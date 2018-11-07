Week 10 TNF fantasy preview

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Panthers

Cam Newton: Start

Christian McCaffrey: Start

Devin Funchess: Start

D.J. Moore: Sleeper

Curtis Samuel: Sleeper

Greg Olsen: Start

Panthers DST: Sit

The Panthers offense has been rolling recently and now it rolls into Pittsburgh where it faces a Steelers defense that has been generally porous. Cam Newton, in the midst of arguably the best season of his career, is spreading the ball around to his weapons. Devin Funchess has been a solid PPR WR2 for stretches of the season and Greg Olsen appears to be returning to form after missing much of the season with a foot injury. D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are working into the offense and could find their way into deeper league flex spots. Christian McCaffrey might not find much room as a runner in this one, but should still be a playmaker in the passing game. Carolina's defense hasn't been a fantasy star this season and is a tough start in a road game versus Pittsburgh's dynamic offense.

Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger: Start

James Conner: Start

Antonio Brown: Start

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Start

Vance McDonald: Stream

Jesse James: Deep sleeper

Steelers DST: Sit

Forget the home and road narrative, Ben Roethlisberger should be in your lineup this week because the Panthers defense hasn't been great against quarterbacks. That isn't necessarily the case with wide receivers, whom Carolina has generally stifled and kept out of the end zone. Still, that shouldn't frighten you away from starting either Antonio Brown or JuJu Smith-Schuster. The upside is that the Panthers haven't been great with slowing tight ends ... if only you can pick the proper one in the Pittsburgh offense. James Conner has been too much of a beast to consider sitting any time. But the Steelers defense? Yeah, you can leave them on the bench.

