Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

Byes: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Carson Wentz vs. New Orleans Saints Wentz is on a nice hot streak, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in five of his last six games during which time he has 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He should continue to roll in New Orleans, as visiting quarterbacks have averaged almost 25 fantasy points per game and a 110.0 passer rating versus the Saints. vs. Jared Goff vs. Kansas City Chiefs Goff has been a stat-sheet stuffer in recent weeks, scoring 21-plus fantasy points in three straight games during which time he's thrown eight touchdown passes with just one interception. He is a virtual must-start against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in what should be a very high-scoring affair in Hollywood. vs. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Minnesota Vikings Trubisky continued to fill up the stat sheets last week and has now scored 21-plus fantasy points in five of his last six games. While a matchup against the Vikings looks tough on paper, keep in mind that enemy home quarterbacks have thrown for nine touchdown passes and averaged over 22 fantasy points per game against them in 2018. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Indianapolis Colts Mariota has produced a pair of 20-point stat lines over his last two games, so he's back in the good graces of fantasy fans. He's a nice streamer this week against the Colts in what could turn into a high-scoring game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts allowed two scores and over 20 fantasy points to Blake Bortles last week. vs. Dak Prescott vs. Atlanta Falcons Prescott has turned things around in recent weeks, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. He should be in the mix as a fantasy starter this week as well, as he'll face a Falcons defense that's allowed almost 30 fantasy points per game and a 113.5 passer rating to quarterbacks on their home field. Start 'Em: Andrew Luck vs. Tennessee Titans, Russell Wilson vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday)

Sleepers: Blake Bortles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Lamar Jackson vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Kirk Cousins vs. Chicago Bears Cousins has not been the quarterback we hoped for this season, scoring fewer than 18 fantasy points in four of his last five games. That could be his ceiling this week against the Bears, who have allowed fewer than 15 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks at Soldier Field. Cousins' fans don't like that. vs. Philip Rivers vs. Denver Broncos Rivers was a disappointment last week, scoring just 15 fantasy points despite a great matchup in Oakland. I'd beware of him with his upcoming matchup against the Broncos, too. Over his last seven home starts versus this AFC West rival, Rivers hasn't scored more than 15.3 points. Fantasy fans might want to temper expectations. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. Carolina Panthers Stafford has been a regular member of the Sit 'Em crew, and for good reason. He's failed to score more than 18 fantasy points in five straight games, and he's thrown for just six touchdowns with five turnovers over his last four contests overall. I'd keep him on the sidelines in a home matchup against Carolina. vs. Alex Smith vs. Houston Texans Listed as a sit 'em last week, Smith finished with a brutal 12.7 fantasy points even against a terrible Buccaneers defense. He needs to remain on the sidelines this week, as he faces a Texans defense that's coming off a bye and has surrendered just 15.4 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks in 2018. vs. Andy Dalton vs. Baltimore Ravens Dalton was also on the sit list a week ago, and he had his worst game of the season (6.9 points) in a loss to the Saints. He's not the same quarterback without his top wideout, A.J. Green (foot), who is going to miss Week 11. Dalton also has a brutal matchup against a Ravens defense that's very tough at home. Sit 'Em: Case Keenum at Los Angeles Chargers, Derek Carr at Arizona Cardinals

Busts: None

