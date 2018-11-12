Week 11 waiver wire deep dive: Stash Josh Adams

The Week 11 waiver wire column is live and filled with nine players to consider adding ahead of the fantasy playoff push. If you are in need of a deeper waiver wire dive, we'll go find some long-shot players.

Our long-standing national fantasy nightmare is drawing to a close. At press-time, it appears Le'Veon Bell will not report to the Steelers' facility by the 4 pm (EST) deadline on Tuesday, November 13th -- officially meaning Bell will be ineligible to play for the remainder of 2018 season. Instead, Bell will enter free agency at 27-years-old with fresh legs while he seeks a long-term deal. Bell's 128.5 yards from scrimmage per game leads Jim Brown (125.5) for most in NFL history. Needless to say, Bell is droppable in all re-draft fantasy leagues if he does not report Tuesday.

Josh Adams, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (99 percent available)

Even though he's only played on 24 percent of snaps over the last three weeks, Josh Adams has quickly become the Eagles most effective back. From Weeks 7-10, Adams is tied for the team lead in carries (20) while he easily leads the Eagles backfield in both missed tackles forced and yards after contact per carry, per PFF. HC Doug Pederson has noticed Adams' effectiveness, growing his share of the team carries in each game in the Eagles last three contests: 17 percent, 32 percent, 44 percent. Philly's three-man committee may turn into a four-man approach with Darren Sproles (hamstring) nearing a return, but Adams' increased usage is promising. He remains an RB4 stash ahead of Philadelphia's Week 11 draw against New Orleans' front seven that is allowing a minuscule 3.1 YPC (lowest in NFL).

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears (98 percent available)

The Bears have a ton of mouths to feed on offense, but rookie Anthony Miller has carved out a consistent role in their aerial attack. Miller has seen 6.5 targets per game over the last month, turning in 2/35, 3/37/1, 5/49, and 5/122/1 receiving lines. Miller has recorded at least one red-zone target in 6-of-8 contests this year while his 12 passing looks of 15-plus air yards over the last four weeks is sixth-most in the league, per numberFire's JJ Zachariason. Granted, Miller had his best game of the season against the Lions completely destitute secondary that was missing Darius Slay (knee) -- but the rookie will provide an underneath target for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 11 as Xavier Rhodes likely chases Allen Robinson. Miller runs 71 percent of his routes from the slot, per Next Gen Stats.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans (99 percent available)

Smith has averaged just 2.7 targets and 29.7 yards per game over the last three weeks, but the second-year tight end is receiving just enough red-zone opportunity to perhaps buoy a reasonable floor. Smith has seen at least one inside-the-ten target in three-straight games and just posted a five-week high 92 percent snap rate in Week 10 against the Patriots. Smith is on the Week 11 streaming radar against a Colts side that just yielded 9.6 PPR points (5/46 on six targets) to Jags' little-used TE James O'Shaughnessy.

Note: In August and September, pure RB handcuffs provide little long-term upside and often waste a roster spot because we can rarely accurately choose the team's proper No. 2 back. However, now that the season is more than halfway over and waiver wires are often very thin at this point of the year -- we can begin to stash 'cuffs without much harm. Here are a few to keep an eye on as the fantasy playoffs are just three weeks away:

Gio Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

This one is obvious. In six games with Joe Mixon out or limited, Bernard has averaged 20.7 opportunities, 103.2 yards from scrimmage, and 19.8 PPR points per game.

Spencer Ware, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Another obvious 'cuff. If anything happens to Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware would become an instant RB1 on the most explosive offense in the NFL. Ware has played 134 snaps to clear No. 3 back Damien Williams' 33.

Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley

Pittsburgh could create a committee if James Conner goes down, but history strongly suggests they prefer a workhorse back. Per PFF's Scott Barrett, Le'Veon Bell's primary backup has averaged 22.5 PPR points per game since 2015.

Rod Smith, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has quietly only played two running backs this year, Ezekiel Elliott (90 percent snap rate) and Rod Smith (10 percent). You don't need me to tell you Smith would make a fine RB2 in Dallas' run-heavy offense if Zeke misses any time.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Marlon Mack is balling out, but Hines was a fantastic PPR play when Mack was out earlier this year. In four games without Mack (Weeks 1, 3-5), Nyheim Hines played on 63 percent of Colts' snaps, he saw 8.5 targets per game (third-most among RBs), ran a massive 36.5 routes per game (most), and averaged 16.5 PPR points per game.

Cameron Artis-Payne, RB, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers cut C.J. Anderson right after Week 10, elevating Artis-Payne to the No. 2 job behind workhorse back Christian McCaffrey. Carolina's offensive line leads the NFL in yards before contact per attempt.

