a bit of a disappointment last week, but he's still an attractive fantasy option as the Raiders come to town up next. Their defense has surrendered seven touchdowns to slot receivers, which is where Fitz runs 77 percent of his routes. Oakland has coughed up the ninth-most fantasy points to home wideouts overall. vs. Sterling Shepard vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shepard had just nine receiving yards a week ago, but he did find the end zone in a win over the Niners. I like him to put up a much bigger line against the Buccaneers, who have allowed the most yards and touchdowns to slot receivers. Quarterbacks also have a massive 137.1 passer rating when targeting slot men against the Bucs. vs. Amari Cooper vs. Atlanta Falcons Cooper has seen his target, catch, yardage and fantasy point totals all rise in two games since joining the Cowboys, and an upcoming matchup in Atlanta makes him a solid starter. The Falcons have surrendered almost 31 points per game at home, and enemy wideouts have scored nine times and put up the most fantasy points against them. Start 'Em: John Brown vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Tyler Lockett vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday)

Sleepers: Dede Westbrook vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Tre'Quan Smith vs. Philadelphia Eagles

