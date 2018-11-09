Week 10 fantasy football matchups preview

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Saints

Drew Brees: Start

Alvin Kamara: Start

Mark Ingram: Start

Michael Thomas: Start

Tre'Quan Smith: Sleeper

Benjamin Watson: Start

Saints DST: Stream

The Saints offense has been humming all season and the Bengals lowly defense isn't a prime candidate to stop them. Drew Brees hasn't been throwing it as much but has been more efficient than ever. It helps when he has targets like Michael Thomas making contested catches or Alvin Kamara racking up yards after the catch. Tre'Quan Smith hasn't seen a lot of targets and has been inconsistent in his production but has a very favorable matchup this week. The Bengals have been one of the weakest defenses against tight ends, which bodes well for Benjamin Watson. If the game script goes New Orleans' way, Mark Ingram could have a heavy second-half workload. The Saints defense hasn't exactly been a fantasy favorite but could shine against a Bengals defense missing several key pieces.

Bengals

Andy Dalton: Stream

Joe Mixon: Start

Tyler Boyd: Flex

John Ross: Deep sleeper

C.J. Uzomah: Beware

Bengals DST: Sit

Cincinnati's offense has taken some hits this year, losing Tyler Eifert, Gio Bernard and now A.J. Green. That could make things difficult even with a good matchup against the Saints secondary. Game script likely will force the Bengals to the air, creating more opportunities for Andy Dalton and Tyler Boyd. Joe Mixon could find it hard to get going on the ground which could lead to Cincinnati trying to get him in space via the passing game. John Ross should see more targets this week but he's yet to show enough to force his way into your lineup outside of the deepest leagues. C.J. Uzomah has been an occasional fantasy bright spot at a weak position but has a negative matchup this week. There's little reason to consider the Bengals defense this week.

Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Falcons

Matt Ryan: Start

Tevin Coleman: Start

Ito Smith: Flex

Julio Jones: Start

Mohamed Sanu: Flex

Calvin Ridley: Flex

Austin Hooper: Stream

Falcons DST: Deep sleeper

All of the criticism of the Falcons red zone offense as fallen silent as Atlanta has put together a top five offense this season. The Dirty Birds should take flight once again versus a Browns defense that hasn't been quite as stout as we'd assumed earlier in the season. Matt Ryan has become a weekly must-start again and his elevating all of his pass-catchers ... not that Julio Jones needed the help. Cleveland has struggled to stop the run, which means we could see a heavy dose of both Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith this week. It's even worth rolling the dice on the consistently inconsistent Austin Hooper. If you're hurting at defense, you can try the Falcons defense but you may be better served exploring other options first.

Browns

Baker Mayfield: Sleeper

Nick Chubb: Start

Duke Johnson: Start

Jarvis Landry: Flex

Antonio Callaway: Deep sleeper

David Njoku: Beware

Browns DST: Sit

The Falcons defense has had an open door policy for opposing offenses this season but it's hard to be confident enough in Cleveland's new attack to start Mayfield with supreme confidence. The rookie quarterback has done some good things but he also has just one 20-point game this season. It's made it equally hard to start any of the Browns pass-catchers -- even though this is a very favorable matchup for Jarvis Landry and David Njoku. Things look good for Nick Chubb unless game script forces Cleveland away from the run. Duke Johnson returned to our fantasy lives last week and looks to be set up for heavy usage again this week. This isn't a week to test the Browns defense in your lineup.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Lions

Matthew Stafford: Sit

Kerryon Johnson: Sit

Theo Riddick: Sleeper

LeGarrette Blount: Sit

Marvin Jones: Beware

Kenny Golladay: Beware

Michael Roberts: Sit

Lions DST: Sit

Matthew Stafford has been a fantasy disappointment this season and a matchup with the Bears doesn't figure to help his outlook. Kerryon Johnson could be held out of this game with an ankle injury, opening up more snape for Theo Riddick and LeGarrette Blount. Neither is a particularly exciting start. Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay have held decent fantasy value despite Stafford's struggles but this week could be a challenge to both against the Bears secondary. The Michael Roberts hype is over, right? Okay, good. The Lions defense hasn't been consistent enough to consider starting.

