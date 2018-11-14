Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running Backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Byes: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Aaron Jones vs. Seattle Seahawks Jones, listed as a start 'em last week, is coming off a career game with over 32 fantasy points. More importantly, he played the role of a true featured back in the Packers' win over Miami. He should put up another solid stat line this week against the Seahawks, who have given up 6.1 yards per rush since Week 7. vs. Tevin Coleman vs. Dallas Cowboys Coleman was a disappointment for fantasy owners a week ago, scoring fewer than 10 points in a loss to the Browns. I'd keep him active this week, though, as a game against the Cowboys could turn into a high-scoring affair. Coleman, who has averaged 44 snaps and 16 touches in his last two contests, should remain a viable No. 2 runner. vs. Phillip Lindsay vs. Los Angeles Chargers Lindsay might not look like a great start, but the Chargers defense has allowed 181 scrimmage yards per game to opposing backs since Week 7. Over the last four weeks, Lindsay has also seen 58 percent of the backfield snaps and more than 18 touches/game in the Broncos backfield. I like him to have a nice line. vs. Dion Lewis vs. Indianapolis Colts Lewis failed to meet expectations in last week's revenge game against the Patriots, but he has played in 74 percent of the offensive snaps and averaged 21.4 touches per game since Week 7. I'd keep the versatile veteran active this week against the Colts, who have allowed 10 targets and the second-most catches (7.9) per game to running backs. vs. Alex Collins vs. Cincinnati Bengals Collins hasn't been all that reliable in the stat sheets, but he's a legit flex option when the matchup is favorable. That's the case this week, as he'll face a Bengals defense that's surrendered over five yards per rush and more than 42 fantasy points per game to opposing runners over the last four weeks. Start 'Em: Mark Ingram vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Kerryon Johnson vs. Carolina Panthers

Sleepers: Doug Martin at Arizona Cardinals, Theo Riddick vs. Carolina Panthers

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!