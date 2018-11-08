Fix My Flex: Jordan Howard SZN begins

You've figured out most of your starting lineup. Quarterback? Check. Running backs? Check. Receivers, tight ends, kicker and defense? Check, check, check and check. But there's still that pesky flex spot. Do you go with that mid-round running back you drafted for this exact purpose? What about that wide receiver that has a favorable matchup this week? Then there are you masochists who play in superflex leagues. Godspeed to all of you.

If you're looking for help, you've come to the right place. Every week in this space I'll do my best to help you #FixMyFlex. Well, actually I'll try to fix YOUR flex. But that's not how the hashtag goes. I guess it just wasn't quite as catchy. Anyway, you've got problems, I've got answers. Here we go.

It's Jordan Howard SZN, baby! The weather is starting to get cold in the Windy City. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s around kickoff with a chance of snow flurries. This is when the Bears have leaned on their big bruising back in the past. It's especially the right time against a Lions defense that hasn't been able to stop a refrigerator from running this year. Dion Lewis is a fun revenge play but likely not as productive. Tyler Boyd is an interesting option but I'm concerned about his ability to be as good without A.J. Green drawing attention on the other side.

Neither player has a particularly great matchup but I'd give the nod to Mixon here. The biggest reason is that he has no one to take snaps and touches away from him. For as good as Michel has been this season, James White is still a big part of the Patriots offense. With Green gone in Cincinnati, the Bengals are likely to ask a little more from Mixon in the passing game as well.

Matt breida or sony michel? Thx :) â Drew Miller (@kbzhybrid24) November 7, 2018

Breida has frustrated fantasy managers in multiple ways. First, by finding his way onto the field week after week despite what appear to be serious injuries. Second, he hasn't been all that great statistically when he's played in recent weeks. This week's contest against the Giants is a middling matchup for the young running back. With the Niners struggling to score points against anyone not named The Raiders, he's a hard start in Week 10. Michel's matchup with the Titans isn't great but New England's offense is more trustworthy.

It's Ridley all the way for me. Partially because Mohamed Sanu's status has been playing at less than 100 percent lately. But mostly because the Falcons offense has been far more potent than anything we've seen from Arizona this season. I think we'll see more from Fitzgerald this week but not enough for me to start him over the rookie.

I'm worried about Alshon Jeffery this week. For all of the Cowboys' dysfunction, their defense has been one of the team's strengths. Combine that with the addition of Golden Tate to the offense and there's another option for Carson Wentz to use, possibly taking away from Jeffery's targets. On the flipside, the last time we saw that Cardinals it appeared that they had re-discovered Larry Fitzgerald. Byron Leftwich has had a bye week to draw up some plays and gets to test them out against a Chiefs defense that is still giving up plenty of yards through the air. This is a week to trust the ageless wonder.

I mentioned my concerns with Jeffery above. I do think this is a good Jarvis Landry week but even in similar favorable spots, he's failed to produce big numbers. Meanwhile, the Packers seem to have finally figured out what they have in Aaron Jones. They also have an especially favorable running back matchup this week against the Dolphins. #FreeAaronJones indeed.

Doug baldwin or Christian Kirk â Nick LiCalsi (@nswiz56) November 7, 2018

I've been wanting to believe in Doug Baldwin and while the Seattle offense has played better in recent weeks, I still worry about the passing volume. The Seahawks have become a run-based offense, which slows the tempo and limits passing game opportunities. On top of that, Russell Wilson is starting to get more receivers involved in the offense. Arizona's attack isn't nearly as potent but Josh Rosen is slinging it more often and doesn't have quite as many options to spread the ball out to. This week's game also figures to be a track meet. I like Christian Kirk to see a lot of targets as the Cards try to stay close.

I'd go with Chubb and not worry too much about any potential game script issues. Last week against a high-powered Chiefs offense, Chubb still saw 22 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. This week should bring more of the same with Freddie Kitchens' revamped offense. When healthy, Mack has been very good for the Colts but so far this week, he's been battling an injury in practice. That could lead to more usage for Nyheim Hines.

Desperate indeed. I would start Davis here provided Chris Carson doesn't play (Carson missed practice earlier in the week). With Seattle's offense being so run heavy, Davis should get plenty of work against a vulnerable Rams run defense. Ross is a ceiling play since his target share and production have been so small this season. Kirk is a decent flex play but still won't get the touch share that Davis will.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who could use a massage and a good night's sleep. Send him your relaxation desires via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook and Instagram.