Bears

Mitchell Trubisky: Beware

Jordan Howard: Start

Tarik Cohen: Flex

Allen Robinson: Beware

Taylor Gabriel: Deep sleeper

Anthony Miller: Sit

Trey Burton: Deep sleeper

Bears DST: Start

Mitchell Trubisky has had some really big weeks. He's also had a few bad ones. That kind of volatility makes him harder to project, especially against a Lions defense that has been okay against quarterbacks this year. Detroit has been dreadful against the run, meaning both Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen can be in your lineups this week. Allen Robinson is finally working his way back to healthy but is a questionable start because of his inconsistent usage. The same goes for rookie Anthony Miller. Things could be slightly better for Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton but they are still cautious starts. The Bears defense is a full go, especially with Khalil Mack expected to play.

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Cardinals

Josh Rosen: Deep sleeper

David Johnson: Start

Christian Kirk: Sleeper

Larry Fitzgerald: Sleeper

Ricky Seals-Jones: Deep sleeper

Cardinals DST: Sit

The matchup is tantalizing but it's hard to endorse starting Rosen this week because of his lack of production so far. But this could finally be the week we've been dreaming of for David Johnson with Byron Leftwich having extra time to prepare. We also saw the return of Larry Fitzgeald in Week 8 and in a game that figures to force the Cardinals to the air, both he and Christian Kirk should have value. There aren't many other Cardinals that deserve serious starting consideration.

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes: Start

Kareem Hunt: Start

Tyreek Hill: Start

Sammy Watkins: Flex

Travis Kelce: Start

Chiefs DST: Start

The Chiefs have become a full-service fantasy operation. We already knew to start all of their skill position players but now the defense has come to play in recent weeks. With the Cardinals still dealing with a messy offensive line, Kansas City should be able to get after Josh Rosen quite a bit this week.

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots

Tom Brady: Start

James White: Start

Sony Michel: Start

Julian Edelman: Flex

Josh Gordon: Flex

Rob Gronkoswki: Start

Patriots DST: Beware

The Pats have been a well-oiled offensive machine lately, even if Tom Brady hasn't been lights out lately. The thought of him being able to throw at former teammates Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan improves his outlook. Similarly, Josh Gordon has a particularly high ceiling this week. Gronk's injuries have hampered him all season long but even at less than 100 percent he has the ability to be a top 10 fantasy tight end. Both Patriots running backs have been solid starts all season long. That shouldn't change this week, even against a competent Titans defense. The New England defense is a middle-of-the-road option versus an inconsistent Titans offense.

Titans

Marcus Mariota: Sleeper

Dion Lewis: Start

Derrick Henry: Sit

Corey Davis: Beware

Jonnu Smith: Deep sleeper

Titans DST: Sit

Mariota and the Titans performed well last week against a good Dallas defense. It should give fantasy managers confidence to start him again this week but probably only in deeper leagues. Dion Lewis is the best starting option in the Titans lineup ... not just because of the revenge factor. Tennessee has realized that he is their best offensive option as they phase out Derrick Henry. Lewis is finding work as both a runner and a receiver and could prove to be a matchup problem for the Patriots. Start any other Titans this week at your own peril.

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Redskins

Alex Smith: Sleeper

Adrian Peterson: Start

Kapri Bibbs: Sleeper

Josh Doctson: Deep sleeper

Maurice Harris: Sleeper

Jordan Reed: Stream

Vernon Davis: Sleeper

Redskins DST: Sit

The matchup here is so good for the Washington offense but nothing we've seen from their passing game suggests that Alex Smith and his cohorts can take advantage of it. Maurice Harris has some sleeper appeal with a good matchup against the Bucs secondary and should get some flex consideration. If it doesn't happen for Jordan Reed this week, it just might not happen at all this season. Injuries to the offensive line could slow Adrian Peterson but he's still worth starting because of potential volume. If the game gets away from this team, Kapri Bibbs could be in play as a pass catcher. Washington's defense has been shredded recently and is best left on the sidelines against one of the most productive passing games in the league.

Buccaneers

Ryan Fitzpatrick: Start

Peyton Barber: Deep sleeper

Mike Evans: Start

DeSean Jackson: Flex

Chris Godwin: Deep sleeper

Adam Humphries: Sleeper

O.J. Howard: Start

Cameron Brate: Stream

Buccaneers DST: Sit

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been slinging the rock a lot in his time as Tampa's starter. Even if a lot of his production has come while trailing, that's not important for your purposes. What is important is that he continues to put up yards and touchdowns. That should mean plenty of chances for Mike Evans and O.J. Howard. The rest of Tampa's pass-catchers have been a little harder to project regularly. Adam Humphries has quietly become a bigger part of the passing game in recent weeks. Cameron Brate still has streaming appeal as a player who could see targets in the red zone. Avoid the Bucs defense at all costs.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Bills

Nathan Peterman: Sit

LeSean McCoy: Flex

Kelvin Benjamin: Sit

Zay Jones: Sit

Charles Clay: Sit

Jason Croom: Sit

Bills DST: Stream

The Bills offense continues to be a dreadful situation. LeSean McCoy is the only player with any kind of value and even that is limited because of how stale the offense has been this season. There was some thought that the Bills defense would be a great start this week but that's been downgraded somewhat because of Josh McCown's emergency start in place of the injured Sam Darnold.

Jets

Josh McCown: Deep sleeper

Elijah McGuire: Sleeper

Isaiah Crowell: Sit

Robby Anderson: Deep sleeper

Quincy Enunwa: Flex

Jermaine Kearse: Sit

Chris Herndon: Stream

Jets DST: Stream

With Sam Darnold out this week, veteran Josh McCown is back in action. Last time we saw him, he was throwing the ball downfield and making viable fantasy starters out of Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. We'll see if he can do the same against a solid Bills pass defense. Either way, it's probably not prudent to start the quarterback if there are other options. Elijah McGuire played a large number of snaps last week and looks to be the lead running back for New York. That means you can fade Isaiah Crowell going forward. The Jets should be started in all leagues because of Peterman's propensity to give the ball away.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaguars

Blake Bortles: Beware

Leonard Fournette: Start

T.J. Yeldon: Sleeper

Carlos Hyde: Deep sleeper

Donte Moncrief: Sleeper

Dede Westbrook: Flex

Keelan Cole: Deep sleeper

Jaguars DST: Beware

Blake Bortles has been, well ... Blake Bortles. Predictably unpredictable and not worth risking against an improved Colts defense if it can at all be helped. After missing the last several games with injury, Fournette is expected to resume his heavy workload this week and should be at least an RB2 in most lineups. That doesn't mean T.J. Yeldon can't still get touches if this turns into a high-scoring game. What Carlos Hyde's role in this offense is remains to be seen. Good luck trying to figure out how this wide receiver group works. The Jaguars defense was once a must-start. That doesn't appear to be the case now. If you're starting them against a very good Colts offense, beware.

Colts

Andrew Luck: Start

Marlon Mack: Flex

Nyheim Hines: Deep sleeper

T.Y. Hilton: Start

Chester Rogers: Sleeper

Eric Ebron: Start

Jack Doyle: Stream

Colts DST: Stream

Indy's offense is back to where it was several seasons ago when Andrew Luck was last a top-tier fantasy signal-caller. Against a leaky Jaguars defense, it's a good time to get Luck, T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron back into your lineups. Jack Doyle could see some targets and is a nice streaming option while Chester Rogers has sleeper appeal. Marlon Mack has run well and should at least be a flex option for you. Nyheim Hines will rely on targets to be productive and should be approached with caution. Consider streaming Indy's defense against the volatile Blake Bortles.

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX

Chargers

Philip Rivers: Start

Melvin Gordon: Start

Austin Ekeler: Flex

Keenan Allen: Start

Tyrell Williams: Flex

Mike Williams: Flex

Chargers DST: Stream

Start your Chargers against the Raiders. The game script shouldn't be an issue for anyone since Melvin Gordon is so involved in the passing game. Look for Philip Rivers to throw downfield early and get Allen and the Williamses involved. If L.A. has a late lead -- which is entirely possible -- the duo of Gordon and Ekeler can close it out. Consider the Chargers defense as a streaming option this week.

Raiders

Derek Carr: Deep sleeper

Doug Martin: Sleeper

Jalen Richard: Flex

Jordy Nelson: Sit

Martavis Bryant: Sit

Seth Roberts: Sit

Jared Cook: Stream

Raiders DST: Sit

If there are any Raiders you have supreme confidence in for the rest of the season, please feel free to tweet me about them. This group has been as big a mess as we anticipated before the season. The only constant is that Oakland is consistently playing from behind and relying on Derek Carr to throw in an effort to rally them. There are plenty of better options available.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, CBS

Seahawks

Russell Wilson: Start

Chris Carson: Beware

Mike Davis: Sleeper

Doug Baldwin: Flex

Tyler Lockett: Sleeper

David Moore: Deep sleeper

Nick Vannett: Deep sleeper

Seahawks DST: Sit

The Seahawks have been a run-first team recently but a date with the Rams could force them to the air more than normal. That should mean more chances for Seattle's receiving corps to make plays. David Moore has touchdown upside and is a sleeper play in deep leagues. Seattle has had a revolving door at tight end but Nick Vannett appears to be the player getting the most opportunity. The Seahawks defense has played well this year but this might be a week to find another option.

Rams

Jared Goff: Start

Todd Gurley: Start

Robert Woods: Start

Brandin Cooks: Start

Cooper Kupp: Start

Gerald Everett: Beware

Tyler Higbee: Beware

Rams DST: Stream

Considering how well the Rams have played this season, it's hard to make a serious argument about sitting any of their key pieces. The only caveat is that the Seattle defense has had a very good season so far. But this wouldn't be the first time this season we've seen Los Angeles take apart a defense we once thought was good (Minnesota, anyone?). On the flipside, you might want to think twice before you automatically plug the Rams defense into your lineup. This group hasn't been as stout as advertised and is facing a recently rejuvenated offense.

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, CBS

Dolphins

Brock Osweiler: Sit

Kenyan Drake: Flex

Frank Gore: Sleeper

Danny Amendola: Flex

Kenny Stills: Flex

Jakeem Grant: Deep sleeper

Mike Gesicki: Deep sleeper

Dolphins DST: Sit

Brock Osweiler could put together a great game or he could be Brock Osweiler. You don't want to take the chance. That makes it equally hard to truly trust any of his pass-catchers as well, though Danny Amendola and Kenny Stills have the best chances to be productive. Kenyan Drake hopefully sees more work this week against a mediocre Packers defense. Frank Gore will never die and should get work on a cold day at Lambeau Field. The Packers haven't been their sharpest this season but it's still a bad matchup for the Dolphins defense.

Packers

Aaron Rodgers: Start

Aaron Jones: Start

Jamaal Williams: Sleeper

Davante Adams: Start

Randall Cobb: Beware

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Flex

Jimmy Graham: Start

Packers DST: Stream

This hasn't been Aaron Rodgers' best season but he's still worthy of being your starting QB most weeks. Rodgers' top two receivers -- Adams and Valdes-Scantling -- are worthy of starts as well. It appears that Green Bay has figured out that Aaron Jones needs more touches, which is good news against a bad Dolphins run defense. Maybe, hopefully, this is a Jimmy Graham week. But can you afford to bench him? Probably not. The Green Bay defense is worth a stream against Brock Osweiler.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Cowboys

Dak Prescott: Stream

Ezekiel Elliott: Start

Amari Cooper: Start

Cole Beasley: Flex

Allen Hurns: Flex

Michael Gallup: Sleeper

Blake Jarwin: Sit

Cowboys DST: Start

Dak Prescott doesn't get people excited but he's played well in recent weeks and has a positive matchup against an underperforming Eagles defense. Zeke is going to get his touches and should be in your lineup even if he hasn't produced up to expected standards. This could be another solid week for Amari Cooper while the other Cowboys receivers have upside. Dallas' defense has been one of the bright spots this season and should get a look in Week 10.

Eagles

Carson Wentz: Start

Wendell Smallwood: Sit

Corey Clement: Sit

Josh Adams: Sit

Alshon Jeffery: Beware

Golden Tate: Flex

Nelson Agholor: Sit

Zach Ertz: Start

Eagles DST: Beware

Carson Wentz has been outstanding this year and deserves a weekly starting nod. It helps that he has a new target in Golden Tate. The concern is among the receivers and whether Tate will cannibalize the opportunities for Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor. The tight end should be started regardless, but it might be wise to temper expecations for Jeffery. Agholor should stay on the bench ... or the waiver wire. Start the Eagles defense with extreme caution.

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Mon.), ESPN

Giants

Eli Manning: Deep sleeper

Saquon Barkley: Start

Odell Beckham, Jr.: Start

Sterling Shepard: Flex

Evan Engram: Start

Giants DST: Stream

Eli Manning has been a tough start this season but he has upside against a 49ers defense that isn't forcing a lot of turnovers. Nonetheless, it means good things for Big Blue's skill position players. Barkley, Beckham, Shepard, and Engram should be in lineups everywhere. In a pinch, you can consider the Giants defense but scour the waiver wire for better options first.

49ers

Nick Mullens: Sleeper

Matt Breida: Flex

Alfred Morris: Deep sleeper

Marquise Goodwin: Flex

Pierre Garcon: Sit

George Kittle: Start

49ers DST: Deep sleeper

We'll find out how much last week was about Nick Mullens or the Raiders defense. The Niners quarterback should certainly get a look in two-QB leagues this week. Matt Breida has frustrated but should get plenty of touches this week. The pass-catchers most worth starting this week remain Goodwin and Kittle. Everything else is just wishful thinking.

